Global Toaster Market to Grow at 5.2% CAGR, Fueled by Modernization and Rising Home Decoration Trends

DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Toaster Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global toaster market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

People are focusing on modernization and the rising trends for home decoration which is the factor driving the growth of the global toaster market. People prefer to use kitchen appliances that match the interior of their kitchen due to which many companies started manufacturing more modern technology and aesthetic-looking toasters.

For instance, in May 2022, The Revolution R270 smart toaster has over 30 programmed toast settings to help you get the perfect toast.

The global toaster market is segmented based on product, type, and distribution channel. Based on the product, the market is segmented into pop-up toasters, toaster ovens, and conveyor toasters. Based on the type, the market is segmented into 2 slice toasters, 4 slice toasters, and others. B

Based on the application, the market is sub-segmented into commercial and residential. Based on the distribution channel, the market is sub-segmented into online and offline. Based on the product segment, conveyor toasters are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the growth of the global toaster market. Conveyor toasters are easy to use and made the process faster and saves time and effort.

Many companies are launching conveyor toasters as they are durable, so the sale of conveyor toasters increases. For instance, British manufacturer, Dualit launched its new easy-to-use and quick-to-heat-up durable Incoloy elements, the 2-slice Incoloy Conveyor Toaster. Additionally, in 2018, The Vollrath Company, LLC launched a full line of high-quality, American-made conveyor toasters.

Geographically market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The European region is expected to hold a prominent market share in the global toaster market during the forecast period due to the high presence of young working people which increases the usage of a toaster on the daily basis. Working people want easy-to-use toasters that consume less time. The rising population of young working people made many companies manufacture toasters focusing on their needs and demand. For instance, Griffin Technology offers a Connected Toaster, and it boasts a Bluetooth radio and a smartphone app. It costs $100.

The major companies serving the global Toaster market include The Middleby Corp. (APW Wyott), Conair LLC, KitchenAid, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Groupe SEB USA, and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, funding, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market. For instance, the Black + Decker toaster offers the ability to toast four slices at once, it has dedicated controls for each pair of slots.

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global toaster market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global toaster market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global toaster market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape



4. Market Segmentation



5. Regional Analysis



6. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nq98jw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets