Global Titanium Dioxide Market to 2030: Opportunities in the Adoption of 3D-Printed Titanium Dioxide Foam in Space

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Titanium dioxide Market Research Report: By Process (Sulphate, Chloride), Application (Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Paper, Inks) - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global titanium dioxide market generated a revenue of $15,020.1 million in 2019. Furthermore, the market is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2020 and 2030 and attain a valuation of $24,026.1 million in 2030.



The key factor fueling the advancement of the market is the mushrooming demand for titanium dioxide, on account of the growing usage of pigments in the coatings industry.



These pigments have the ability to scatter visible light and impart whiteness, opacity, and brightness and are therefore, used extensively in the coatings industry. Moreover, with the rapid growth of the paints and coatings industry across the world on account of the surging construction and infrastructural development activities, thriving automotive industry, soaring urban population, progressing economies of several countries, and the increasing household expenditure, the requirement for titanium dioxide will go up in the coming years.



According to the reports of the World Paint & Coatings Industry Association, $172.8 billion revenue was generated from the total sales of paints and coatings all over the world in 2019. Industry experts predict that the industry would witness a sharp surge in valuation in the coming years. Depending on application, the titanium dioxide market is divided into paints and coatings, plastic, paper, inks, ceramics, catalysts, textiles, rubber, roofing granules, and floor coverings.



Out of these, the paints and coatings category is currently exhibiting the highest growth in the market, on account of the ballooning requirement for paints and coatings in various architectural applications, as per the observations of the Titanium Dioxide Manufacturers Association in 2019. Moreover, the high refractive index, non-toxic and inert nature in outside environment, and high ultraviolet (UV) ray absorbing capacity of the product makes it highly sought after in paints and coatings applications.



The market is also divided, based on process, into chloride and sulphate. Between the two, the sulphate division recorded higher growth in the market in the years gone by. This is because of the large-scale usage of the sulphate process for producing titanium dioxide, due to the fact that the process can extract the substance from all ores such as rutile, titania slag, and ilmenite as compared to the chloride process, which can only extract the compound from rutile ores.



Globally, the titanium dioxide market recorded the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in the past. This was because of the high requirement for the compound in various applications pertaining to the automotive, construction, manufacturing, and aerospace industries in the region. Moreover, the rapid growth of these industries and the high demand for paints and coatings in the regional countries in recent years massively boosted the sales of the compound.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Process

4.1.1.1 Sulphate

4.1.1.2 Chloride

4.1.2 By Application

4.1.2.1 Paints & coatings

4.1.2.2 Plastics

4.1.2.3 Paper

4.1.2.4 Inks

4.1.2.5 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Shift toward self-cleaning technologies

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Growing demands of paints & coatings industry

4.3.2.2 Rising demand for lightweight automobiles

4.3.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Volatility in prices of titanium dioxide

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Adoption of 3D-printed titanium dioxide foam in space

4.4 Impact of COVID-19



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Process

5.2 By Application

5.3 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Major Markets

11.1 China, by Process

11.2 China, by Application

11.3 U.S., by Process

11.4 U.S., by Application

11.5 Germany, by Process

11.6 Germany, by Application

11.7 India, by Process

11.8 India, by Application

11.9 U.K., by Process

11.10 U.K., by Application



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

12.2 Strategic Developments of Key Players

12.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.2.2 Product Launches

12.2.3 Facility Expansions

12.2.4 Partnerships

12.2.5 Other Developments

12.3 Key Players and Offerings

12.4 List of Other Key Players



Chapter 13. Company Profiles

13.1 Business Overview

13.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.3 Key Financial Summary

The Chemours Company

Tronox Incorporated

TAYCA CORPORATION

The Kerala Minerals & Metals Ltd.

PRECHEZA a.s.

Prakash Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Travancore Titanium Products Ltd.

CINKARNA, Metalursko-kemicna Industrija Celje, d.d.

Lomon Billions

Evonik Industries AG

Kilburn Chemicals Limited

Titanos Group

Grupa Azoty S.A.

Venator Materials PLC

INEOS Enterprises Holding Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qrr3qc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

