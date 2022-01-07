Global Tourism Start-Up LynKey Announces Blockchain and NFT Solutions for $8 Billion of Smart Tourism and Property

SINGAPORE and LONDON, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LynKey, a global platform that powers luxury resort and vacation property with Blockchain, AI, NFTs, and Metaverse tech, just launched a project aiming to tokenize and offer NFT, Metaverse solutions of over $8 billion dollars for travel and tourism.

The idea of real estate tokenisation first came into public awareness when TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington purchased the world's first blockchain-backed apartment on Propy in 2017. In 2021, Arrington sold the Kiev-based apartment for 36 ETH.

Lynkey is working on taking digitization of property and tourism on a scale not seen ever before. LynKey has started to digitise luxury tourism resorts, hotels and properties, first in Vietnam, and later, at multiple other destinations. LynKey, a blockchain Singapore based smart tourism and Property tech start-up are creating a blockchain-powered token marketplace and ecosystem that is tokenising over $8 billion dollars-worth of properties, in total, at the very launch!

LynKey's objective is to tokenise all aspects of property development — purchases, leases, land use and related tourism entertainment — into an international blockchain-powered ecosystem. It envisions to connect the people around the world with the best of property tech and smart tourism premium experiences from resorts and cruises with NFTs and Metaverse AR and VR solutions.

What is the company all about? A pioneer in smart tourism and real estate, LynKey was created by a team of international industry personalities. LynKey's solutions make travel rewarding in every way - the platform optimises timesharing, prepaid leasing or licensing of property-based experiences geared towards tourism, while offering an exclusive reward system for its users.

With a global blockchain token marketplace ecosystem and community, LynKey efficiently overcomes the need for non-necessary intermediaries, empowering its users to explore the ecosystem that offers real-time solutions and soon, also metaverse experiences.

"Using NFTs and Metaverse solutions with AI data-driven protocol sets, we are creating clear digital transformation solutions for the travel and entertainment space with smart tourism and property tech that can help these industries in new solutions to empower these global industries. LynKey connects the global audience with a Blockchain-powered platform and a token that empowers an ecosystem for time-sharing using NFTs as a digital certification, and reward solutions at premium luxury tourist spots," said Dinis Guarda, founder and non-executive Chairman of LynKey.

Moreover, Miss Cindy Tran, Co-Founder and Chairwoman of LynKey, commented that: "Despite globalisation, Covid challenges in the tourism and travel industry persist. Blockchain and NFT technology can address and resolve these issues. Most global travellers or property buyers have to deal with local currencies, lack of transparency in buying or leasing property and timeshares, and losing money to high exchange fees or worse. A consolidated marketplace and token solution will solve many of these issues."

While property businesses, companies, and cities need potential clients to thrive themselves, there is also a dire need for this industry to catch up with current technological advances.

With global tourism forecast to reach a $1.3 trillion mark by the end of 2021, LynKey mitigates a majority of problems plaguing the travel industry.

LynKey's token, NFTs and first properties and resort projects will be announced in Q1 of 2022. For more information on how to be involved or become an early participant and adopter, please visit www.lynkey.com.

About LynKey

Property Tech and smart tourism developer based in Singapore, with offices in Vietnam and London, LynKey has created a new blockchain NFTs, Metaverse, AI driven token ecosystem designed for travellers to book their tourism and property experiences with hotels, restaurants, timeshare, and other smart destination-based excursions.

To learn more about LynKey's smart tourism, property, token, NFTs offering growth and progress, visit www.lynkey.com

