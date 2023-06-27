Global Toluene Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $42.58 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.5%

DUBLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Toluene Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global toluene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% to reach $43.58 billion by 2030 from $30.05 billion in 2023.

This report on global Toluene market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global Toluene market by segmenting the market based on derivatives type, production process type, application and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Toluene market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in the End User Base of Toluene

High Demand for Toluene Derivatives

Challenges

Stringent Guidelines Initiated by the Government

The Product is Considered as Hazaedous Air Pollutant

Companies Mentioned

Sinopec

Exxon Mobil

Covestro

BP

SK Innovation

BASF

Shell

China National Petroleum

Formosa

CPC

Braskem

IndianOil

LyondellBasell

DowDuPont

Tosoh

Total

GS Caltex

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical

NOVA Chemicals

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

By Derivative Type

Benzene & Xylene

Toluene Diisocyanates

Solvents

Gasoline Additives

Others

By Production Process Type

Reformate Process

Pygas Process

Coke/Coal Process

Styrene Process

By Application

Gasoline

STDP/TPX

Solvents

Trans Alkylation (TA)

Hydrodealkylation

Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI)

Toluene Disproportionation (TDP)

Others

By Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

