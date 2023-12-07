Global Titanium Dioxide Market Forecast Report to 2028, Featuring Profiles of Ineos, Tronox, Kronos, Evonik and LB Group

News provided by

Research and Markets

07 Dec, 2023, 20:45 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Titanium Dioxide Market: Analysis By Production, By Grade, By Production Process, By Application, By Region, Size & Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global titanium dioxide (TiO2) market is expected to witness substantial growth, with a forecast to reach US$27.03 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.26% during the period of 2023-2028. The market's projected expansion is primarily driven by increasing demands from the booming construction and automotive industries, as well as emerging applications in personal care and food products.

Market Insights and Dynamics

The extensive use of TiO2 as a white pigment, imparting opacity and brightness across a multitude of applications, has cemented its status as an industrial necessity. The Rutile grade segment continues to lead the market, prized for its superior covering ability and resilience against environmental elements, making it indispensable in architectural paints and plastics. With the escalation in construction activities worldwide, the need for rutile TiO2 is anticipated to surge.

By production process, the Sulfate method has dominated TiO2 manufacture due to suitability in paint and coatings production, bolstered further by increasing demands from the lightweight automotive paints sector. Geo-economic shifts also point towards the Asia Pacific region, particularly China and India, as the epicenters for market growth, with their rapidly expanding construction and manufacturing industries.

While growth prospects look promising, the market faces challenges from stringent environmental policies and the volatility of raw material costs. Nano integration within titanium dioxide appears as a transformative trend, enabling enhanced properties at a molecular level, thus opening up novel applications in diverse sectors.

Global Market Segmentation Highlights

  • Paints and Coatings: Holding the lion's share, this segment benefits from the inherent property of TiO2 to provide enhanced opacity and UV resistance vital for long-lasting and aesthetic finishes.
  • Plastics: Rising production of plastics leverages titanium dioxide's color-preserving capabilities, noting particular interest in automotive and construction sectors.
  • Pulp and Paper, Cosmetics: Both segments take advantage of TiO2's brightening effects, with applications ranging from high-grade paper manufacturing to cosmetic formulations.

Regional Perspectives

The Asia Pacific region is at the forefront, propelled by vigorous construction and automotive industry growth, with China being a key player in expanding global production capacity. The region's economical and industrial strides are decisive factors in advancing the titanium dioxide market. In North America, the US's robust production and changing trade dynamics, notably tariffs affecting Chinese imports, have influenced domestic supply and consumption patterns.

Key Players Leading the Market

The competitive landscape is moderately consolidated with a few major players commanding a substantial market share. Recent developments include strategic expansions, mergers, and acquisitions intended to integrate cutting-edge technology and scale up production capabilities. Innovations continue to shape the market, with players adapting swiftly to the evolving industry demands and environmental considerations.

The report provides profiles of the following key players:

  • Ineos Group
  • Tronox Holdings
  • Kronos Worldwide
  • The Chemours Compan
  • Evonik Industries
  • Iluka Resources
  • Venator Materials
  • LB Group (Lomon Billions)
  • Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha
  • Kerala Minerals and Metals
  • CNNC Hua Yuan Titanium Dioxide

For further information on the titanium dioxide market's potential and strategic market dynamics, the newly published comprehensive analysis offers a detailed outlook on projections up to 2028, considering the impact analysis of COVID-19 and beyond. 

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xeom8v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Lymphoedema Drug Pipeline Research Report 2023 Featuring Herantis Pharma, AnGes, and PureTech Health

Lymphoedema Drug Pipeline Research Report 2023 Featuring Herantis Pharma, AnGes, and PureTech Health

The "Lymphoedema - Pipeline Insight, 2023" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This "Lymphoedema- Pipeline Insight,...
JointStem Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecasts, 2019-2032: The World's First Stem Cell Therapy for Patients with Severe Knee OA

JointStem Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecasts, 2019-2032: The World's First Stem Cell Therapy for Patients with Severe Knee OA

The "JointStem Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.