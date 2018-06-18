Global Toys and Games Markets 2016-2018 & 2024

DUBLIN, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Toys and Games in US$ Million by the following Product Types:
- Games and Puzzles
- Infant and Preschool
- Activity and Construction Toys
- Dolls and Action Figures
- Vehicle Toys and Ride-Ons
- Soft/Plush Toys
- Other Toys and Games
The report profiles 192 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Dream International Limited (Hong Kong)
- Hasbro, Inc. (USA)
- Integrity Toys, Inc. (USA)
- JAKKS Pacific Inc. (USA)
- Kids II, Inc. (USA)
- K'NEX Limited Partnership Group (USA)
- LEGO Group (Denmark)
- Mattel, Inc. (USA)
- Fisher-Price, Inc. (USA)
- MEGA Brands, Inc. (Canada)
- MGA Entertainment, Inc. (USA)
- NAMCO BANDAI Holdings Inc. (Japan)
- Playmates Toys, Inc. (USA)
- Ravensburger AG (Germany)
- Sanrio Company Ltd. (Japan)
- Tarata Toys Ltd. (New Zealand)
- TOMY Company, Ltd. (Japan)
- VTech Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)
- LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Toys and Games
Not Just "Playthings"
Down the Time Lane
Global Toys and Games Market Scenario
Current and Future Analysis
Inherent Swings Typify Toys and Games Market
Interactive Toys Seizing Market Share at the Cost of Traditional Toys and Games
Demographics Determine Market Growth
Seasonality in Toy Sales
The 'Christmas Factor'
Dynamic Fashion Trends Make Demand Unpredictable
Competitive Scenario
Table 1: Leading Players in the Global Toys and Games Market (2013, 2015 & 2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hasbro, Lego, Mattel and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
LEGO Endures US Slowdown, Focuses on Expansion
Table 2: Ad and Marketing Spending of Leading Players in Toys and Games Market
Hasbro, LEGO and Mattel for Years 2013 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Number of Cross Industry Partnerships
Problems Associated with Outsourcing of Production to Low Cost Countries
New Toy Design Ideas Come Mostly from Freelance Inventors
Distribution Channel Analysis
Mass Merchandisers Take the Lead
Fragmented Retail Channels
Major Obstacle in Emerging Markets
Online Channels Open New Avenues in Toys Sales
Regulatory Scenario in Key Markets
US
European Union
Japan
Trade
Safety and Environmental Protection Requirements
New Challenges for Toy Exporters
2. DRIVERS, TRENDS AND ISSUES
Key Global Trends
Innovation Propelling Growth
Movies, Cartoons and Toys
A Profitable Equation
Growth Trends in Emerging Markets
Expanding Population Spells Opportunities for the Market
Table 3: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Middle Class Population & Rising Disposable Incomes Promise Growth
Table 4: Global Middle Class Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Share Breakdown for Years 2010, 2020 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Urbanization: A Mega Trend
Table 5: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2010 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Active and Classic Toys Move at a Steady Pace
Toy Licensing Gains Prominence
Impact of 3D Printing on Toy Companies
DIY 3D Printing Poses Significant Threat to Toys and Games Market
Changing Concepts for Girls' Toys
Outdoor and Sports Toys Attract Parents
Toys as Collectibles
A Growing Trend
Run Away Success of New Characters and Reality Television Shows
Educational Toys Market on the Rise
STEM-Themed Toys Spurs Growth in Educational Toys Market
STEAM Extends to STREAM
Innovation: The Key to Success in Educational Toys Market
Construction Craze
Electronic and Intelligent Toys-Transforming Education
Virtualization of Toys
A New Tech Driven Strategy
Growing Preference for Advanced Toys Adversely Impacts Growth Prospects
Fidget Spinners
The New Hand Toy Top Hogging Limelight
Craze Turns into Menace and Panic
3. SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS
Games and Puzzles
Traditional Games Continue to Interest Children in the Video Game Era
The Return of Board Games
Move towards Digitization
A Challenge to Overcome
Creators of Traditional Games Ally with Digital Game Developers to Stay Relevant
Manufacturers take Technology Infusion into Games to the Next Level
Market Trends
Infant and Preschool Toys
Factors Influencing Infant and Preschool Toy Demand
Latin America and Asia-Pacific to Showcase Impressive Growth
Activity and Construction Toys
Construction Toys
It's a Boy Thing
Leading Brands in the Market
Dolls and Action Figures
Dolls and Action Figures
A Leading Traditional Toy Segment
Controversies and Growth go Hand-in-Hand in the Dolls Market
Doll Manufacturers Diversify
Dolls Increasingly Used as a Medium to Spread Social Awareness
Life-Like Interactive Dolls
Capturing Fancy of All
Barbie: Mattel's Trump Card
Soft and Plush Toys
Soft and Plush Toys Still Popular for Gifting Purposes
Infant Plush Toys in Demand
Winter Witnesses Highest Sales
Popularity Grows for Soft Toy Replicas of Endangered Species
Sports Mascots also Drive Growth
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
UNO Rolls Out UNO ColorADD
ZURU Rolls Out Series 2 of Hamsters in a House
VTech Launches Range of Infant, Baby, Toddler and Preschool Toys
LeapFrog Launches New Collection of Infant and Preschool Learning Toys
Merge Debuts Merge Cube at Walmart
JAKKS Pacific Launches JAKKS Care Package
Spin Master Unveils Pre-school Toy Line
Mattel and WWE Launch Girls' Fashion Dolls Line
Spin Master Rolls Out Hatchimals and PAW Patrol Toys in China
Playtime PR Introduces Two New Games
Woofy Woops and Spin to Sing
Moose Games to Launch Flipside
LeapFrog Unveils New Toys in Infant and Preschool Toy Collection
LeapFrog Introduces LeapPad Ultimate
VTech and LeapFrog Launch Pop-a-Balls
Wannaple' and Buffalo Games Unveils New Line of Preschool Games and Puzzles
Jakks Pacific Rolls Out Cuppatinis Range of Dolls
Merge Rolls Out Holocube
Fisher-Price Unveils Think & Learn Smart Cycle
MGA Entertainment Introduces Num Noms
LeapFrog Introduces LeapStart Interactive Learning System
LeapFrog Rolls Out Three New Toys
Barbie Honors Female Heroes with New Misty Copeland Doll
JAKKS Pacific Launches Warcraft-Inspired Toys
American Girl Debuts Premium Construction Toys for Girls
Hasbro Introduces My Little Pony-Inspired Toys
VTech Adds New Products to Baby Amaze Baby Doll Line
VTech Expands Infant and Preschool Product Range
Playmates and DreamWorks to Launch New Toy Line
Warner Bros Releases Three New Games and Puzzles
Alex Brands Unveils New products at Toy Fair 2016
Funnybone Toys Launches New Products
Barbie Expands Fashionistas Line
LEGO Introduces LEGO Dimensions
MGA Rolls Out Project Mc
MGA Relaunches Bratz Fashion Doll Franchise
Funko Unveils Dorbz Vinyl Toys
Little Tikes Launches New Toys for Active Play
MGA Rolls Out Three New Lalaloopsy Products
Smart Toys and Games Launches New Brain-Building Games
MGA Entertainment Unveils New Fashion Doll Line
Little Tikes Introduces New Toys for 2015
MGA Entertainment Unveils Hispanic Inspired Doll Collection
Alex Brands Unveils New Collections
Alex Brands Introduces New World of ZOOB Line
Ravensburger Unveils New Puzzle Collection for Adults
Simba Toys Unveils Safiras Collection
VTech Unveils New Learning Products for Children
VTech Adds New Collections to its Friends and Animals, Go! Go! Smart Wheels Lines
