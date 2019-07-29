Global Torque Converter Industry
Jul 29, 2019, 16:25 ET
NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Torque Converter market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.
3 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 6%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. AT, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5 Billion by the year 2025, AT will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$247.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$489.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, AT will reach a market size of US$355 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$543.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aisin Europe Aftermarket (Belgium); BorgWarner, Inc. (USA); EXEDY Corporation (Japan); Schaeffler AG (Germany); Sonnax Transmission Company, Inc. (USA); Transtar Industries, Inc. (USA); Valeo Kapec Co., Ltd. (Korea); Valeo SA (France); Yutaka Giken Co., Ltd. (Japan); ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)
TORQUE CONVERTER MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Torque Converter Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Clutch Plate (Component) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Damper (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &
2025
Impeller (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
Turbine (Component) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
Stator (Component) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning
for 2019 & 2025
Passenger Car (Vehicle) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:
2019 & 2025
Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):
2019 & 2025
AT (Transmission Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
CVT (Transmission Type) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
DCT (Transmission Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:
2019 & 2025
HEV (Hybrid Vehicle) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
PHEV (Hybrid Vehicle) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Torque Converter Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Torque Converter Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Torque Converter Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Clutch Plate (Component) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Clutch Plate (Component) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Clutch Plate (Component) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Damper (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Damper (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Damper (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Impeller (Component) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Impeller (Component) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Impeller (Component) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Turbine (Component) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Turbine (Component) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Turbine (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Stator (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Stator (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Stator (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Components (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Other Components (Component) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Components (Component) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Passenger Car (Vehicle) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Passenger Car (Vehicle) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Passenger Car (Vehicle) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: AT (Transmission Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: AT (Transmission Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: AT (Transmission Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: CVT (Transmission Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: CVT (Transmission Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: CVT (Transmission Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: DCT (Transmission Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: DCT (Transmission Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: DCT (Transmission Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: HEV (Hybrid Vehicle) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: HEV (Hybrid Vehicle) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 39: HEV (Hybrid Vehicle) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: PHEV (Hybrid Vehicle) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: PHEV (Hybrid Vehicle) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 42: PHEV (Hybrid Vehicle) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Torque Converter Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Clutch Plate (Component) Market Share Analysis (in %) of
Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Damper (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:
2019 & 2025
Impeller (Component) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major
Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Turbine (Component) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Stator (Component) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in
the US for 2019 & 2025
Passenger Car (Vehicle) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %)
of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle) Market Share Analysis (in %) of
Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
AT (Transmission Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the
US: 2019 & 2025
CVT (Transmission Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major
Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
DCT (Transmission Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
HEV (Hybrid Vehicle) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %)
in the US for 2019 & 2025
PHEV (Hybrid Vehicle) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of
Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Table 43: United States Torque Converter Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Torque Converter Market in the United States by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Torque Converter Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Torque Converter Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Torque Converter Market in the United States by
Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: United States Torque Converter Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United States Torque Converter Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Transmission Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Torque Converter Market in the United States by
Transmission Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 51: United States Torque Converter Market Share Breakdown
by Transmission Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: United States Torque Converter Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Hybrid Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Torque Converter Market in the United States by
Hybrid Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 54: United States Torque Converter Market Share Breakdown
by Hybrid Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 55: Canadian Torque Converter Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Canadian Torque Converter Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 57: Torque Converter Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Canadian Torque Converter Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Canadian Torque Converter Historic Market Review by
Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Torque Converter Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Canadian Torque Converter Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Transmission Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Canadian Torque Converter Historic Market Review by
Transmission Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 63: Torque Converter Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Transmission Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 64: Canadian Torque Converter Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Hybrid Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Canadian Torque Converter Historic Market Review by
Hybrid Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 66: Torque Converter Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Hybrid Vehicle for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 67: Japanese Market for Torque Converter: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
period 2018-2025
Table 68: Torque Converter Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Japanese Torque Converter Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Japanese Market for Torque Converter: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
period 2018-2025
Table 71: Torque Converter Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Japanese Torque Converter Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Japanese Market for Torque Converter: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Transmission Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 74: Torque Converter Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Transmission Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: Japanese Torque Converter Market Share Analysis by
Transmission Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Japanese Market for Torque Converter: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Hybrid Vehicle for
the period 2018-2025
Table 77: Torque Converter Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Hybrid Vehicle for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: Japanese Torque Converter Market Share Analysis by
Hybrid Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 79: Chinese Torque Converter Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Torque Converter Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 81: Chinese Torque Converter Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Chinese Torque Converter Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Torque Converter Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 84: Chinese Torque Converter Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Chinese Torque Converter Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Transmission Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Torque Converter Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Transmission Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: Chinese Torque Converter Market by Transmission Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Chinese Torque Converter Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Hybrid Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Torque Converter Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Hybrid Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 90: Chinese Torque Converter Market by Hybrid Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Torque Converter Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Clutch Plate (Component) Market Share (in %) by Company in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Damper (Component) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Impeller (Component) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Turbine (Component) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share
Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Stator (Component) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning
in Europe for 2019 & 2025
Passenger Car (Vehicle) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in
%) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle) Market Share (in %) by Company in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
AT (Transmission Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
CVT (Transmission Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %)
in Europe: 2019 & 2025
DCT (Transmission Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue
Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
HEV (Hybrid Vehicle) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning
in Europe for 2019 & 2025
PHEV (Hybrid Vehicle) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %)
in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 91: European Torque Converter Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Torque Converter Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: European Torque Converter Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: European Torque Converter Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 95: Torque Converter Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: European Torque Converter Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: European Torque Converter Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025
Table 98: Torque Converter Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: European Torque Converter Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: European Torque Converter Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Transmission Type: 2018-2025
Table 101: Torque Converter Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Transmission Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: European Torque Converter Market Share Breakdown by
Transmission Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: European Torque Converter Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Hybrid Vehicle: 2018-2025
Table 104: Torque Converter Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Hybrid Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: European Torque Converter Market Share Breakdown by
Hybrid Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 106: Torque Converter Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: French Torque Converter Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 108: French Torque Converter Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Torque Converter Market in France by Vehicle:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: French Torque Converter Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 111: French Torque Converter Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Torque Converter Market in France by Transmission
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 113: French Torque Converter Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Transmission Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: French Torque Converter Market Share Analysis by
Transmission Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Torque Converter Market in France by Hybrid Vehicle:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 116: French Torque Converter Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Hybrid Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 117: French Torque Converter Market Share Analysis by
Hybrid Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 118: Torque Converter Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 119: German Torque Converter Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 120: German Torque Converter Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Torque Converter Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: German Torque Converter Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 123: German Torque Converter Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Torque Converter Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Transmission Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: German Torque Converter Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Transmission Type: 2009-2017
Table 126: German Torque Converter Market Share Breakdown by
Transmission Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Torque Converter Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Hybrid Vehicle
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: German Torque Converter Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Hybrid Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 129: German Torque Converter Market Share Breakdown by
Hybrid Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 130: Italian Torque Converter Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Torque Converter Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 132: Italian Torque Converter Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Italian Torque Converter Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Torque Converter Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 135: Italian Torque Converter Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Italian Torque Converter Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Transmission Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Torque Converter Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Transmission Type: 2009-2017
Table 138: Italian Torque Converter Market by Transmission
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Italian Torque Converter Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Hybrid Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Torque Converter Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Hybrid Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 141: Italian Torque Converter Market by Hybrid Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Torque Converter: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the period 2018-2025
Table 143: Torque Converter Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 144: United Kingdom Torque Converter Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: United Kingdom Market for Torque Converter: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for
the period 2018-2025
Table 146: Torque Converter Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 147: United Kingdom Torque Converter Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: United Kingdom Market for Torque Converter: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Transmission
Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 149: Torque Converter Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Transmission Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: United Kingdom Torque Converter Market Share
Analysis by Transmission Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: United Kingdom Market for Torque Converter: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Hybrid
Vehicle for the period 2018-2025
Table 152: Torque Converter Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Hybrid Vehicle for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: United Kingdom Torque Converter Market Share
Analysis by Hybrid Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 154: Rest of Europe Torque Converter Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 155: Torque Converter Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Europe Torque Converter Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Europe Torque Converter Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025
Table 158: Torque Converter Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Europe Torque Converter Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Europe Torque Converter Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Transmission Type: 2018-2025
Table 161: Torque Converter Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Transmission Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Europe Torque Converter Market Share
Breakdown by Transmission Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Europe Torque Converter Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Hybrid Vehicle: 2018-2025
Table 164: Torque Converter Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Hybrid Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Europe Torque Converter Market Share
Breakdown by Hybrid Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 166: Torque Converter Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Asia-Pacific Torque Converter Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 168: Asia-Pacific Torque Converter Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Torque Converter Market in Asia-Pacific by Vehicle:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 170: Asia-Pacific Torque Converter Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 171: Asia-Pacific Torque Converter Market Share Analysis
by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Torque Converter Market in Asia-Pacific by
Transmission Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Asia-Pacific Torque Converter Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Transmission Type: 2009-2017
Table 174: Asia-Pacific Torque Converter Market Share Analysis
by Transmission Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Torque Converter Market in Asia-Pacific by Hybrid
Vehicle: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Asia-Pacific Torque Converter Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Hybrid Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 177: Asia-Pacific Torque Converter Market Share Analysis
by Hybrid Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 178: Rest of World Torque Converter Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Rest of World Torque Converter Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Torque Converter Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: Rest of World Torque Converter Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Rest of World Torque Converter Historic Market
Review by Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 183: Torque Converter Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: Rest of World Torque Converter Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Transmission Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Rest of World Torque Converter Historic Market
Review by Transmission Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 186: Torque Converter Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Transmission Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 187: Rest of World Torque Converter Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Hybrid Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Rest of World Torque Converter Historic Market
Review by Hybrid Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 189: Torque Converter Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Hybrid Vehicle for 2009, 2019, and
2025
IV. COMPETITION
AISIN EUROPE AFTERMARKET
BORGWARNER
EXEDY CORPORATION
SCHAEFFLER AG
SONNAX TRANSMISSION COMPANY
TRANSTAR INDUSTRIES
VALEO KAPEC
VALEO SA
YUTAKA GIKEN
ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
