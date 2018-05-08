Global Top 3 Supplier Of LED Video Walls Signs US Reseller

Pensar LED VP, Kris Brown, stated, "The initial response from system integrators has been very favorable." System integrators interested in expanding their LED video wall lines are investigating Pensar LED at, www.pensarled.com, for a price feature/benefit comparison.

LianTronics will be at InfoComm 2018, booth N2464, for a hands-on demo. Come visit us.

LianTronics fine pitch panels have the following advantages;

Front install and service access

Rack mounted power distribution

Simple repair and replacement of modules with magnetic tool

Intelligent monitoring (temp/voltage/connection/backup restore)

Auto Calibration

Established in 1998 LianTronics Ltd., is an innovative global leader and supplier of LED visual display solutions with over 10,000 panel installations in 90 countries.

