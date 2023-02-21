Global Tomato Processing Market Report to 2028: Players Include Ingomar Packing, ConAgra Brands, Olam International, Los Gatos Tomato Products and China Haohan

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tomato Processing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tomato processing market size reached 45.2 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach 56.5 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.79% during 2022-2028.

Tomatoes are fruits belonging to the nightshade family (Solanaceae), which originated from Central and Western South America. They are a rich source of folate, potassium, antioxidant lycopene, and vitamin C and K.

They offer numerous health benefits like aiding digestion, preventing cancer, protecting against sunburns, and maintaining heart health, blood pressure, as well as blood glucose levels in people with diabetes.

At present, around 80% of the tomatoes produced around the world are freshly consumed, whereas the remaining 20% are employed in the tomato processing industry for preparing purees, soups, tomato ketchup, pickles, juices, and sauces.



Earlier, the consumption of processed tomato products was mostly confined to western countries. However, with the increasing westernization of food patterns and the rising middle-class population, the consumption of processed tomato products in developing countries is growing at a significant rate. Fast food chains currently represent one of the leading end users of these products around the world.

This can be attributed to rapid urbanization and inflating income levels of individuals worldwide. Apart from this, processed tomato products are packed in multi-layer-flexible plastic bags or tetra packs to extend their shelf life, which makes them suitable for consumers who do not have access to fresh tomatoes. Moreover, there are various types of processed tomato products available in the market, which cater to the varied tastes and preferences of consumers.

18 Key Player Profiles

