Global Top Tier-1 ADAS Suppliers Rankings & Market Shares Report 2021 Featuring Aptiv, Bosch, Continental, Denso, Hella, Hitachi, Magna, Mobileye, Valeo, Veoneer, Zenuity, & ZF

DUBLIN, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rankings & market shares of Top Tier-1 ADAS Suppliers by 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

ADAS Revenues from the Top-11 Suppliers rose by 24% in 2020 Y-Y to €13.88BN



The publisher assesses that in 2019 Bosch overtook Continental in terms of global ADAS revenues and maintained this position in 2020. This was attributed to the higher ADAS revenue growth Bosch recorded for the period 2015-2020 (Bosch CAGR: 32.9%) comparing to Continental (CAGR 27.7%).



Continental led the ADAS market in the period 2015-2018 in terms of revenues, mainly by capitalising on its dominance in the camera market. Bosch followed as second leveraging a strong position in radar and camera which can support Level 1 and L2 features. As safety & convenience ADAS proliferate in Volume brands in major markets and premium OEMs shift to L3 from 2021, ADAS content will rise significantly. Positioning in camera, radar and lidar will be crucial to increase ADAS & AD revenues.



The publisher expects that in 2022, 42 models capable of Level 3 autonomy (Traffic Jam Pilot, Highway Pilot) and 108 models with Level 2 (Traffic Jam Assist, Cruise Assist) -mostly as optional equipment -will be offered in Europe, as the regulatory hurdles gradually clear away.



Since many carmakers don't manufacture ADAS features or sensors in-house, they rely on suppliers who are the leading manufacturers and distributors of components and features.



In 2019, Bosch sales of driver assistance systems rose by 12% to around €2 billion. Apart from the leaders, other ADAS suppliers with smaller market shares in ADAS saw a substantial increase in ADAS business in the last 2 years. Bosch, the world's largest supplier by automotive revenue, saw revenues down by 7.9% in 2020 to €71.6 Billion from €77.7Bn in 2019, according to its preliminary figures.



In 2019, ZF's Electronics & ADAS division recorded sales of €1,848 million, up 10.9% from 2019 (€1.67 billion), according to their 2019 Annual report. The division accounted for 5% of ZF's total sales. The main driver for the growth in ADAS was the rising demand for camera-based ADAS.



Supercomputers & Lidar fueled new growth for ADAS Suppliers



ADAS sensors such as cameras and radar for cruising, parking, and safety ADAS still account for the majority of ADAS sales for major Tier-1s. ADAS suppliers introduced new functionalities in 2020, such as Bosch's new MPC3 video camera with AI-based object detection.



But 2020 also saw new business lines grow in order intake, among them supercomputers and lidar.

In December 2020 Bosch announced they received more than €2.5 Billion worth of orders for vehicle super-computers for automated driving in 2020. Its central computers have been on the roads since 2019 to reduce the complexity of electronic systems. Bosch expects that vehicle super-computers will become a multi-billion market growing to €20Bn by 2030. The company claims its vehicle computers will increase computing power in vehicles by a factor of 1,000 by the start of the next decade enabling autonomous driving, electrification, and connectivity.

Bosch announced they received more than €2.5 Billion worth of orders for vehicle super-computers for automated driving in 2020. Its central computers have been on the roads since 2019 to reduce the complexity of electronic systems. Bosch expects that vehicle super-computers will become a multi-billion market growing to €20Bn by 2030. The company claims its vehicle computers will increase computing power in vehicles by a factor of 1,000 by the start of the next decade enabling autonomous driving, electrification, and connectivity. ZF announced new contracts won in Domain ECU (in million units).

According to the current TOP500 list of the world's most powerful computer systems, Continental's new supercomputer occupies the top spot in the automotive industry.

Suppliers are well-positioned to monetise the strong demand for ADAS components



Already, Top ADAS Tier-1s such as Bosch, Continental and Aptiv, have recorded billions in ADAS Order Intake while they continue to invest to increase production capacity and shorten time-to-market. To close the technological gap and accelerate time-to-market, partnerships and synergies gain momentum to share costs and knowledge.



Major Automotive Suppliers aim to secure their position as leading providers of automated driving solutions. They are also looking to become providers of Mobility solutions and focus on Software and AI. These forces sparked a strong uptake in the re-organization of ADAS segments of major Suppliers in 2020.

Bosch: To capitalize on the market opportunity for Automated Driving Software, Bosch created a new division called Cross-Domain Computing Solutions, which started operation in Jan'21. The division pulls together the company's software experts.

Continental: New structure started in Jan'20 with the Chassis & Safety division transforming to the Autonomous Mobility & Safety (AMS) under the Automotive Technologies Group

ZF Group's structure was adjusted as of January 1, 2019 , with the Active & Passive Safety Technology Division divided into three Divisions: Passive Safety Systems, Active Safety Systems, and Electronics and ADAS.

