Global Tomatoes Market: Sector is Expected to Reach $239.28 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6%

The global tomatoes market is expected to grow from $165.72 billion in 2022 to $178.65 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The tomatoes market is expected to reach $239.28 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Major players in the tomatoes market are Houwelings, Ontario Processing Vegetable Growers, Casalasco Societa Agricola S.p.A., Tomato Growers Supply Company, Magic Sun, Sahyadri Farms Post Harvest Care Ltd., Pacific Rim Produce, Duijvestijn Tomaten, Mucci Int'l Mrktg Inc., R&L Holt Ltd., West Coast Tomato LLC, Royal Pride Holland BV, The Morning Star Company, COFCO Tunhe Tomato Co. Ltd., Xinjiang Chalkis Company Ltd., Ingomar Packing Co., Conagra Brands Inc., Los Gatos Tomatoes, Haohan Group Ltd., and Campbell Soup Company.

Tomatoes refer to a large, round, edible, pulpy vegetable that is either eaten raw and uncooked or cooked as a vegetable and has a red or yellowish skin with a juicy pulp. They are used to provide antioxidant protection against cancer.



The main types of tomatoes are cherry tomatoes, grape tomatoes, roma tomatoes, beefsteak tomatoes, heirloom tomatoes, tomatoes on the vine, green tomatoes, and others. Cherry tomatoes refer to a tomato that is comparable in size to a huge cherry or a little walnut that are used as a garnish on a hot or cold dish. They are of conventional and organic categories, which are distributed through various channels such as direct and indirect for the end users including food service industry, household or retail industry.



The tomatoes market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides tomatoes market statistics, including tomatoes industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a tomatoes market share, detailed tomatoes market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the tomatoes industry. This tomatoes market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the tomatoes market. Major companies operating in the tomatoes market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their market position.

For instance, in October 2022, Hm.Clause, Inc., a US-based sustainable agriculture firm specializing in the breeding, production, and sales of vegetable seeds, launched Tomato Brown Rugose Fruit Virus (ToBRFV) resistant tomato variety. It is uniquely made with high agronomical values and an effective IR (intermediate resistance) resistance that delivers value to growers. It provides with enhanced prophylactic measures that prevents contamination and detect the virus and control further spread.



In December 2022, Plant Agricultural Systems, a US-based provider of infrastructure and producer of localized fresh produce, acquired MightyVine for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, combined resources are expected to offer highest quality produce of tomato and strengthen the innovative and effective solutions. MightyVine is a US-based glasshouse tomato producer that provide fresh and nutritious tomatoes.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the tomatoes market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the tomatoes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the tomatoes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Growing tomato production is expected to propel the growth of the tomatoes market going forward. Tomatoes refer to a large, round, edible, pulpy vegetable that is either eaten raw and uncooked or cooked as a vegetable and has a red or yellowish skin with a juicy pulp. They are used to provide antioxidant protection against cancer. The increasing production of tomatoes increases the demand for tomatoes in various foods, so increasing tomato production will propel the market growth.

For instance, in January 2022, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization, a Canada-based international organization, the global production of tomatoes increased by 1.08% from 184.786 million metric tons in 2020 to 186.821 million metric tons in 5,051,983 hectares in 2021. Therefore, the growing tomato production is driving the growth of the tomatoes market.



The tomatoes market consists of sales of kumato tomato, campari tomato, and blue tomatoes. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



