Global Touch Sensor Industry
Jul 29, 2019, 16:25 ET
NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Touch Sensor market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.
2 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 11.7%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Resistive Sensor, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.5 Billion by the year 2025, Resistive Sensor will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$198.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$319.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Resistive Sensor will reach a market size of US$132.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company (USA); Atmel Corporation (USA); Banpil Photonics, Inc. (USA); BeanAir (Germany); Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (USA); Freescale Semiconductor, Inc. (USA); Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan); Honeywell Security Group (USA); Infineon Technologies AG (Germany); ON Semiconductor Corporation (USA); Seimens AG (Germany); Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)
TOUCH SENSOR MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Touch Sensor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Resistive sensor (Sensor Type) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Capacitive sensor (Sensor Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019 & 2025
Infrared Sensor (Sensor Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):
2019 & 2025
Optical Imaging Sensor (Sensor Type) Market Share Shift by
Company: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Touch Sensor Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Touch Sensor Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Consumer Electronics (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 4: Consumer Electronics (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 5: Home Appliances (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 6: Home Appliances (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Medical Devices (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Medical Devices (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Resistive Sensor (Sensor Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Resistive Sensor (Sensor Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Capacitive Sensor (Sensor Type) Potential Growth MARKETs Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Capacitive Sensor (Sensor Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Infrared Sensor (Sensor Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Infrared Sensor (Sensor Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Optical Imaging Sensor (Sensor Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 18: Optical Imaging Sensor (Sensor Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Sensor Types (Sensor Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Other Sensor Types (Sensor Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Touch Sensor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Resistive sensor (Sensor Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of
Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Capacitive sensor (Sensor Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %)
in the US: 2019 & 2025
Infrared Sensor (Sensor Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of
Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Optical Imaging Sensor (Sensor Type) Market in the US:
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Table 21: United States Touch Sensor Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Touch Sensor Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: United States Touch Sensor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Sensor Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: United States Touch Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Sensor Type: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Touch Sensor Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Touch Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: Canadian Touch Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Sensor Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Touch Sensor Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Sensor Type for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 29: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Touch
Sensor in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Touch Sensor Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Market for Touch Sensor: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sensor Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 32: Japanese Touch Sensor Market Share Analysis by Sensor
Type: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 33: Chinese Demand for Touch Sensor in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Chinese Touch Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: Chinese Touch Sensor Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Sensor Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 36: Chinese Touch Sensor Market by Sensor Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Touch Sensor Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Resistive sensor (Sensor Type) Market Share (in %) by Company
in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Capacitive sensor (Sensor Type) Market Share (in %) of Major
Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Infrared Sensor (Sensor Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis
(in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Optical Imaging Sensor (Sensor Type) Market in Europe:
Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 37: European Touch Sensor Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 38: European Touch Sensor Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: European Touch Sensor Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 40: European Touch Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: European Touch Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Sensor Type: 2018-2025
Table 42: European Touch Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Sensor Type: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 43: Touch Sensor Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 44: French Touch Sensor Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 45: Touch Sensor Market in France by Sensor Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 46: French Touch Sensor Market Share Analysis by Sensor
Type: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 47: Touch Sensor Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Touch Sensor Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Touch Sensor Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sensor Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 50: German Touch Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Sensor
Type: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 51: Italian Demand for Touch Sensor in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 52: Italian Touch Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: Italian Touch Sensor Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Sensor Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 54: Italian Touch Sensor Market by Sensor Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 55: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Touch Sensor in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Touch Sensor Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: United Kingdom Market for Touch Sensor: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sensor Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 58: United Kingdom Touch Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Sensor Type: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 59: Spanish Touch Sensor Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 60: Spanish Touch Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Spanish Touch Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Sensor Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Touch Sensor Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Sensor Type for 2019 and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 63: Russian Touch Sensor Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 64: Touch Sensor Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Russian Touch Sensor Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Sensor Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 66: Russian Touch Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Sensor
Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 67: Rest of Europe Touch Sensor Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: Rest of Europe Touch Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: Rest of Europe Touch Sensor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sensor Type: 2018-2025
Table 70: Rest of Europe Touch Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Sensor Type: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 71: Asia-Pacific Touch Sensor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Touch Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Touch Sensor Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Touch Sensor Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 75: Touch Sensor Market in Asia-Pacific by Sensor Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 76: Asia-Pacific Touch Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Sensor Type: 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 77: Touch Sensor Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 78: Touch Sensor Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Touch Sensor Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sensor Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Australian Touch Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Sensor Type: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 81: Indian Touch Sensor Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 82: Indian Touch Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Indian Touch Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Sensor Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 84: Touch Sensor Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Sensor Type for 2019 and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 85: Touch Sensor Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Touch Sensor Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 87: Touch Sensor Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sensor Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 88: Touch Sensor Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Sensor Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Touch Sensor in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 90: Touch Sensor Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Touch Sensor: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sensor Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 92: Rest of Asia-Pacific Touch Sensor Market Share
Analysis by Sensor Type: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 93: Latin American Touch Sensor Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 94: Latin American Touch Sensor Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 95: Latin American Demand for Touch Sensor in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 96: Latin American Touch Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Latin American Touch Sensor Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Sensor Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Latin American Touch Sensor Market by Sensor Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 99: Argentinean Touch Sensor Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 100: Argentinean Touch Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 101: Argentinean Touch Sensor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sensor Type: 2018-2025
Table 102: Argentinean Touch Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Sensor Type: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 103: Touch Sensor Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Brazilian Touch Sensor Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 105: Touch Sensor Market in Brazil by Sensor Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 106: Brazilian Touch Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Sensor Type: 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 107: Touch Sensor Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 108: Touch Sensor Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Touch Sensor Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sensor Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Mexican Touch Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Sensor Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 111: Rest of Latin America Touch Sensor Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 112: Touch Sensor Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 113: Rest of Latin America Touch Sensor Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Sensor Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 114: Rest of Latin America Touch Sensor Market Share
Breakdown by Sensor Type: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: The Middle East Touch Sensor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 116: The Middle East Touch Sensor Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 117: The Middle East Touch Sensor Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 118: The Middle East Touch Sensor Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 119: The Middle East Touch Sensor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sensor Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 120: Touch Sensor Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Sensor Type for 2019 and 2025
IRAN
Table 121: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Touch
Sensor in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Touch Sensor Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 123: Iranian Market for Touch Sensor: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sensor Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 124: Iranian Touch Sensor Market Share Analysis by Sensor
Type: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 125: Israeli Touch Sensor Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 126: Israeli Touch Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Israeli Touch Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Sensor Type: 2018-2025
Table 128: Israeli Touch Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Sensor Type: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 129: Saudi Arabian Demand for Touch Sensor in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 130: Saudi Arabian Touch Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 131: Saudi Arabian Touch Sensor Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Sensor Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 132: Saudi Arabian Touch Sensor Market by Sensor Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 133: Touch Sensor Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Touch Sensor Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 135: Touch Sensor Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Sensor Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 136: Touch Sensor Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Sensor Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 137: Touch Sensor Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 138: Touch Sensor Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Touch Sensor Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sensor Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Rest of Middle East Touch Sensor Market Share
Breakdown by Sensor Type: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 141: African Touch Sensor Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 142: Touch Sensor Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 143: African Touch Sensor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Sensor Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 144: African Touch Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Sensor Type: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
ATMEL CORPORATION
BANPIL PHOTONICS, INC.
BEANAIR
CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
FREESCALE SEMICONDUCTOR
FUJITSU
HONEYWELL SECURITY GROUP
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
SEIMENS AG
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
