Global Top 200 Furniture Manufacturers Report 2021 with World Furniture Consumption, Production and Trade 2015-2020

WHAT ARE THE LEADING FURNITURE COMPANIES AT A GLOBAL LEVEL?

The report Top 200 furniture manufacturers worldwide is intended to identify, compare and profile the leading world furniture producers, providing information such as financial performance, retailing and business strategies, activities and product portfolio, manufacturing plants, general contact info.

The selection of the Top 200 furniture manufacturers worldwide results from an extensive effort in field and desk research to identify the leading players operating in the furniture sector.

The selected Top 200 furniture companies may operate in the following segments: kitchen furniture, upholstered furniture, office furniture, multiproduct furniture (e.g. dining/living room furniture, bedrooms, bathroom, outdoor furniture, etc.).

The study is introduced by an overview of the furniture sector, the global background where the top furniture manufacturers operate, with trends in furniture consumption, international trade, the evolution of the world furniture production by geographical areas for the time frame 2015-2020.

Aggregated statistics on companies' structure and performance are presented in the chapter TOP 200 FURNITURE MANUFACTURERS: A HETEROGENEOUS GROUP OF COMPANIES, where analyses on the manufacturing plants locations, M&A transactions and the e-commerce channel are included for the first time in this edition.

A COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS: The Top 200 furniture manufacturers are broken down and analysed according to their:

Headquarters location

Performance: turnover and number of employees

Furniture product specialization (office furniture, kitchen furniture, upholstered furniture and multiproduct furniture)

FOR EACH CONSIDERED SEGMENT (office furniture, kitchen furniture, upholstered furniture and multiproduct furniture) this report provides:

Total segment's production value and breakdown by geographical area

Headquarters and manufacturing plants locations of the leading manufacturers

Leading manufacturers' production value by geographical area

Performance of the leading manufacturers compared to the whole segment's performance

The COMPANY PROFILES OF THE TOP 200 FURNITURE MANUFACTURERS provide:

Company name, headquarter address, website, email address

Business activity, controlled companies, product portfolio, product specialization

Financial performance, total revenues and number of employees

Manufacturing activity, facilities location, plant expansion strategies

Retailing strategies, e-commerce activity and brands

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION: AIM OF THE REPORT AND CONTENTS

2. METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

SECTION ONE: ANALYSIS OF THE TOP 200 FURNITURE MANUFACTURERS

3. THE BACKGROUND

World furniture consumption, production and trade 2015-2020

4. TOP 200 FURNITURE MANUFACTURERS: A HETEROGENEOUS GROUP OF COMPANIES

4.1. Selection of the top 200 furniture manufacturers

4.2. Representativeness of the top 200 furniture manufacturers

4.3. Geographical coverage. Location and production breakdown by geographical area

4.4. Manufacturing plants: number and location

4.5. Top 200 turnover and employment

4.6. The recent performance of the top 200 furniture manufacturers

Top 200 furniture turnover and world furniture production

4.7. Mergers & Acquisitions

4.8. E-commerce. Own website and main e-tailers served in a selection of Top 200 manufacturers

4.9. Product specialization. Top 200 by furniture segment

Office furniture and leading manufacturers

Kitchen furniture and leading manufacturers

Upholstered furniture and leading manufacturers

Multiproduct furniture and leading manufacturers

SECTION TWO: TOP 200 FURNITURE MANUFACTURERS PROFILES

5. TOP 200 FURNITURE MANUFACTURERS WORLDWIDE

5.1. Summary tables. Alphabetical order, by geographical area and by furniture specialization

5.2. Top 200 furniture manufactureres. Company profiles

