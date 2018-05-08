Global Top 3 Supplier Of LED Video Walls Signs US Reseller

TAMPA, Fla., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- US based Pensar LED has entered into a reseller agreement to provide sales and warranty services to AV Commercial Integrators for LianTronics fine pitch LED product lines. Pensar LED provides nationwide pre-sales design, demo services and factory training to system integrators. Pensar LED technical services include warranty repair and advance replacements of LianTronics components from its Tampa based service center.
Pensar LED VP, Kris Brown, stated, "The initial response from system integrators has been very favorable." System integrators interested in expanding their LED video wall lines are investigating Pensar LED at, www.pensarled.com, for a price feature/benefit comparison.
LianTronics will be at InfoComm 2018, booth N2464, for a hands-on demo. Come visit us.
LianTronics fine pitch panels have the following advantages;
- Front install and service access
- Rack mounted power distribution
- Simple repair and replacement of modules with magnetic tool
- Intelligent monitoring (temp/voltage/connection/backup restore)
- Auto Calibration
Established in 1998 LianTronics Ltd., is an innovative global leader and supplier of LED visual display solutions with over 10,000 panel installations in 90 countries.
