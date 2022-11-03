Global Touchless Door Activation Market Report (2022 to 2027) - High Adoption of Touchless Door Activation Technologies in Workplaces Presents Opportunities

Nov 03, 2022, 11:15 ET
The "Touchless Door Activation Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Touchless doors offer a hands-free access solution, limiting the spread of germs and disease transmission. They are optimal for medical facilities, food establishments, and other businesses where sanitation is essential. Reducing contaminants also helps cut down on employee sick days. These units also reduce the risk of injury and damage. Their sensors ensure they never close on someone, while their timely opening facilitates safe building access. They are also an asset in emergencies.
Their installation mainly drives the market for automatic door activation in new buildings and renovation or replacement activities in existing structures. Touchless door activation systems are used in commercial & industrial, and residential sectors, including retail, hospitality, recreational facilities, institutions such as hospitals and educational institutes, government facilities, workspaces, and offices.
MARKET DYNAMICS:
Key Trends, Drivers, and Restraints
Increasing Touchless Technology in the Workplace
Organizations have started implementing new measures and practices involving touchless technology to support their workforce. Corporations are developing their processes by executing touchless check-ins for visitors and employees, using no-contact employee QR codes and sign-in apps. The pandemic encouraged the adoption of touchless technology as over 62% of customers look forward to increasing their use of touchless solutions after the outbreak recedes.
Growing Real Estate and Construction Opportunities
The growth of commercial spaces such as shopping malls, retail areas, and offices is expected to support the development of the global touchless door activation market. Most commercial spaces are implementing the latest infrastructures and technologies to improve the overall aesthetics of the space and ensure maximum security and convenience.
Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
The cost of raw materials accounts for a large portion of the total manufacturing cost. Vendors use high-quality raw materials to manufacture durable, reliable, and secure touchless doors. The major raw materials used for manufacturing touchless doors are aluminum, steel, and cast iron. The price volatility and availability of such raw materials can pose a severe operational risk for vendors.
