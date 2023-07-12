Global Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market Expected to Reach USD 34.47 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Increasing Demand in End-User Industries

DUBLIN, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Titanium Dioxide Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Grade, By Production Process, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for titanium dioxide (TiO2) will reach USD 34.47 billion by 2032. The comprehensive report provides valuable insights into the current market dynamics and offers analysis on the future growth of the industry.

The growth of the titanium dioxide market can be attributed to the increasing demand for TiO2 in various end-user industries. The use of this product as pigments in the production of paints and coatings is expected to drive the industry's growth in the coming years. Developing countries have witnessed a rise in the market for light vehicles, while developed regions like North America and Western Europe are experiencing a favorable trend in the automotive sector due to the recovery from the financial downturn.

In the United States, the paints and coatings sector has witnessed significant growth recently. The resurgence of the American construction industry has fueled the demand for architectural coatings that are environmentally friendly and anti-corrosive. Consequently, the use of TiO2 as pigments in the development of advanced paints and coatings has increased in recent years.

Polycarbonate, a polymer commonly used as an alternative to glass and metal-based products, is highly compatible with TiO2-based coatings. As the demand for lightweight vehicles continues to rise for improved fuel efficiency, the automotive sector has witnessed an increase in demand for polycarbonate materials.

The global aerospace industry has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the airline sector, which has experienced a sharp decline in passenger volume and a slowdown in the demand for new aircraft. Industry experts predict a reduction in the demand for ceramic matrix composites in the aerospace sector as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) focus on technological innovation to counteract the impact of declining orders.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Rising Demand from Paints & Coatings Application

Growing Demand from Various Applications

Restraints and Challenges

Stringent Regulations is Expected to Restrain the Market Growth

Key Highlights

The rutile market segment is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period, primarily driven by its use in paint applications as a carrier to produce white color in plastics and prevent color fading in paper. Wave/reflow has emerged as the largest process category, widely used in the electronics industry for soldering techniques to guard against overheating damage. The sulphate production method segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting for major global revenue. It is expected to experience the fastest growth between 2023 and 2032. The paints and coatings industry holds the top position in the market and is expected to grow at the fastest pace between 2023 and 2032. The Asia Pacific region dominated the Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) market in 2022, with the largest revenue share, driven by the high demand for paints and coatings.

Companies Mentioned

The Chemours Company

The Tronox Holdings plc

LB Group

Venator Materials PLC

KRONOS Worldwide Inc.

ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA Ltd.

CNNC HUAN YUAN Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Dioxide Co. Ltd.

The Kerala Minerals & Metals Limited

Travancore Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Products Limited

CATHAY INDUSTRIES

TOR Minerals International Inc.

Market Segmentation

Product Grade Outlook:

Anatase

Rutile

Service Outlook:

Sulphate

Chloride

End-use Outlook:

Paints & coatings

Plastics

Paper & pulp

Cosmetics

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Spain , Russia , Netherlands )

( , UK, , , , , ) Asia Pacific ( China , India , Japan , South Korea , Indonesia , Malaysia )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Argentina , Brazil , Mexico )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia , Israel , South Africa )

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9w2siq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets