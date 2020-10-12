Global Tooling Market for the Composites Industry (2020 to 2025) - by Material Type, End-use Industry Type, Usage Type, and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tooling Market for the Composites Industry by Material Type, End-use Industry Type, Usage Type, and Region - Trends, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This strategic assessment report provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's tooling market realities and future possibilities for the composites industry for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

The report estimates the short- as well as long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for tooling market for the composites industry at the global, regional, as well as country level. Also, the report provides the possible loss that the industry will register by comparing pre-COVID and post-COVID scenario. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in formulating short-term as well as long-term growth strategies.

Tooling Market for the Composites Industry: Highlights

Tooling for the composite industry refers to the tool or mold used as a base for shaping or manufacturing composite parts. It helps to reproduce complex shapes or textured parts numerous times. It is the most important but under-appreciated silent partner behind every designed part. Tooling has been widely used to shape or texture the shapes/structures for various industries including aerospace & defense, wind energy, transportation, construction, etc.

Composite materials have increasingly been adopted by various industries owing to their noteworthy benefits such as weight reduction, high performance, and corrosion resistance. Tooling materials used for composite parts' fabrication are crucial elements to get desired efficiency, shape, design, and mechanical performance. Cost of tooling increases with the increase in complexity, part surface finish, mold's ability to withstand repeated production cycles, dimensional accuracy, and mold's ability to withstand integral heating under autoclave or oven curing. The selection of tooling material is dependent on several factors such as curing temperatures, required longevity, cost, part size to be formed, and compatible coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) with the part material.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Tooling Market for the Composites Industry

The tooling market consecutively registered growth over the past five years in all the major markets except the transportation industry, the latter one is largely impacted by the USA-China trade war in 2019. Earlier, the industry stakeholders were estimating the year 2020 to be another impressive year for the tooling market participants. However, the pandemic flipped the entire market dynamics.

The pandemic devastated the market health and rang in the death knell by disrupting the supply chain including delays in B737 MAX approval, reduction in production rates of Boeing and Airbus, a huge dip in automotive production, hampered wind turbine blade production, and halted construction activities. The marine industry is projected to be among one of the worst-affected industries due to the pandemic. Aerospace & defense and transportation are the other two major markets that also record a huge plunge in demand in 2020. Years of excellent track record assisted tooling to earn a unique position in the composites industry but could not escape itself from such changing market dynamics and is anticipated to experience a huge decline in 2020, taking the market to below its 2014-level.

However, the impact of the pandemic proves to be transitory with demand is anticipated to quickly rebound from 2021 onwards and ultimately drive the market to reach US$ 1.2 billion in 2025. An expected recovery in the GDP across regions, expected increase in aircraft production, B737's approval from FAA and other bodies, expected entries of COMAC and Irkut, increasing number of wind turbine installations, and resumption of construction activities, assist the fast recovery of the tooling market for the composites industry.

North America will maintain its Leading Position

The market is registering significant changes in regional dynamics in pre-COVID and post-COVID scenarios. All regions to mark significant declines in the tooling demand for the composites industry in 2020. Despite severely hit by the pandemic, among regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period. Post pandemic, the USA is expected to rebound quickly and will act as the growth engine of the region's market. The USA is the manufacturing hub of the aircraft industry with the presence of major small- to large-sized composite part manufacturers.

Europe and Asia-Pacific are the other major markets and are also likely to experience hefty declines in the demand for tooling in the composites industry in 2020. The Asia-Pacific's market is anticipated to witness the least decline in the demand and is expected to recover at the fastest pace compared to other regions. The region's demand will be driven by a host of factors including an expected increase in the demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China; upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi SpaceJet; increase in wind turbine installation, increasing wind blade production, presence of major global players and raw material suppliers. China, Japan, and India are projected to be the growth engines of the region's market.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, tooling manufacturers, composite part manufacturers, tier players, and OEMs/end users. The key tooling manufacturing companies for the composites industries are AIP Aerospace, Airtech Advanced Materials Group, Formaplex Ltd., Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corporation, Janicki Industries, Inc., Kaman Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Solvay S.A., and TPI Composites, Inc.



The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trends and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Product portfolio, New product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Tooling Market for the Composites Industry: Overview and Segmentation

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Tooling Market Segmentation for the Composites Industry

2.2.1. By Material Type

2.2.2. By End-Use Industry Type

2.2.3. By Usage Type

2.2.4. By Region

2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.5. PEST Analysis

2.6. SWOT Analysis



3. Tooling Market for the Composites Industry: The COVID-19 Impact Assessment

3.1. Analyst Insights

3.2. Tooling Market Trend and Forecast for the Composites Industry (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.3. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Assessment

3.4. The Pandemic: Real GDP Loss vs Tooling Market Loss (2020-2021)

3.5. Tooling Market Scenario Analysis: Pessimistic, Most Likely, and Optimistic

3.6. Market Segments' Analysis (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.7. Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.8. Market Drivers

3.9. Market Challenges



4. Competitive Analysis

4.1. Analyst Insights

4.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

4.3. Geographical Presence

4.4. New Product Launches

4.5. Strategic Alliances

4.6. Market Share Analysis

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Tooling Market Trend and Forecast for the Composites Industry by Material Type (2014-2025)

5.1. Analyst Insights

5.2. Invar Tooling: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.3. Aluminum Tooling: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.4. Other Metal-based Tooling: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.5. Tooling Prepreg: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.6. Infusion Tooling: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.7. Epoxy Board: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.8. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



6. Tooling Market Trend and Forecast for the Composites Industry by End-Use Industry Type (2014-2025)

6.1. Analyst Insights

6.2. Aerospace & Defense: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6.3. Wind Energy: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6.4. Marine: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6.5. Transportation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6.6. Construction: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6.7. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



7. Tooling Market Trend and Forecast for the Composites Industry by Usage Type (2014-2025)

7.1. Analyst Insights

7.2. Prototype: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.3. Serial Production: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



8. Tooling Market Trend and Forecast for the Composites Industry by Region (2014-2025)

8.1. Analyst Insights

8.2. North American Tooling Market for the Composites Industry: Country Analysis

8.2.1. The USA's Tooling Market Trend and Forecast for the Composites Industry (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.2.2. Canadian Tooling Market Trend and Forecast for the Composites Industry (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.2.3. Mexican Tooling Market Trend and Forecast for the Composites Industry (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.3. European Tooling Market for the Composites Industry: Country Analysis

8.3.1. German Tooling Market Trend and Forecast for the Composites Industry (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.3.2. French Tooling Market Trend and Forecast for the Composites Industry (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.3.3. The UK's Tooling Market Trend and Forecast for the Composites Industry (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.3.4. Russian Tooling Market Trend and Forecast for the Composites Industry (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.3.5. RoE's Tooling Market Trend and Forecast for the Composites Industry (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.4. Asia-Pacific's Tooling Market for the Composites Industry: Country Analysis

8.4.1. Chinese Tooling Market Trend and Forecast for the Composites Industry (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.4.2. Indian Tooling Market Trend and Forecast for the Composites Industry (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.4.3. Japanese Tooling Market Trend and Forecast for the Composites Industry (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.4.4. RoAP's Tooling Market Trend and Forecast for the Composites Industry (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.5. Rest of the World's (RoW) Tooling Market for the Composites Industry: Sub-Region Analysis

8.5.1. The Latin American Tooling Market Trend and Forecast for the Composites Industry (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.5.2. The Middle Eastern Tooling Market Trend and Forecast for the Composites Industry (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.5.3. Others' Tooling Market Trend and Forecast for the Composites Industry (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



9. Strategic Growth Opportunities

9.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

9.1.1. Market Attractiveness by Material Type

9.1.2. Market Attractiveness by End-Use Industry Type

9.1.3. Market Attractiveness by Usage Type

9.1.4. Market Attractiveness by Region

9.1.5. Market Attractiveness by Country

9.2. Emerging Trends

9.3. Growth Matrix Analysis

9.4. Strategic Implications

9.5. Key Success Factors (KSFs)



10. Company Profile of Key Players

10.1. AIP Aerospace

10.2. Airtech Advanced Materials Group

10.3. Formaplex Ltd.

10.4. Gurit Holding AG

10.5. Hexcel Corporation

10.6. Janicki Industries, Inc.

10.7. Kaman Corporation (Kaman AeroSystems)

10.8. Toray Industries Inc.

10.9. Solvay S.A.

10.10. TPI Composites, Inc.



