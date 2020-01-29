Global Tobacco Paper Market was Estimated to be US$ 1,210.52 Mn in 2018 and is Expected to Reach US$ 1,564.76 Mn by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 2.5% Over the Forecast Period Owing to The Popularity of Roll-your-own Cigarettes, Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tobacco paper market is expected to gain significant lift with the escalation in the popularity of roll-your own (RYO) cigarettes, especially among millennials. Cheap cost associated with RYO products, sometimes including the rolling papers or cigarette tubes as compared to the factory-made cigarettes is among the major driving factors propelling the tobacco paper market. Increasing adoption of electronic cigarettes, especially among teens is presumed to hamper the growth of tobacco paper market. However, stringent regulations mandated by the government regulatory bodies on limiting or restricting the sale of flavored electronic cigarettes is pushing electronic cigarette smokers to switch from their smoking methods to RYO smoking practices. For instance, in 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) restricted the sale of flavored electronic cigarettes in retail stores and gas stations with an aim to decrease the prevalence of vaping. This resulted in the shifting preferences of electronic smokers towards RYO smoking methods as the RYO products are comparatively cheaper as compared to traditional methods of smoking.

Request a Sample@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=350

In Europe, the notion of roll-your-own cigarettes has gained significant traction over commercially manufactured or classic cigarettes, which has resulted in the increase of 1.4 percent expenditure on loose tobacco. According to the German Public Health Association (DGPH), sale of factory made cigarettes has declined by 2.5 percent with around 67 billion cigarettes. The decline in the sale of factory made cigarettes was accredited to increasing sales of loose tobacco, including roll-your-own cigarettes among smokers with an overall increase of 1.1 percent. With initiatives taken by various government bodies across the countries of Asia Pacific on banning the alternative methods of smoking is another factor contributing in the increased adoption of roll-your-own cigarettes smoking among young population in this region. For instance, in 2019, regulatory bodies of India approved the promulgation of prohibition of electronic cigarettes from production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement. Thus, such factors are projected to positively influence the growth of tobacco paper market.

Enquiry Before Buying@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=350

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global tobacco paper market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global tobacco paper market was evaluated at US$ 1,210.52 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1,564.76 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5%.

in 2017 and is expected to reach by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5%. On the basis of weight, 10 gsm - 25 gsm accounted for the largest market share in 2018. However, 25 gsm & above is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.

On the basis of material, wood pulp segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. However, hemp segment is projected to be evaluated as fastest growing market by 2027.

Some of the players operating in the global tobacco paper Bukit Muria Jaya, Delfortgroup AG, Glatz Feinpapiere, Hangzhou Huafeng Paper Co., Ltd., Mudanjiang Hengfeng Paper Co., Ltd., Republic Technologies (UK) Ltd, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., and The Rolling Paper Company amongst others.

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=350

Global Tobacco Paper Market:

By Weight



Up to 10 gsm





10 gsm - 25 gsm





25 gsm & above



By Material





Hemp





Wood Pulp





Rice





Flax





Linen





Sisal



By Paper Grade



Cigarette Tissue





Plug Wrap Paper





Tipping Base Paper



By Geography



North America





U.S







Canada







Mexico







Rest of North America





Europe





France







The UK







Spain







Germany







Italy







Nordic Countries







Denmark









Finland









Iceland









Sweden









Norway





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxembourg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Tobacco-Paper-Market-2019-2027-350

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/

SOURCE Absolute Markets Insights