Global Towers and Poles Report 2021: Rights of Way - A Significant Cost which can be an Obstacle in Designing Networks and Specifying Equipment

The value chain is a continuous process of adding value, cost and margin to a product. Each part which is outsourced to an external supplier means less profit for the principal manufacturer the missed profits stack up. Joint use of utility poles - Joint use by different utilities is a significant factor in the pole market. The protocols for space allocation and standards are outlined.



ROW - Rights of Way - A significant cost which can be an obstacle in designing networks and specifying equipment. With increasing pressure on space and environmental constraints, ROWs are becoming more scarce and expensive. ROW is a significant driver in the trend to Monopoles.

419,000 lattice towers and 63 million utility poles were sold in 2019 for electricity transmission and distribution, telecoms, and street and car park lighting, with a small drop in 2020 due to Covid-19.

The installed base and annual demand of the tower and pole fleet are analysed by geography, end-user segments, materials - wood/steel/concrete/composite, pole length > 70 ft, 40-70 ft, > 40 ft.

End-user segments:

Electricity transmission lattice towers



Telecom lattice towers



Electricity transmission monopoles



Telecom macro monopoles



Telecom small cell poles



Electricity distribution poles



Telephone poles



Streetlight poles



Car park light poles



Total towers & poles

Material: Wood / Concrete / Steel / Composite

Pole length: 70' ( 21m ) / 40'& less Than;70' (12- 21m ) / & less Than;40' ( 12m )

) / 40'& less Than;70' (12- ) / & less Than;40' ( ) Annual demand; Units and $ value from 2019 to 2026

Covid-19: Review of the impact of the pandemic, regional commentary, analysis of supply and demand.

National market commentary for Utility Poles: Market commentary on installed bases and demand for utility poles in selected countries, with information on numbers and type of pole.

Long term demand cycle: The long term demand cycle is charted for new additions and replacements since 1900 and forecast to 2050.

The March of the Monopoles: A growing trend from lattice towers to monopoles is analysed with country reviews.

Street lighting: 323 million streets and 29 million parking lights in a vigorous market driven by the conversion to high-efficiency LEDs, urbanisation and passive safety.

Parking is an urban priority and escalating population density puts pressure on demand for space. A small market for lighting poles to date but growing.

Materials are changing - wood remains popular, but growing demand for steel, concrete and composite poles is analysed.

Composite poles industry, market development and production technology, with profiles of the main producers.

Passive safety regulation is having a significant impact on some markets - analysis of countries, legislation, the technologies and types of passive safety pole, road segments affected.

The Smart City and street lighting: Efficiency, LEDs and the pole market.

Types of lattice tower: Lattice towers are designed for different functions and stresses and there is wide variation in cost - suspension towers, tension towers, angle suspension towers, dead-end towers.

Pole materials and service life: Real versus perceived service life and utility practices.

Dangers & mitigation of damage to towers and poles by birds - this is not only an issue of animal welfare but also of protecting the security of supply.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 - Overview of Supporters - Towers and Poles

Chapter 2 - Electricity and Telecom Lattice Towers installed Population

Chapter 3 - Sales of Transmission and Telecom Lattice Towers in Units

Chapter 4 - Sales of Transmission and Telecom Lattice Towers in Nominal $ Value

Chapter 5 - Electricity, Telephone, Streetlight & Car Park Poles - Installed Population

Chapter 6 - Electricity, Telephone, Streetlight & Car Park Poles - Sales in Units & $ Value

Chapter 7 - Sales of Poles in Units

Chapter 8 - Sales of Poles in Nominal $ Value



Chapter 9 - the Impact of COVID-19 on the Market and Industry for Towers and Poles

Chapter 10 - Long Term Demand Cycles for Towers and Poles

Chapter 11- The Value Chain - the Margin Stack

Chapter 12 - Transmission Monopoles Vs. Lattice Towers

Chapter 13 - Types of Towers or Pylons

Chapter 14 - Service Life and Maintenance of Steel Lattice Towers and Monopoles

Chapter 15 - Competitions for Transmission Pole Design

Chapter 16 - National Markets for Electricity and Telephone Distribution Poles

Chapter 17 - Street Lighting

Chapter 18 - Parking

Chapter 19 - the Smart City and Smart Utility & Street Lighting

Chapter 20 - Passive Safety

Chapter 21 - Utility Pole Materials and Service Life - Traditional Materials/Wood/Steel/ Concrete

Chapter 22 - Composite Poles

Chapter 23 - Types of Poles

Chapter 24 - Pole Span

Chapter 25 - Space Allocation on Joint Use Utility Poles

Chapter 26 - Manufacturers of Wood, Steel, Aluminium and Concrete Poles

Chapter 27 - Manufacturers of Composite Poles and Hardware

Chapter 28 - Circuits, Phases and Conductors

Chapter 29 - Rights of Way Row

Chapter 30 - Danger to and from Birds



Companies Mentioned

Al-Babtain

Al-Yamamah

Bajaj Electrical

Brametal

Daji

Duratel

Europole

Falcon

Kalpetaru

KEC

Megatro

Mercur Induo Systemholztechnik GmbH

Mitas

Powertrusion

Qingdao

Qingdao Sinostra

RS Technologies

Shakespeare Composite Structures

Skipper Ltd

Strongwell

Valmont

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sudu37