Chinese Suppliers emerge to support the domestic market



Chinese Suppliers of ADAS have built a strong supply-chain relationship with Chinese carmakers and tech companies.

Alibaba's high-precision maps are embedded in AutoX and XPENG's smart-driving pilots,

Baidu's Xiaodu in-car OS is embedded in Chery's premium SUV brand Exeed.

GAC's ADiGO driving assistant package is enhanced with Baidu's cloud computing and intelligent digital marketing solutions;

Huawei Lidar technology is integrated in BAIC's Arcfox S; Huawei's new-generation Balong 5000 5G chipset that enables 5G and V2X communication for GAC's BEVs;

Tencent's SoC has been successfully integrated into several Geely models;

Our report examines the portfolio, strategy and roadmap of leading ADAS Suppliers to deliver:

Rankings and Market shares by ADAS Component Revenue in 2015-2020 (€);

Ranking by ADAS-to-Automotive Revenue;

2017 market shares in 77/24GHz radar, camera, Lidar, ultrasonics in major markets;

Competitive assessment & outlook for 2020;

Market shares of ADAS Suppliers in sales of L3 radar and Lidar in Europe in 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

ADAS Suppliers' Ranking by ADAS Revenues: 2015-2020

Suppliers' Ranking in ADAS Sensors in Europe , USA and China in 2017

, and in 2017 ADAS Suppliers' Ranking in Europe in 2017: Leaders by Key Sensors: Radar, Camera

in 2017: Leaders by Key Sensors: Radar, Camera ADAS Suppliers' Ranking in Radar and Lidar: Europe 2017 Vs 2020

2017 Vs 2020 Snapshot of the ADAS Market Revenues from Top-11 Suppliers in 2020

2. Safety Regulation, Competition & Consumer Demand Create Opportunities for ADAS Suppliers

ADAS Penetration is Rising in Key Car Markets Enhancing Safety & Convenience

Changes in Safety Requirements Push ADAS into Standard Equipment

ADAS Are Not Exclusive to the Premium Car Segment Any More

as the Auto Industry Shifts from Hw to Sw, Suppliers Tailor Their Strategy to Lead the ADAS Market

Learn Why Suppliers Are Well-Positioned to Monetise ADAS Growth

Challenges for ADAS Suppliers

3. Rankings & Market Shares of ADAS Component Suppliers in 2015-20

Ranking of Suppliers by Automotive Revenue During 2015-18

Ranking of Suppliers by Total ADAS Revenue Between 2015-20

Learn Which Suppliers Have Recorded the Stronger ADAS Revenue Growth During 2015-17

Suppliers' Shares in Combined Top-11 ADAS Revenue in 2016-18

ADAS-To-Automotive Revenue in 2015-20 for Leading Suppliers

Ranking of Leading Tier-1S by ADAS Sensor in Europe in 2017-20

in 2017-20 ADAS Sensor Technology Overview in 2017 by Leading Supplier

Forward-Looking Radar at 77Ghz for ACC & TJA Features

Corner Radar at 24Ghz for Blind Spot Monitoring

Front-Facing Camera for AEB, LDW and LKA Features

Infrared Camera for Night Vision Systems

Driver Monitoring Camera

Lidar for Collision Avoidance Redundancy

Ultrasonics

Ranking of Leading Tier-1S by Radar and Camera in China in 2017

in 2017 Forward-Looking Radar Shares in China in 2017

in 2017 Front-Facing Camera Shares by Leading Tier-1S in China 2017

2017 Ranking of Leading Tier-1S by Radar, Camera and Ultrasonics in the U.S in 2017

Radar Shares in USA in 2017: Front & Corner

Front-Facing Camera Shares by Leading Tier-1S in Usa 2017

Supplier Shares in Ultrasonics in USA in 2017

4. Leading Suppliers of ADAS Hardware Components: Analysis, Portfolio & Key Figures

Aptiv

Bosch

Continental

Denso

Hella

Hitachi

Magna

Mobileye

Valeo

Veoneer (Ex-Autoliv)

Zenuity

ZF

5. ADAS Suppliers' Ranking in 2020 & Sensor Outlook

Forecast of ADAS Suppliers' Revenues in 2020

ADAS-To-Automotive Revenue Forecast for Major Suppliers in 2020

ADAS & Automated Driving Adoption Outlook Up to 2025

OEM & Supplier Consortiums for L3-5 Platforms, AMOD and HD Maps

Outlook for ADAS Radar, Camera, Lidar, and Ultrasonic Components

Lidar Forecast Up to 2020 in Passenger Cars

ADAS Sensor Outlook Up to 2020

Overview of the ADAS Component Supplier Ecosystem: Tier-1S, 2S and Their Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tjvnbx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets