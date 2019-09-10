Global Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers, 2019-2024: Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron Aviation, Embraer - Competitor Analysis & Comparative Analysis
DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2019-2023 - Global Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron Aviation, Embraer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2019 edition of this report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework & Strategy Focus Analysis on the World's Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers.
The report analyzes the overall, Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and provides insights into the Key Strategies & Plans being developed by the Business Jet OEMs for the near to the medium-term horizon.
The framework analyzes the Strengths & Weaknesses of the OEMs from a standalone as well as a comparative perspective based on a comprehensive analysis of:
- Product Portfolio & its Strategic Positioning
- Breadth & Depth of Presence across Key Markets, Segments & Programs
- Analysis of overall Cost Base, Structure & its Management
- Analysis of Revenue streams, Resource Base & Key Competencies
- Profitability, Key Profit Sources, Growth & Trend Analysis
- Capital & Ownership Structure and Financial Strength
- Key Competitor Analysis across Market Segments & Degree of Competitive Intensity
- Competitive Market Positioning across Key Global Markets, Segments & Market Share
- Overall Strategy Focus, R&D Strategy, Technological Strength & Capabilities
Report Excerpts:
1. Portfolio refresh through new product introductions, reinforcement of presence across key markets & regions and services portfolio expansion amongst key focus areas for OEMs in a difficult demand environment
2. Regulatory mandates, like the FAA's upcoming ADS-B requirement, are likely to drive the aircraft modernization & upgrade activity over the near term
3. Complex & challenging global macroeconomic environment marked by the ongoing wave of protectionism with flaring up of trade wars and slowing down of world economy, pose serious challenges to demand recovery over the near term
4. Introduction of a string of new business jet programs are likely to stimulate demand growth over the near term with the battle between Gulfstream's G650 & the Bombardier's Global 7500 set to intensify in the heavy jets segment at the upper end of the spectrum
5. Development of Supersonic business jets and the Urban Aerial Mobility revolution are likely to transform market dynamics and shape market evolution over medium to long term
Relevance & Usefulness: The report will be useful for:
- Strategic Planning, Assessment & Decision-Making Processes
- Competitor Analysis & Comparative Analysis of covered Industry OEMs
- Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues
- Analysis of Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and Key Strategies & Plans for all OEMs
- Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment
- For Whom: Key Decision-Makers across Industry Value Chain
The report will be essential & a key resource for those associated with and having strategic interest in the Global Business Jet Market. The report will be especially useful for:
- Key Decision-Makers
- Program Managers
- Top Management of Industry Players & Other Companies
- Industry OEMs
- Business Jet Operators
- Suppliers, Vendors, Technology & MRO Services Providers and other Key Players in the Industry Value Chain
- Existing & potential Investors
- Industry & Company Analysts
- M&A Advisory Firms
- Strategy & Management Consulting Firms
- PE Firms, Venture Capitalists and Financing & Leasing Companies
- Researchers and all those associated with the industry in general
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - World's Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers
- Founded
- Headquartered
- Business Segments
- Employees
- Revenues
- Market Capitalization
- Key Executives
- Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure
Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot & Analysis - Charts & Analysis for each Company:
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
Section 3: SWOT Analysis
- Sources of Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to Overcome
- Opportunities for Growth
- Threats to be Mitigated & Negated
Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths
Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses
Section 6: Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the 5 Leading Business Jet Manufacturers
Section 7: Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the 5 Leading Industry OEMs - Near to Medium Term
- Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Market Specific Strategies & Plans
- R&D Strategies & Plans
- Growth Strategies & Plans
- Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
- Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies, Strategic Initiatives & Imperatives
Section 8: Key Trends
- Industry Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section 9: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 10: Global Business Jet Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 11: Global Business Jet Market - Strategic Outlook 2019-2028
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Business Jets
- Global Demand Outlook for Business Jets - Forecast to 2028
- Global Demand Projections for Key Market Segments: Through 2028 - Based on Aircraft Size (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets)
- Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Segments
- Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries across Segments
- Growth Rates for Segments
- Fleet Size Growth for Segments
- Demand Projections for Key Geographic Markets & Regions: Through 2028
- Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Key Markets/Regions
- Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries for Key Markets /Regions
- Fleet Size Growth projections for Markets/Regions
- Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Key Market Segments (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets) across Markets/Regions
- Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries across Key Market Segments (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets) for Markets /Regions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pkxvrv
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
