Global Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market Report 2023-2033: Focus on Sunscreens and Cosmetics, Coatings, Biomedicine, Ceramics and Solar

10 Jul, 2023, 05:30 ET
The "Global Market for Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles 2023-2033" report
Titanium dioxide (TiO2) possesses a higher refractive index than diamond, does not absorb visible rays, and is highly chemically stable. Therefore, it is widely used in paints and cosmetics as a white pigment and ultra-violet (UV) absorbing agent. There are three types of crystal structures of titanium dioxide-anatase, rutile and brookite. Industrially used ones are anatase and rutile. Rutile is the most stable, and anatase converts to rutile at temperatures in excess of 700 C.
Microparticle titanium dioxide (TiO2) and nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide (TiO2-NPs) are markedly different materials. Micron particle size TiO2 is mainly used as a white pigment in the paint and cosmetic industry. TiO2-NPs possess a much greater surface area of a given mass or volume of nanoparticles compared to an equivalent mass or volume of conventional TiO2 particles, resulting in enhanced catalytic activity and UV absorption at certain wavelengths.
TiO2-NPs exhibit UV shielding effects, and rutile is widely used in the cosmetics sector, especially in sunscreens. Anatase displays photocatalytic functions (more so than rutile) and offers self-cleaning capabilities under sunlight, air cleaning, water quality improvement and anti-microbial and anti-mould functions for application in numerous paints and coatings sectors. Nano-porous TiO2 thin films have been widely used as the working electrodes in dye-sensitized solar cells (DSSCs). DSSCs consist of a sensitizing dye, a transparent conducting substrate (F-doped tin oxide), a nanometer-sized TiO2 ?lm, iodide electrolyte, and a counter electrode (Pt or carbon).
Commercially available brands of TiO2-NPs vary in particle size, surface area, purity (e.g., due to doping, coating, or quality control), surface characteristics, crystalline form, chemical reactivity, and other properties. Photocatalytic paints and coatings (containing photo-active titanium dioxide (TiO2) as a white pigment) have been widely used in building protection due to the self-cleaning activity of TiO2, which effectively remove inorganic and organic pollutants as well as dirt and stains. Photocatalytic coatings are largely composed of nanoparticles of ceramic oxides, with most based on titanium dioxide (TiO2). Other types contan mixtures of TiO2 with silicon dioxide (SiO2) and/ or zinc oxide (ZnO). Tungsten oxides have found application in indoor photocatalysts activated by visible light.
Report contents include:
- Market drivers and trends.
- Properties and synthesis methods.
- Market segment analysis. Markets covered include Sunscreens and cosmetics (personal care products), Coatings, Biomedicine and healthcare, Ceramics and solar.
- Global market structure.
- Global regulations and safety.
- Price and price drivers.
- Market consumption of Titanium dioxide (TiO2) nanoparticles/powders, total, by market and by region.
- Profiles of 58 companies
Key Topics Covered:
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 INTRODUCTION
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 The global market for nanoparticles/powders
3.2 Titanium dioxide nanoparticles/powders market
4 MARKET DRIVERS
4.1 New functionalities and improved properties
4.2 Mitigating the spread of disease
4.3 Need for more effective protection and improved asset sustainability
4.4 Photocatalytic coatings to inhibit microbial contamination
4.5 Sustainable coating systems and materials
4.6 Need to improve outdoor air quality
4.7 Need to improve indoor air quality
4.8 Building protection
5 PROPERTIES
5.1 Micronparticle TiO2 versus Nanoparticle TiO2
5.2 Photocatalytic
5.3 UV-filter
5.4 Glass coatings
5.5 Interior coatings
6 MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS
6.1 Sunscreens and cosmetics (personal care products)
6.1.1 Applications
6.1.2 Market demand 2019-2033
6.2 Coatings
6.2.1 Self-cleaning coatings glass
6.2.2 Photocatalytic oxidation (PCO) indoor air filters
6.2.3 Water treatment
6.2.4 Medical facilities
6.2.5 Antimicrobial coating indoor light activation
6.2.6 Market demand 2019-2033
6.3 Building and construction
6.3.1 Coatings and surfaces
6.3.2 Self-sensing concrete
6.3.2.1 Filler materials
6.3.2.2 Applications
7 REGULATIONS AND SAFETY
7.1 Regulations
7.1.1 Europe
7.1.2 North America
7.1.3 Asia-Pacific
7.2 Toxicity and safety
8 TECHNOLOGY READINESS LEVEL (TRL) CHART
9 GLOBAL MARKET DEMAND FOR TITANIUM DIOXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS
9.1 Titanium dioxide nanoparticles/powders market share 2020
9.2 Demand in tons, 2010-2033
9.3 Consumption by region
10 COMPANY PROFILES
10.1 TREATED NANO-TIO2 Nanomaterials Producers
10.2 TIO2 Nanomaterials Producers
10.3 Other Companies
A selection of companies mentioned in this report include:
- Advanced Materials-JTJ
- Advanced Nano Products
- AM Technology Ltd. (Airlite)
- American Elements
- AVANZARE Innovacion Tecnologica
- CAN GmbH
- Cardinal Glass Industries
- Cinkarna Celje
- Cristal/Tronox
- Croda International
- DrivePur
- DSM
- Dupont
- Entekno
- Evonik Industries
- Green Earth Nano Science
- Green Millenium
- Green Resource
- Hangzhou Wan Jing New Material
- Heidelberg Cement
- Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha
- Italcementi Group
- Jiangsu Changtai Nanometer Material
- Joma International
- Krono
- Life Air Iaq
- MACOMA Environmental Technologies
- Maeda-KougyouCo
- Merck Performance Materials
- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company
- MVX Protex
- Nanjing Emperor Nano Material
- Nanjing High Technology Nano Material
- Nanotech Surface Company
- Nanowave
- Nanoyo
- Nippon Sheet Glass
- NOF
- Pacific Paint (Boysen)
- Panahome
- PJI Contract
- Pureti
- Resysten
- Sachtleben Chemie
- Saint-Gobain Glass
- Sakai Chemical
- Shin-Etsu Chemical
- Showa Denko
- Sigma-Aldrich
- Taiyo Kogyo
- Tayca
- Titan Kogyo
- Toto
- Toyokosho
- Toyota Tsusho
- Tri-K Industries
- Ube Exsymo
- Yield
