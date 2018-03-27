Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers Annual Strategy Dossier Report 2018: Rising Crude Oil Prices & Escalating Labour Costs to Put Pressure on Airlines Profitability

The Global Commercial Aircraft market is in its longest Super Cycle ever starting in 2003 and still going strong propelled by multiple, favourable macroeconomic factors.

Airlines profitability has been on the rising path over recent years reaching $34.5 billion in 2017 and projected to grow further to $38.4 billion in 2018, thus, enabling the airlines to pursue fleet replacements on shorter intervals, in turn, driving demand for new aircrafts from the OEMs. The OEMs have been focused strongly on ramping up aircraft production rates to meet delivery schedules and to reap the rich harvest of a healthy and robust order backlog spearheaded by the narrow body aircraft segment. The aircraft deliveries by the industry in 2018 are likely to reach a record high in 2018 with all OEMs boosting production rate.



The 2018 edition of this annual publication provides comprehensive analysis and key insights into the Strategies & Plans being conceptualized & implemented by the World's 5 leading commercial aircraft manufacturers for the near to medium term horizon as the industry continues on its high growth trajectory. The report is unique with reference to its core focus on and deep qualitative analysis of strategies & plans for the industry OEMs.



The market landscape in the Global Commercial Aircraft market is on the verge of a tectonic shift with the Airbus' joint ownership of the C-Series program along with Bombardier which provides a significant and much needed boost to the beleaguered C-Series program given Airbus' strong global sales & marketing network while adding a scratch-up, great performing 21st century aircraft to Airbus' portfolio without having to invest anything outright. The Airbus-Bombardier deal stacks the odds against Boeing in the battle between giants in the global commercial aircraft market. Boeing's plans for a combination deal with Embraer, as a countermove, is likely to shake-up things a bit more.



The commercial aircraft industry is headed for further technological generation shift with electric propulsion technologies being developed for commercial aircrafts aimed at rapid reduction in CO2 emissions to meet regulatory guidelines while simultaneously bringing down operating costs significantly over long term. Further, 2018 is going to be an important year for the industry with three new aircraft programs scheduled to enter service, led by, Boeing's 737 MAX 9, Airbus A321 LR and Embraer's E190-E2.



Going forward into 2018, rising crude oil prices; which have resurged to $70 per barrel level, and are at their highest level since late 2014; and escalating labour costs are likely to be the biggest challenges for legacy as well as low cost carriers to maintain profitability level in an overall favourable operating environment with the long term demand drivers & fundamentals for commercial aviation remaining firmly in place with strong passenger traffic growth trend projected over the next 2 decades.



Against this backdrop, the report provides analysis of the strategies & plans being developed by the Top 5 commercial aircraft OEMs. The report also provides a comprehensive SWOT framework analysis on all 5 industry OEMs covered in the report providing useful insights into each player's respective strengths and weaknesses. The report concludes with analysis of key trends, market conditions, potential growth opportunities and demand growth projections for the global commercial aircraft market through 2036.



Report Excerpts:

Boeing's Broadening of Vertical Integration Strategy and Implications for the Aviation Supply Chain

Airbus Strengthening its Stronghold on the Middle of the Market Aircraft Segment

Airbus-Bombardier C-Series Deal and Implications for the Industry

Embraer Targeting the Middle East Market Aggressively for its E2 Regional Jets Family

Shifting Gravity of the Global Commercial Aircraft Market towards Asia-Pacific Region

Rising Crude Oil Prices & Escalating Labour Costs to Put Pressure on Airlines Profitability

Development of Turbo Electric & Hybrid Propulsion Technologies by the Industry

Resurgence of Supersonic Air Travel



Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot



a) Founded

b) Headquartered

c) Business Segments

d) Employees

e) Product Portfolio Major Platforms, Programs and Key Competitors

f) Market Capitalization

g) Key Executives

h) Shareholding Pattern & Structure



Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot - Charts & Analysis for each Company:



1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend

2. Revenues Split by Key Segments

3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

6. Return on Sales Trend

7. Profitability Growth Trend

8. Cash Flow from Operations

9. R&D Expenditure Trend

10. CAPEX Trend

11. Order Intake & Aircraft Deliveries Trend

12. Order Backlog Position



Section 3 Strategic Positioning & SWOT Analysis - For Each OEM

Sources of Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome

Opportunities for Growth

Threats to be Mitigated

Section 4: Strategic Focus & Priorities - For all 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers

Airbus SE

ATR

Bombardier Inc.

Embraer SA

The Boeing Company

Section 5: Key Strategies & Plans - For Each of the 5 Industry OEMs



Analysis Coverage:

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 6: Global Commercial Aircraft Market Force Field Analysis Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics as well as Impact

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 7: Industry Trends - More in the Report

Vertical Integration by Industry Players led by Boeing with In-Sourcing Strategy & More

Continued, Steady Growth in Passenger & Cargo Air Traffic Projected over Near Term

Airlines Profitability to be Maintained over Near term despite Escalating Costs

North America based Carriers to Lead on Financial Performance

Section 8: Market Trends - More in the Report

Shifting Gravity towards Asia-Pacific Region

Middle of the Market Aircraft Segment gaining significance for OEMs

Narrow body Aircraft segment to reign supreme over Medium Term

Section 9: Technology Trends

Turbo Electric & Hybrid Propulsion Technologies

Aviation Biofuels

3D Printing Technologies & Future

Digital Technologies

Resurgence of Supersonic Air Travel

Section 10: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Rising Crude Oil Prices

Escalating Labour Costs

Tightening Regulatory Guidelines on Emissions

Airspace Safety

Section 11: Strategic Market Outlook - Commercial Aircraft Market 2017 - 2036

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Commercial Aviation Sector

Global Demand Outlook - Commercial Aircrafts - 2017 - 2036

Demand Growth Projections for Commercial Jets through 2036

Narrowbody

Widebody

Regional Jets

Demand Growth Forecasts for Geographic Regions

