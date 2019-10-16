Global Titanium Dioxide Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Titanium Dioxide market worldwide is projected to grow by US$11.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.3%. Paints & Coatings, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.2 Billion by the year 2025, Paints & Coatings will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817795/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$378.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$327.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Paints & Coatings will reach a market size of US$757 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Alchemy Heavy Metals (Pvt) Ltd.; Argex Titanium, Inc.; Evonik Industries AG; Huntsman Corporation; Iluka Resources Ltd.; Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd.; Lanka Mineral Sands Ltd.; NL Industries, Inc.; Tayca Corporation; The Chemours Company; The Chemours Company; The Kish Company, Inc.; Tronox Ltd.; Venator Materials PLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817795/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Titanium Dioxide Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Titanium Dioxide Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Titanium Dioxide Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Titanium Dioxide Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Paints & Coatings (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Paints & Coatings (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Paints & Coatings (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Plastics (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Plastics (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Plastics (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Paper & pulp (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Paper & pulp (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Paper & pulp (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Cosmetics (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Cosmetics (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Cosmetics (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Titanium Dioxide Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Titanium Dioxide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Titanium Dioxide Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: Titanium Dioxide Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Titanium Dioxide Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Titanium Dioxide Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 24: Canadian Titanium Dioxide Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Titanium

Dioxide in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Japanese Titanium Dioxide Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 27: Titanium Dioxide Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Titanium Dioxide in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Titanium Dioxide Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 30: Chinese Titanium Dioxide Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Titanium Dioxide Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 31: European Titanium Dioxide Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Titanium Dioxide Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: European Titanium Dioxide Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Titanium Dioxide Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 35: Titanium Dioxide Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 36: European Titanium Dioxide Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Titanium Dioxide Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 38: French Titanium Dioxide Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: French Titanium Dioxide Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: Titanium Dioxide Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: German Titanium Dioxide Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Titanium Dioxide Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Titanium Dioxide in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Titanium Dioxide Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Italian Titanium Dioxide Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Titanium Dioxide in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: United Kingdom Titanium Dioxide Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Titanium Dioxide Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Titanium Dioxide Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Titanium Dioxide Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 51: Spanish Titanium Dioxide Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Titanium Dioxide Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Titanium Dioxide Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 54: Titanium Dioxide Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Titanium Dioxide Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Titanium Dioxide Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe Titanium Dioxide Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Titanium Dioxide Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Titanium Dioxide Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Titanium Dioxide Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Titanium Dioxide Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Titanium Dioxide Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Titanium Dioxide Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Titanium Dioxide Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Australian Titanium Dioxide Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Titanium Dioxide Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 67: Indian Titanium Dioxide Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Titanium Dioxide Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 69: Indian Titanium Dioxide Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Titanium Dioxide Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: South Korean Titanium Dioxide Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Titanium Dioxide Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Titanium Dioxide in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Titanium Dioxide Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Titanium Dioxide Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Titanium Dioxide Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 77: Titanium Dioxide Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Titanium Dioxide Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Latin American Demand for Titanium Dioxide in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Titanium Dioxide Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Titanium Dioxide Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Titanium Dioxide Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: Titanium Dioxide Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: Argentinean Titanium Dioxide Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 85: Titanium Dioxide Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: Brazilian Titanium Dioxide Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Brazilian Titanium Dioxide Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 88: Titanium Dioxide Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Mexican Titanium Dioxide Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Titanium Dioxide Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Titanium Dioxide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Titanium Dioxide Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Titanium Dioxide Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Titanium Dioxide Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Titanium Dioxide Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Titanium Dioxide Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: The Middle East Titanium Dioxide Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Titanium Dioxide Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 99: The Middle East Titanium Dioxide Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Titanium

Dioxide in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Iranian Titanium Dioxide Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Titanium Dioxide Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Titanium Dioxide Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 104: Titanium Dioxide Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Israeli Titanium Dioxide Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Titanium Dioxide in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Titanium Dioxide Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Saudi Arabian Titanium Dioxide Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Titanium Dioxide Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: United Arab Emirates Titanium Dioxide Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Titanium Dioxide Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Titanium Dioxide Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Titanium Dioxide Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Titanium Dioxide Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 115: African Titanium Dioxide Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Titanium Dioxide Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 117: Titanium Dioxide Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ALCHEMY HEAVY METALS (PVT) LTD.

ARGEX TITANIUM, INC.

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

HUNTSMAN CORPORATION

ILUKA RESOURCES LTD.

ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA

LANKA MINERAL SANDS LTD.

NL INDUSTRIES, INC.

TAYCA CORPORATION

THE CHEMOURS COMPANY

THE KISH COMPANY, INC.

TRONOX LTD.

VENATOR MATERIALS PLC



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817795/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

