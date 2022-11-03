Global Touchless Door Activation Market Report (2022 to 2027) - High Adoption of Touchless Door Activation Technologies in Workplaces Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Touchless Door Activation Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Touchless doors offer a hands-free access solution, limiting the spread of germs and disease transmission. They are optimal for medical facilities, food establishments, and other businesses where sanitation is essential. Reducing contaminants also helps cut down on employee sick days. These units also reduce the risk of injury and damage. Their sensors ensure they never close on someone, while their timely opening facilitates safe building access. They are also an asset in emergencies.

Their installation mainly drives the market for automatic door activation in new buildings and renovation or replacement activities in existing structures. Touchless door activation systems are used in commercial & industrial, and residential sectors, including retail, hospitality, recreational facilities, institutions such as hospitals and educational institutes, government facilities, workspaces, and offices.

MARKET DYNAMICS:

Key Trends, Drivers, and Restraints

Increasing Touchless Technology in the Workplace

Organizations have started implementing new measures and practices involving touchless technology to support their workforce. Corporations are developing their processes by executing touchless check-ins for visitors and employees, using no-contact employee QR codes and sign-in apps. The pandemic encouraged the adoption of touchless technology as over 62% of customers look forward to increasing their use of touchless solutions after the outbreak recedes.

Growing Real Estate and Construction Opportunities

The growth of commercial spaces such as shopping malls, retail areas, and offices is expected to support the development of the global touchless door activation market. Most commercial spaces are implementing the latest infrastructures and technologies to improve the overall aesthetics of the space and ensure maximum security and convenience.

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

The cost of raw materials accounts for a large portion of the total manufacturing cost. Vendors use high-quality raw materials to manufacture durable, reliable, and secure touchless doors. The major raw materials used for manufacturing touchless doors are aluminum, steel, and cast iron. The price volatility and availability of such raw materials can pose a severe operational risk for vendors.

Key Questions Answered

1. How big is the touchless door activation market?

2. What is the growth rate of the touchless door activation market?

3. Who are the key players in the touchless door activation market?

4. What are the growth opportunities in the touchless door activation market?

5. Which region is expected to contribute the largest share in the touchless door activation market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Door Type

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Technology

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Application

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Dynamics: Key Trends, Drivers, and Restraints

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Drivers

7.2.3 Market Restraints

7.3 Segment Analysis

7.4 Geographical Analysis

7.5 Competitive Landscape

7.6 About the Report



8 Introduction

8.1 Overview

8.2 Mechanism of Touchless Doors

8.3 Emerging Touchless Access Control Technologies

8.4 Future of Touchless Technologies

8.5 Growing Potential in Emerging Markets

8.6 Construction

8.6.1 Residential Construction

8.6.2 Commercial & Industrial Construction

8.6.3 Public Infrastructural Constructions

8.7 Value Chain Analysis

8.7.1 Material Suppliers

8.7.2 Manufacturers

8.7.3 Distributors

8.7.4 Application

8.8 Impact of Covid-19



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 High Adoption of Touchless Door Activation Technologies in Workplaces

9.2 Surge in Adoption of Smart Homes

9.3 Prevention of Hai Transmission in Healthcare Establishments

9.4 Usage of Switchable/Smart Glass



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Opportunities in Real Estate and Construction Sectors

10.2 Revival of Travel & Tourism Industry

10.3 Emergence of Advanced Technologies (Iot & Ai/Ml)



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

11.2 Turbulent Political & Trade Relations

11.3 Technical Issues With Touchless Doors



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Size & Forecast

12.2 Five Forces Analysis

12.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.2.5 Competitive Rivalry



13 Door Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Sliding Doors

13.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.2 Market by Geography

13.4 Swinging Doors

13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.2 Market by Geography

13.5 Revolving Doors

13.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.5.2 Market by Geography

13.6 Folding Doors

13.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.6.2 Market by Geography

13.7 Speed Lanes & Turnstiles

13.7.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.7.2 Market by Geography

13.8 Others

13.8.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.8.2 Market by Geography



14 Technology

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Infrared Sensor

14.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.2 Market by Geography

14.4 Microwave Sensor

14.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.2 Market by Geography

14.5 Laser Sensor

14.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.2 Market by Geography

14.6 Others

14.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.6.2 Market by Geography



15 Application

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview



16 Commercial & Industrial

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.2.1 Market by Geography

16.3 Healthcare

16.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.3.2 Market by Geography

16.4 Airport

16.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.4.2 Market by Geography

16.5 Hospitality

16.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.5.2 Market by Geography

16.6 Government Facilities

16.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.6.2 Market by Geography

16.7 Corporate

16.7.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.7.2 Market by Geography

16.8 Others

16.8.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.8.2 Market by Geography



17 Residential

17.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.1.1 Market by Geography



18 Geography



19 APAC



20 Europe

21 North America



22 Middle East & Africa



23 Latin America



24 Competitive Landscape

24.1 Competition Overview



25 Key Company Profiles

25.1 Bea

25.1.1 Business Overview

25.1.2 Product Offerings

25.1.3 Key Strategies

25.1.4 Key Strengths

25.1.5 Key Opportunities

25.2 Bbc Bircher AG

25.2.1 Business Overview

25.2.2 Product Offerings

25.2.3 Key Strategies

25.2.4 Key Strengths

25.2.5 Key Opportunities

25.3 Geze

25.3.1 Business Overview

25.3.2 Product Offerings

25.3.3 Key Strategies

25.3.4 Key Strengths

25.3.5 Key Opportunities

25.4 Hotron

25.4.1 Business Overview

25.4.2 Product Offerings

25.4.3 Key Strategies

25.4.4 Key Strengths

25.4.5 Key Opportunities



26 Other Prominent Vendors

26.1 Assa Abloy

26.1.1 Business Overview

26.1.2 Product Offerings

26.2 Allegion

26.2.1 Business Overview

26.2.2 Product Offerings

26.3 Dormakaba

26.3.1 Business Overview

26.3.2 Product Offerings

26.4 Iseo

26.4.1 Business Overview

26.4.2 Product Offerings

26.5 Nabtesco

26.5.1 Business Overview

26.5.2 Product Offerings

26.6 Stanley Black & Decker

26.6.1 Business Overview

26.6.2 Product Offerings

26.7 Boon Edam

26.7.1 Business Overview

26.7.2 Product Offerings

26.8 Tormax Usa

26.8.1 Business Overview

26.8.2 Product Offerings

26.9 Pepperl+Fuchs

26.9.1 Business Overview

26.9.2 Product Offerings

26.10 Ms Sedco

26.10.1 Business Overview

26.10.2 Product Offerings

26.11 Nabtesco

26.11.1 Business Overview

26.11.2 Product Offerings

26.12 Camden Door Controls

26.12.1 Business Overview

26.12.2 Product Offerings

26.13 Erreka Automatic Access

26.13.1 Business Overview

26.13.2 Product Offerings

26.14 Anviz Global

26.14.1 Business Overview

26.14.2 Product Offerings

26.15 Datawatch Systems

26.15.1 Business Overview

26.15.2 Product Offerings

26.16 Idemia

26.16.1 Business Overview

26.16.2 Product Offerings

26.17 Kastle

26.17.1 Business Overview

26.17.2 Product Offerings

26.18 Rollseal

26.18.1 Business Overview

26.18.2 Product Offerings

26.19 Dortronics Systems

26.19.1 Business Overview

26.19.2 Product Offerings

26.20 Hoyles Electronic Developments

26.20.1 Business Overview

26.20.2 Product Offerings



27 Report Summary



28 Quantitative Summary



29 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9qwhhx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets