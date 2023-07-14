Global Tower Crane Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report 2023-2032 Featuring Leading Players - Zoomlion, Action Construction, Manitowoc, and Guangxi Construction Engineering

14 Jul, 2023, 05:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tower Crane Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type , By Lifting Capacity, By End Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global tower crane market size is expected to reach USD 14.27 billion by 2032
Increasing investment in public infrastructure development, including dams, bridge power plants, and airports, among others owing to its high stability and ease of carrying overweight as compared to the other conventional methods, along with the high technological advancements in crane handling equipment are among the key factors boosting the global market growth.
Moreover, introducing various types of new material-handling tower cranes with improved capacity and innovative features has attracted much interest and attention from potential buyers and contractors.
For instance, in January 2023, Manitowoc introduced its latest topless tower crane, Potain MCT 1005 M50, with a maximum capacity of 50T and jib lengths of 80cm. The newly developed tower cranes are designed for use in emerging markets and are available with three different counter jib options while enhancing its seamless integration.
Moreover, an increasing number of OEMs offering tower crane rental services is gaining significant traction, as many small and medium-scale developers can afford and leverage these features while enabling them to work in more challenging environments with higher safety and improved productivity.
Despite this, the market is a bit unique in the UK for several reasons, as being a developed country with increasingly urbanized areas, land space is at a premium. Due to this, there is pressure to construct buildings on a very small footprint with limited space surrounding them, creating more unique requirements for tower cranes.
Tower Crane Market Report Highlights
- Self-erecting segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022, owing to the wide range of advantageous features including high lifting capacity and excellent reach
- 6 to 10 ton segment held the highest market revenue share in 2022, on account on widespread adoption of cranes with this capacity in the construction industry due to large number of designs and features associated with these cranes
- Infrastructural construction segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the projected period, which is largely attributed to extensive growth in the infrastructure development related investment
- The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to emerge as fastest growing region over the study period, due to the high growth in industrialization and rate of urbanization in emerging economies like India and China
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Increasing investment on renewable energy development
- Exceptional stability offered by tower cranes
Restraints and Challenges
- High operational and equipment costs
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
PESTEL Analysis
Tower Crane Market End-User Trends
Value Chain Analysis
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Company Profiles
- Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.
- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Company Ltd.
- Liebherr International AG
- Terex Corporation
- Action Construction Equipment
- Konecranes
- Raimondi
- Sany Group
- JASO Tower Cranes
- XCMG
- Sarens N.V.
- ENG Cranes Srl
- Manitowoc Company Inc.
- Guangxi Construction Engineering Group Ltd.
- Fangyuan Group.
Scope of the Report
Tower Crane, Product Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
- Self-Erecting
- Luffing Jib
- Hammer Head
- Flat Top
Tower Crane, Lifting Capacity Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
- Less Than 5 Ton
- 6 to 10 Ton
- More Than 10 Ton
Tower Crane, End-User Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
- Building Construction
- Infrastructural Construction
- Energy
- Marine & Sea Ports
- Mining
- Others
Tower Crane, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/svzfup
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article