Global Toluene Market Report 2018: Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% During 2017-2024

Global toluene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during forecast period 2017-2024.

Growing end-user industries of toluene, petrochemical market in emerging countries, rising building & construction activities, aromatic compounds extraction from shale oil and expanding agrochemical industries are the main drivers of global toluene market. Limitation with toluene resources, discovery of shale gas, environmental impact, health and safety issues with toluene, stringent government regulations and fluctuating oil & gas prices are the some of the factors expected to adversely affect the market.

North America dominated the market in 2017 in terms of revenue followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. USA dominates North American toluene market followed by Canada. Favourable regulatory environment, rising demand from automotive industry, growing building & construction sector, large pool of manufacturing companies are some of the major factors promoting the growth of toluene market in North America during forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing toluene market during forecast period 2017-2024. India, China, Japan, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia are the leading markets for toluene in Asia Pacific. Other lucrative investment destinations for toluene market include South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Qatar, Israel, Jordan and Nigeria.



TDI is the fastest growing segment in toluene market by type. By application, toluene market is classified into industrial solvent, explosive production, benzene production, gasoline additive and other applications. Industrial solvents and production of xylene and benzene is the fastest growing segment due to strong demand in various applications, such as additives in gasoline and blending of petrol.



The key players of global toluene market across the world includes China National Petroleum Corporation (China), Exxon Mobil Corporation. (U.S.), Corvestro AG. (Germany), BP Plc (U.K.), Braskem SA (Brazil), Royal Butch Shell Plc. (Netherlands) and others.



Merger & acquisition, production capacity expansion and partnerships are amongst the leading strategies used by leading companies in global toluene market for gaining competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Executive Summary

1.2. Market Scope



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global Toluene Market: Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Total Market Analysis

2.6. Estimation Analysis

2.7. Strategic Analysis

2.8. Competitive Analysis

2.9. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Growing End-Users Of Toluene

3.1.2. Growing Petrochemicals Market In Emerging Countries

3.1.3. Rising Building & Construction Activities

3.1.4. Expanding Agrochemical Industries

3.1.5. Growth Of Dye Industry Across Asia-Pacific

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Limitation Of Toluene Resources

3.2.2. Health And Safety Issues With Toluene

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Aromatic Compounds Extraction From Shale Oil

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. Stringent Government Regulations

3.4.2. Fluctuating Oil & Gas Prices



4. Global Toluene Market By Type

4.1.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.1.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.1.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.1.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.1.5. Market Segmentation

4.1.5.1. Global Benzyl Chloride Market

4.1.5.2. Global Trinitrotoluene (Tnt) Market

4.1.5.3. Global Benzaldehyde Market

4.1.5.4. Global Toluene Di-Isocyanate (Tdi) Market

4.1.5.5. Global Benzoic Acid Market

4.1.5.6. Global Others Market



5. Global Toluene Market By Application

5.1. Market Definition And Scope

5.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

5.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

5.4. Opportunity Matrix

5.5. Market Segmentation

5.5.1. Global Industrial Solvent Market

5.5.2. Global Explosives Production Market

5.5.3. Global Benzene Production Market

5.5.4. Global Gasoline Additive Market

5.5.5. Global Others Market



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Key Strategies

6.1.1. List Of Mergers And Acquisition

6.1.2. List Of Joint Ventures

6.1.3. List Of Product Launches

6.1.4. List Of Partnerships



7. Geographic Analysis



8. Company Profiles



