Global Tow Tractor Market to Worth $2.88 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Market Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the tow tractor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.59% during 2022-2028. In 2022, APAC held the largest global tow tractor market share, accounting for 45.11%. Factors such as rising urbanization, increasing trade investments, and rapidly growing industries drive the demand for tow tractors in the region.

Tow Tractor Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

Heavy-duty equipment, such as ride-on tow tractors, is used extensively in various areas, particularly in specialist aircraft material handling facilities. Maintaining air cargo shipping increases the logistics services, increasing the demand for tow tractors. Furthermore, the Federal Aviation Administration in the U.S. is focused on initiatives, such as Noise Compatibility Program and Voluntary Airport Low Emissions (VALE) Program to support airport sustainability by providing Airport Improvement Program funds to develop comprehensive sustainability planning documents. Hence, such initiatives by the U.S. government have promoted the sustainability of airports, thereby providing an opportunity for electric tow tractor manufacturers to gain profit margins by offering their products in the country for aircraft material handling.

Global Tow Tractor Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 2.88 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 1.96 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 6.59 % Market Size- Volume (2028) 226.96 Thousand Units Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Product Type, Sub-Product Type, Load Capacity, Fuel Type, Application, Sales Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE Page Number 315 Key Leading Vendors Jungheinrich AG, Alke, Toyota Material Handling, Bradshaw, Eagle Tugs, Helge Nyberg AB, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., Godrej Material Handling, Linde Material Handling, Motrec International Inc., John Bean Technologies, STILL, Kalmar Motors, VOLK, and Spijkstaal International B.V. Market Dynamics Increasing Logistics Service Providers

Expansion of the Aviation Industry

The Evolution in Batteries

Manufacturers are focusing on innovating their products to meet customer needs for automatic material handling, enabling the automation of logistics processes in indoor and outdoor environments. TractEasy is a driverless, electric tow tractor enabling autonomous material handling in indoor and outdoor logistics processes and airports. TractEasy marks a new generation of AGVs optimizing logistics operations through cost reduction, productivity increase, and higher levels of safety. Its technology allows the autonomous tow tractor to cope with various environmental and traffic conditions across indoor/outdoor surroundings, enlarging potential use cases over the level of current AGV solutions. Hence, the demand for autonomous tow tractors is expected to boom in the upcoming years.

The tow tractor market in the APAC region witnessed robust growth owing to the growing economies and the setting up of new manufacturing units by global OEMs. In 2022, the APAC region dominated the global tow tractor market, valued at USD 886.41 million. APAC has emerged as the world's manufacturing hub with the highest adoption rate of industrial robots (which helps in aiding the warehousing, logistics, and manufacturing sectors). As per the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), the robot density in China is the most dynamic globally. Such factors are anticipated to support regional industry growth. Moreover, the increasing e-commerce industry in the APAC region is driving the growth of the tow tractor market.

Key Vendors

Jungheinrich AG

Alke

Toyota Material Handling

Bradshaw

Eagle Tugs

Helge Nyberg AB

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.,

Godrej Material Handling

Linde Material Handling

Motrec International Inc.

John Bean Technologies

STILL

Kalmar Motors

VOLK

Spijkstaal International B.V.

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Manual

Self-Driven

Sub-product Type

Rider-seated

Stand-in

Pedestrian

Load Capacity

Light Duty

Medium Duty

Heavy Duty

Fuel Type

Electric

Diesel

Gas

Propane

Application

Intralogistics & Warehousing

Industrial

Aerospace

Food & Beverages

Others

Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Geography

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Europe

Germany



The UK



France



Italy



Spain

North America

The US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



The UAE

