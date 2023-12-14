Global Top 20 Medical Tourism Destinations Analysis Report 2023

News provided by

Research and Markets

14 Dec, 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Tourism - Top 20 Global Destinations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Examine why the top 20 destination countries are where they are today.

Global medical tourism is increasing annually. What is changing rapidly is each country's share of the total, and the type of medical tourist they are attracting. It highlights those countries that are or are becoming major destinations, why, and what they are doing to promote their country.

This report investigates current and potential opportunities for medical tourism by analysing inbound numbers by country, and revenue.

Most medical tourism reports are out of date by the time they are published, so this one works in a new way. Using a global medical tourism database that is updated weekly, the bespoke report is compiled within 5 working days using the latest information available.

Reason to Buy

Every country and organisation needs to update and refine its medical tourism strategy and to do that they need to know the latest on which countries are doing well, who goes there, the treatment they seek and why they go there.

This report is essential reading to any organisation serious about medical tourism.

Country specific details include:

  • Inbound medical tourism numbers
  • Inbound health and wellness tourism numbers
  • Overview
  • Potential
  • Medical tourism numbers in detail
  • Problems with medical tourism numbers in
  • Medical tourism numbers targets
  • Health tourism numbers in
  • Health tourism numbers targets
  • Medical tourism visas
  • Where medical tourists come from
  • Why inbound medical tourists go there
  • Inbound medical tourism treatments
  • Hospitals and clinics in medical tourism
  • Target markets by country
  • Medical tourism promotion
  • Medical tourism financial incentives and grants
  • Medical tourism at airports and airlines
  • Health tourism
  • Health tourism promotion
  • Health tourism financial incentives and grants
  • Medical tourism revenue
  • Health tourism revenue
  • Medical tourism revenue targets
  • Domestic medical tourism
  • Medical tourism regulation
  • Medical tourism price regulation
  • Medical tourism treatment and other problems
  • Promotional bodies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xj07d1

