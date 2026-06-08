Global Top-10 Pharmaceutical Selects TrueMed to Protect Three High-Volume Drug Brands Against Counterfeit Threats

New partnership extends AI-powered counterfeit detection to medications used by tens of millions of patients annually, covering a combined market exceeding $5 billion

HELSINKI, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueMed, the leader in AI-based pharmaceutical counterfeit detection, today announced a commercial partnership with one of the world's ten largest pharmaceutical companies. The agreement brings TrueMed's AI-powered authentication platform to three of the partner's established antibiotic and anti-infective products, medicines already in wide circulation that are prescribed to an estimated 60 to 80 million patients globally each year.

TrueMed AI-Powered Counterfeit Detection

The three drug franchises covered represent a combined global market value of more than $5 billion and are dispensed across primary care, pediatric, and hospital settings in over 100 countries. Because these products are already in the field across more than 100 countries, their packaging is actively being replicated by counterfeiters.

TrueMed's core advantage is that no supply chain changes, new serialization codes, or product reformulation are required. The platform authenticates packaging against the original artwork files already on record, comparing them to what is reaching pharmacies and patients. For drugs that have been on the market for years, this means protection can be activated immediately, against a threat that has been growing just as long.

"When a top-10 global pharma company brings three of its most prescribed products to us for protection, it validates what we've built, and signals where the industry is heading. Patient safety starts now, with the product already on your shelves, not after months of manufacturing changes."

Jyrki Berg - CEO, TrueMed

Counterfeit antibiotics represent one of the most dangerous segments of the $200 billion global counterfeit pharmaceutical market. The World Health Organization estimates that up to 10% of medicines in low- and middle-income countries are substandard or falsified, with antibiotics among the most frequently targeted drug classes. The consequences range from treatment failure and weakened antibiotic effectiveness to direct patient harm.

TrueMed starts with the source of truth: each product's original artwork file. Every package in the field is measured against it, with discrepancies in typography, color, print registration, and layout flagged automatically. Deployment takes weeks, not months. Submissions are frictionless — photograph suspect packaging, submit via mobile app or secure web portal, and get results instantly. A confirmed counterfeit automatically opens a case record in TrueMed Case Management, where it is logged, tracked, routed to the right contacts, and ready to share with authorities.

With three of the world's most prescribed anti-infective products now under TrueMed protection, patients and providers can trust that the medicine in hand is exactly what it claims to be.

About TrueMed.

TrueMed is a leading provider of anti-counterfeiting technology solutions. The company's AI-enabled platform uses cutting-edge technology to analyze and identify potential counterfeit products, allowing companies to quickly and efficiently protect their brands and their customers.

For more information, please visit truemedinc.com.

Contact:

Tuomas Kannas

[email protected]

358505680782

SOURCE TrueMed Ltd.