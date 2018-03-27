Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers Annual Strategy Dossier Report 2018: Rising Crude Oil Prices & Escalating Labour Costs to Put Pressure on Airlines Profitability

DUBLIN, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Annual Strategy Dossier - 2018 - Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers - Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR - Strategic Focus, Key Strategies & Plans, SWOT Analysis, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Commercial Aircraft market is in its longest Super Cycle ever starting in 2003 and still going strong propelled by multiple, favourable macroeconomic factors.
Airlines profitability has been on the rising path over recent years reaching $34.5 billion in 2017 and projected to grow further to $38.4 billion in 2018, thus, enabling the airlines to pursue fleet replacements on shorter intervals, in turn, driving demand for new aircrafts from the OEMs. The OEMs have been focused strongly on ramping up aircraft production rates to meet delivery schedules and to reap the rich harvest of a healthy and robust order backlog spearheaded by the narrow body aircraft segment. The aircraft deliveries by the industry in 2018 are likely to reach a record high in 2018 with all OEMs boosting production rate.
The 2018 edition of this annual publication provides comprehensive analysis and key insights into the Strategies & Plans being conceptualized & implemented by the World's 5 leading commercial aircraft manufacturers for the near to medium term horizon as the industry continues on its high growth trajectory. The report is unique with reference to its core focus on and deep qualitative analysis of strategies & plans for the industry OEMs.
The market landscape in the Global Commercial Aircraft market is on the verge of a tectonic shift with the Airbus' joint ownership of the C-Series program along with Bombardier which provides a significant and much needed boost to the beleaguered C-Series program given Airbus' strong global sales & marketing network while adding a scratch-up, great performing 21st century aircraft to Airbus' portfolio without having to invest anything outright. The Airbus-Bombardier deal stacks the odds against Boeing in the battle between giants in the global commercial aircraft market. Boeing's plans for a combination deal with Embraer, as a countermove, is likely to shake-up things a bit more.
The commercial aircraft industry is headed for further technological generation shift with electric propulsion technologies being developed for commercial aircrafts aimed at rapid reduction in CO2 emissions to meet regulatory guidelines while simultaneously bringing down operating costs significantly over long term. Further, 2018 is going to be an important year for the industry with three new aircraft programs scheduled to enter service, led by, Boeing's 737 MAX 9, Airbus A321 LR and Embraer's E190-E2.
Going forward into 2018, rising crude oil prices; which have resurged to $70 per barrel level, and are at their highest level since late 2014; and escalating labour costs are likely to be the biggest challenges for legacy as well as low cost carriers to maintain profitability level in an overall favourable operating environment with the long term demand drivers & fundamentals for commercial aviation remaining firmly in place with strong passenger traffic growth trend projected over the next 2 decades.
Against this backdrop, the report provides analysis of the strategies & plans being developed by the Top 5 commercial aircraft OEMs. The report also provides a comprehensive SWOT framework analysis on all 5 industry OEMs covered in the report providing useful insights into each player's respective strengths and weaknesses. The report concludes with analysis of key trends, market conditions, potential growth opportunities and demand growth projections for the global commercial aircraft market through 2036.
Report Excerpts:
- Boeing's Broadening of Vertical Integration Strategy and Implications for the Aviation Supply Chain
- Airbus Strengthening its Stronghold on the Middle of the Market Aircraft Segment
- Airbus-Bombardier C-Series Deal and Implications for the Industry
- Embraer Targeting the Middle East Market Aggressively for its E2 Regional Jets Family
- Shifting Gravity of the Global Commercial Aircraft Market towards Asia-Pacific Region
- Rising Crude Oil Prices & Escalating Labour Costs to Put Pressure on Airlines Profitability
- Development of Turbo Electric & Hybrid Propulsion Technologies by the Industry
- Resurgence of Supersonic Air Travel
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot
a) Founded
b) Headquartered
c) Business Segments
d) Employees
e) Product Portfolio Major Platforms, Programs and Key Competitors
f) Market Capitalization
g) Key Executives
h) Shareholding Pattern & Structure
Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot - Charts & Analysis for each Company:
1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend
2. Revenues Split by Key Segments
3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
6. Return on Sales Trend
7. Profitability Growth Trend
8. Cash Flow from Operations
9. R&D Expenditure Trend
10. CAPEX Trend
11. Order Intake & Aircraft Deliveries Trend
12. Order Backlog Position
Section 3 Strategic Positioning & SWOT Analysis - For Each OEM
- Sources of Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to Overcome
- Opportunities for Growth
- Threats to be Mitigated
Section 4: Strategic Focus & Priorities - For all 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers
- Airbus SE
- ATR
- Bombardier Inc.
- Embraer SA
- The Boeing Company
Section 5: Key Strategies & Plans - For Each of the 5 Industry OEMs
Analysis Coverage:
- Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Market Specific Strategies & Plans
- R&D Strategies & Plans
- Growth Strategies & Plans
- Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
- Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section 6: Global Commercial Aircraft Market Force Field Analysis Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics as well as Impact
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 7: Industry Trends - More in the Report
- Vertical Integration by Industry Players led by Boeing with In-Sourcing Strategy & More
- Continued, Steady Growth in Passenger & Cargo Air Traffic Projected over Near Term
- Airlines Profitability to be Maintained over Near term despite Escalating Costs
- North America based Carriers to Lead on Financial Performance
Section 8: Market Trends - More in the Report
- Shifting Gravity towards Asia-Pacific Region
- Middle of the Market Aircraft Segment gaining significance for OEMs
- Narrow body Aircraft segment to reign supreme over Medium Term
Section 9: Technology Trends
- Turbo Electric & Hybrid Propulsion Technologies
- Aviation Biofuels
- 3D Printing Technologies & Future
- Digital Technologies
- Resurgence of Supersonic Air Travel
Section 10: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
- Rising Crude Oil Prices
- Escalating Labour Costs
- Tightening Regulatory Guidelines on Emissions
- Airspace Safety
Section 11: Strategic Market Outlook - Commercial Aircraft Market 2017 - 2036
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Commercial Aviation Sector
- Global Demand Outlook - Commercial Aircrafts - 2017 - 2036
- Demand Growth Projections for Commercial Jets through 2036
- Narrowbody
- Widebody
- Regional Jets
- Demand Growth Forecasts for Geographic Regions
For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z6686b/global_top_5?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-top-5-commercial-aircraft-manufacturers-annual-strategy-dossier-report-2018-rising-crude-oil-prices--escalating-labour-costs-to-put-pressure-on-airlines-profitability-300620118.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article