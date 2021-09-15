Global Toy Leader Schleich Launches US Search for a Child Chief Storytelling Officer
Calling all kids with storytelling superpowers! Casting calls taking place virtually through September and in-person at FAO Schwarz in NYC on September 25
Sep 15, 2021, 11:20 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Schleich (pronounced Shh-like), the leading manufacturer of animal characters and playsets, is looking for one special kid with outstanding storytelling and imaginative powers to fill the role of Chief Storytelling Officer. Schleich believes that storytelling sparks imagination and play, which help prepare kids to change the world. In addition to earning $10,000, the CSO will star in Schleich's 2021 holiday ad campaign.
VIEW THE OFFICIAL SCHLEICH CHIEF STORYTELLING OFFICER CASTING CALL VIDEO AND APPLY HERE
"We certainly spend plenty of time at Schleich thinking about animals and fantasy characters. But you might be surprised by how much of our time goes to thinking about storytelling and imagination, the true cornerstones of our brand," said Kelli Masilun, Director of Marketing, North America at Schleich USA. "But since our office is full of grownups, we often find ourselves in need of the type of storyful inspiration that can only come from our world's greatest storytellers--kids themselves."
Parents are encouraged to help their kids audition by sending in a video, or attending a live casting call at FAO Schwarz in New York City on September 25 from 8 - 10:30am. Visit bit.ly/schleichcso to upload your video or register for the live casting call. Advanced registration is open now and required for the live casting call.
For more information please visit www.schleich-s.com/en/US/chief-storytelling-officer.
About Schleich
Founded more than 80 years ago by Friedrich Schleich in Schwäbisch Gmünd, Schleich is one of Germany's largest toy manufacturers and a leading international provider of figurines. The famous Schleich figurines are sold in more than 60 countries and are loved by children around the world. As a global player with Swabian roots, Schleich currently generates more than half of its sales outside its core market in Germany. The Company is majority owned by Partners Group, a global private markets investment management firm. Further shareholders are the management team around Managing Director Dirk Engehausen (CEO). The design of the Schleich play worlds, the manufacturing of the production tools and all quality and safety checks are carried out in Germany. Production itself takes place at the company's site in Schwäbisch Gmünd and in other production plants abroad.
For more information visit, https://www.schleich-s.com/en/US/.
Media contact, [email protected].
SOURCE Schleich USA, Inc.
Share this article