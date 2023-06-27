Global Toluene Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $42.58 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.5%

27 Jun, 2023, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Toluene Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global toluene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% to reach $43.58 billion by 2030 from $30.05 billion in 2023.
This report on global Toluene market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global Toluene market by segmenting the market based on derivatives type, production process type, application and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Toluene market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in the End User Base of Toluene
- High Demand for Toluene Derivatives
Challenges
- Stringent Guidelines Initiated by the Government
- The Product is Considered as Hazaedous Air Pollutant
Companies Mentioned
- Sinopec
- Exxon Mobil
- Covestro
- BP
- SK Innovation
- BASF
- Shell
- China National Petroleum
- Formosa
- CPC
- Braskem
- IndianOil
- LyondellBasell
- DowDuPont
- Tosoh
- Total
- GS Caltex
- Chevron Phillips Chemical
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- NOVA Chemicals
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
By Derivative Type
- Benzene & Xylene
- Toluene Diisocyanates
- Solvents
- Gasoline Additives
- Others
By Production Process Type
- Reformate Process
- Pygas Process
- Coke/Coal Process
- Styrene Process
By Application
- Gasoline
- STDP/TPX
- Solvents
- Trans Alkylation (TA)
- Hydrodealkylation
- Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI)
- Toluene Disproportionation (TDP)
- Others
By Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
