Global TNF Alpha Inhibitors Market Report 2023: Growing Prevalence of Inflammatory Diseases Fuels the Sector

The global TNF alpha inhibitors market is expected to grow from $38.56 billion in 2021 to $40.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The TNF alpha inhibitors market is expected to reach $43.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.9%.

Major players in the TNF alpha inhibitors market are AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., UCB S.A, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Merck & co. Inc., Janssen Biotech, Ablynx, and Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

The TNF alpha inhibitors market consists of sales of infliximab, adalimumab, etanercept, golimumab, and certolizumab. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods



TNF alpha inhibitors refer to medications that are used to treat inflammatory diseases such rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis and that help to reduce or eliminate inflammation. TNF inhibitors may have a higher risk for skin cancer, especially non-melanoma skin cancers such as squamous cell carcinoma.



The main types of drugs in TNF alpha inhibitors are remicade (infliximab), enbrel (etanercept), humira (adalimumab), and cimzia (certolizumab pegol), and simponi (golimumab). REMICADE is a prescription drug for persons with slightly too severely active Crohn's disease who haven't had success with other treatments. The different routes of administration include oral, subcutaneous, intravenous, and others and involve various types of diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis (UC), rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis, and others.



The growing prevalence of inflammatory diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease and psoriasis is a key factor driving the growth of the TNF alpha inhibitors market. Tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF alpha) inhibitors are commonly used in gastroenterology, dermatology, and rheumatology for the treatment of various immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

Globally, the prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is about 0.5-24.5 cases for ulcerative colitis per 100,000 person-years and 0.1-16 cases for Crohn's disease per 100,000 person-years, and overall, IBD prevalence is 396 cases per 100,000 people each year. Thus, the increasing number of cases of inflammatory diseases increases the demand for TNF alpha inhibitors contributing to the growth of the market.



The adverse side effects of TNF alpha inhibitors on patients are expected to limit the growth of the TNF alpha inhibitors market. The multiple adverse effects of TNF alpha inhibition identified by clinical trials and post-marketing surveillance include injection site reactions, neutropenia, infusion reactions, and infections.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), TNA alpha inhibitors can cause serious infections in people with weaker immune systems or low resistance levels. The infections can be bacterial, mycobacterial, fungal, and viral leading to various diseases such as tuberculosis, histoplasmosis, candidiasis, blastomycosis, and hepatitis B. These side effects force patients to prefer alternatives such as non-TNF biologics, which hampers the growth of the market.



The regions covered in the TNF alpha inhibitors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the TNF alpha inhibitors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

