Global Toilet Tissues Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Toilet Tissues - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Toilet Tissues estimated at US$ 4.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 5.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Hotels & Food Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$ 2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Business & Commercial Institutions segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The Toilet Tissues market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.



Healthcare Institutions Segment to Record 3.9% CAGR



In the global Healthcare Institutions segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 818 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 731.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

Angel Soft

Caprice Green Toilet Paper

Charmin Ultra Soft

Coronet

Essity Aktiebolag

Georgia -Pacific

-Pacific Green Forest Unscented Bathroom

KCWW

Kirkland Signature

Kleenex

Lotus Toilet Tissue

METSA GROUP

Naturelle Toilet Tissue

Procter & Gamble

Quilted Northern Ultra Plush

Scott Extra Soft

Soft `N Gentle;

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Toilet Tissues Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8c9kc3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

