Global Top 7 Armored Vehicle OEMs Analysis Report 2023: Land Systems, Led by the Iron Triangle of MBTs, IFVs & Artillery Guns/SPHs, are Back in the Reckoning, Especially in Central & Eastern Europe

DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Top 7 Armored Vehicles Manufacturers - Annual Strategy Dossier - 2023 - Key Strategies, Plans, SWOT, Trends & Growth Avenues and Market Outlook - GDLS & GDELS, BAE Systems, Oshkosh Defense, Rheinmetall, KNDS, Iveco Defense, Hanwha Defense" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes & provides comprehensive insights into the Global Top 7 Armored Vehicle OEMs with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis.

The report provides detailed analysis on the OEMs, including, comprehensive analysis of business portfolio and strategic market positioning, overall strategy focus, key strategies & plans for medium term, financial analysis and a detailed SWOT analysis for each OEM against the backdrop of emerging, rapid shifts in the geopolitical dynamics, equations & landscape and technological leapfrogging.

The report also projects market evolution for the Global A&D market over medium term with analysis of emerging market scenario, defense spending growth projections, key market & technology trends, issues & challenges, key growth domains and potential growth opportunities

Land systems, led by the Iron Triangle of MBTs, IFVs & Artillery Guns/SPHs, are back in the reckoning following the renewed threat to Europe, especially to Central & Eastern European nations, from Russian belligerence since the invasion of Ukraine and the return of World War-I style trench warfare after over a century in Southern & Eastern Ukraine marking an effective resurgence for the King of the Kill Zone.

The looming spectre of land warfare over the plains of Europe has the entire region spooked up once again and frantically preparing to defend itself through the revitalization of European defense industrial base which is underway in full swing after decades of neglect & apathy.

The focus has been on the modernization & replacement of legacy, Cold war-era systems with latest, next-gen systems incorporating cutting-edge technologies & capabilities providing effective capabilities overmatch against Russian systems & armor. Additionally, rapid ramp up of production for munitions, especially, artillery shells to replenish depleted stock levels given the ongoing U.S. & NATO security assistance to Ukraine and to meet growing demand levels & increased preparedness levels to meet the imminent threat



Poland has been leading the pack of European nations having already placed a huge order for around 250 M1A2 upgraded Abrams MBTs worth $4.5 billion, in addition, to plans to locally produce up to 1,000 South Korean K2 Black Panther MBTs, 672 K9 Self Propelled Howitzers and 288 K239 Chunmoo MRLS, worth almost a massive $14.5 billion, while also contemplating plans to procure AS-21 Redback IFVs.

The Cold-war era British Challenger 2 MBTs are already headed for another series of capabilities upgrade, in addition, to procurement of Boxer wheeled & Ajax tracked armored vehicles as part of fleet recapitalization plans of the British Army. Across the English Channel, the first lot of upgraded French Leclercs, featuring an all digital backbone & enhanced protection, have just been delivered to the French Army in late 2022 with another batch due in 2023.

German tank-maker KMW, too, has been contemplating plans & gearing up to ramp up production rates for the Leopard 2A7 MBTs based on market signals and to capitalize on a revised German strategic defense posture following 'Zeitenwande' while also meeting growing regional requirements over near to medium term. However, the upcoming Franco-German joint MGCS program is likely to be the core, long-term growth pivot for the industry going forward



The U.S., too, has been drawing up plans for an eventual replacement for two of the core assets of its BCTs, namely, the M1 Abrams MBT & the M2 Bradley IFVs. The incumbent OEM, GDLS, has already showcased AbramsX, featuring an AI backbone and diesel-electric hybrid powertrain, as a replacement for the M1 Abrams operated by the U.S. Army which is also looking to replace its combat proven Bradley IFVs under the OMFV program.

Away from traditional armor strongholds, the U.S. & Europe, Australia's flagship Land 400 program has effectively heralded an armor renaissance down under with the award of multiple, big ticket contract awards for armored vehicles procurement under multiple phases over the past decade to replace Australian Army's ageing platforms and to beef up domestic defense industrial base under a local production model



Key Topics Covered:



Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Global Top 7 Armored Vehicles Manufacturers

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Employees

Revenues

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Financial Performance Snapshot - For each Industry OEM

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake Trend

Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend

SWOT Analysis - For each of the Top 7 Industry Players

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the Top 7 Armored Vehicles Manufacturers

GDLS & GDELS

BAE Systems plc

Oshkosh Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

KNDS

Iveco Defense

Hanwha Defense

Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the Armored Vehicles Manufacturers

Analysis Coverage:

Business and Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market, Segment, Domain & Program Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Global Armored Vehicles Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Strategic Market Outlook - Global Armored Vehicles Market - 2023-2032

Analysis of the Emerging Market Scenario for Armored Vehicles

Global Defense Spending - Trends & Growth Projections

Top 5 Defense Spending Nations & Defense Budgetary Trends

Key Growth & Technology Investment Priority Areas

Key Upcoming Armored Vehicle Programs

Emerging Technologies

Market Outlook & Demand Growth Projections for Armored Vehicles - 2023-2032

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aq25fk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets