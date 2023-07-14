Global Tower Crane Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report 2023-2032 Featuring Leading Players - Zoomlion, Action Construction, Manitowoc, and Guangxi Construction Engineering

DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tower Crane Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type , By Lifting Capacity, By End Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tower crane market size is expected to reach USD 14.27 billion by 2032



Increasing investment in public infrastructure development, including dams, bridge power plants, and airports, among others owing to its high stability and ease of carrying overweight as compared to the other conventional methods, along with the high technological advancements in crane handling equipment are among the key factors boosting the global market growth.

Moreover, introducing various types of new material-handling tower cranes with improved capacity and innovative features has attracted much interest and attention from potential buyers and contractors.



For instance, in January 2023, Manitowoc introduced its latest topless tower crane, Potain MCT 1005 M50, with a maximum capacity of 50T and jib lengths of 80cm. The newly developed tower cranes are designed for use in emerging markets and are available with three different counter jib options while enhancing its seamless integration.



Moreover, an increasing number of OEMs offering tower crane rental services is gaining significant traction, as many small and medium-scale developers can afford and leverage these features while enabling them to work in more challenging environments with higher safety and improved productivity.

Despite this, the market is a bit unique in the UK for several reasons, as being a developed country with increasingly urbanized areas, land space is at a premium. Due to this, there is pressure to construct buildings on a very small footprint with limited space surrounding them, creating more unique requirements for tower cranes.



Tower Crane Market Report Highlights

Self-erecting segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022, owing to the wide range of advantageous features including high lifting capacity and excellent reach

6 to 10 ton segment held the highest market revenue share in 2022, on account on widespread adoption of cranes with this capacity in the construction industry due to large number of designs and features associated with these cranes

Infrastructural construction segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the projected period, which is largely attributed to extensive growth in the infrastructure development related investment

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to emerge as fastest growing region over the study period, due to the high growth in industrialization and rate of urbanization in emerging economies like India and China

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Increasing investment on renewable energy development

Exceptional stability offered by tower cranes

Restraints and Challenges

High operational and equipment costs

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Tower Crane Market End-User Trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Company Ltd.

Liebherr International AG

Terex Corporation

Action Construction Equipment

Konecranes

Raimondi

Sany Group

JASO Tower Cranes

XCMG

Sarens N.V.

ENG Cranes Srl

Manitowoc Company Inc.

Guangxi Construction Engineering Group Ltd.

Fangyuan Group.

Scope of the Report

Tower Crane, Product Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Self-Erecting

Luffing Jib

Hammer Head

Flat Top

Tower Crane, Lifting Capacity Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Less Than 5 Ton

6 to 10 Ton

More Than 10 Ton

Tower Crane, End-User Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Building Construction

Infrastructural Construction

Energy

Marine & Sea Ports

Mining

Others

Tower Crane, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

