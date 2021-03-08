Global Tote Bags Market Value to Increase by $ 5.85 Billion During 2021-2025 | 32% Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

Over the years, the market has witnessed a significant increase in the consumer spending on fashion accessories and personal goods such as tote bags. This can be attributed to growing fashion consciousness among consumers coupled with rising spending power, modern lifestyles, and increased smartphone penetration. To capitalize on the demand, vendors in the market are introducing a wide range of tote bags with unique designs, styles, and color. Thus, the increasing fashion consciousness among consumers is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities. Grab a Free Sample Report Now!

Tote Bags Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

The offline distribution channel segment will witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The growing retail industry and the establishment of numerous retail outlets will be crucial in driving the demand for tote bags solutions in offline retail stores. In addition, expansion plans by major vendors will contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography

APAC emerged as the largest market for Tote bags in 2020 with a 32% market share. The increasing demand for luxury and premium tote bags is driving the growth of the market in the region. During the forecast period, increasing urbanization is expected to offer significant opportunities for vendors operating in the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Vendors Covered in the Tote bags Market

The report provides information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading companies, including:

Anoralux Corp.

Brightlightz Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Havells India Ltd.

Jaquar Group

Orient Electric Ltd.

OSRAM GmbH

Panasonic Corp.

PixelFLEX LLC

Signify NV

Tote bags Market Report: Reasons to Purchase

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

View Our Market Snapshot Before Purchasing

Browse Similar Reports on Consumer Discretionary:

Global Luxury Handbags Market– Global luxury handbags market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Leather Handbags Market – Global leather handbags market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/tote-bags-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