VTech Unveils Flipsies Collection for Girls
VTech Unveils Kidizoom
K'NEX Unveils K-FORCE
K'NEX Reveals New Collections
Hasbro Unveils New Playskool Line
Disney Unveils "LINE: Disney Tsum Tsum"
LeapFrog Unveils LeapTV
Sago Sago Introduces New Plush Toy Line Reflecting Sago Mini Characters
Sanrio Unveils New Lineup of Products
Mattel Launches New Toy Lineup
Nickelodeon Rolls Out Dual-Language Preschool Learning Toys Inspired by Dora the Explorer
Reeves Launches Partnership with Wow Toys by Unveiling Two Brand New Lines
BioWare Rolls Out Dragon Age: Inquisition
Hasbro Introduces Toy Box Tools
K'NEX Introduces LINCOLN LOGS Play it Forward Sweepstakes
K'NEX Introduces New Additions
K'NEX Launches New Additions of K'NEX Building Sets Line
K'NEX Rolls Out First Line of Titanfall Building Sets
K'NEX Joins Hands with PopCap Games, Introduces First Line of Plants vs. Zombies Building Sets
K'NEX Rolls Out New Additions to Super Mario Building Sets
K'NEX Unveils 25 New Products
Playmates Toys Unveils New Toy Line Based On the TMNT Movie
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
JAKKS and Disney Sign Deal Toy Licensing for Incredibles 2
Acamar Extends Toy Licensing Deal with Fisher-Price
Bigjigs Takes Over Didicar Brand
Aristocrat Acquires Plarium
Spin Master Takes Over Aerobie
Spin Master Inks Partnership with Feld Entertainment
Hape Takes Over Marbel Toys
JAKKS Pacific and Chicco Sign Agreement
Funnybone and FoxMind Merge
SpinMaster Acquires Marbles
Privet Capital Takes Over Vivid Toy Group
VTech Merges with LeapFrog
Disney Buys MakieLab
VTech and LeapFrog Sign Strategic Partnership
Mattel Inks Partnership with Alibaba
Psyonix and Zag Toys Sign Exclusive Partnership Deal
Funko Buys Underground Toys
Mattel Inks Strategic Deals with Two Korean Toy Companies
PlayMonster Acquires Automoblox
American Girl Partners with Toys"R"Us
Spin Master Acquires Swimways
Starbreeze Takes Over ePawn
JAKKS Pacific Inks Distribution Agreement with Headstart Sign
SpinMaster Takes Over Toca Boca
VTech Acquires LeapFrog
MGA Entertainment Partners with Toysmith
McFarlane's Toys Teams Up with Respawn
Patch Products Acquires Roominate
Mattel Buys Fuhu
PBS Kids and Whole Foods Market Join Hands for PlanToys
Disney Consumer Products and Disney Interactive Merge
Mc Farlane Toys Partners with HBO Global Licensing
Spin Master to Buy Cardinal Industries
Propel Equity Partners Acquires Juratoys
JAKKS Pacific Inks Agreement with LAFIG and Sony Pictures Consumer Products
Spiral Toys Partners with Jay@Play and On Demand Global for Interactive Toys
Ravensburger Acquires BRIO
LEGO Group Partners with Warner Bros to Launch Lego Building Sets Inspired by Classic Animated Series Scooby-Doo
Hasbro Calls on Transformers Fans for New Character Designs
JAKKS Pacific Signs Licensing Agreement with Sony Pictures Consumer Products and LAFIG for Smurf-Tastic Toys
JAKKS Pacific Obtains Licensing Rights for Warcraft
JAKKS Obtains Licensing Agreement for Halo from Microsoft Studios
Hasbro Plans to Buy DreamWorks Animation
Goliath Takes Over Pressman Toy
Rocap Acquires Spiral Toys
Starbreeze Takes Over Geminose
Mattel Acquires MEGA Brands
Asmodee Announces Merger Plans With Fantasy Flight
P.S. XO Joins Hands with Seedling
University Games Takes Over Briarpatch
Propel Equity Acquires Assets of Summit Products
Hasbro Inks Deal With Disney Hasbro
3D Systems Co-Ventures with Hasbro
Scientific Games Expands License Deals with Hasbro
JAKKS Secures Licensing Deal with Microsoft Studios
JAKKS Enters Into Joint Venture with Meisheng Culture
Disguise Secures Licensing Agreement with DreamWorks Animation
JAKKS Signs Agreement with SKECHERS
JAKKS Inks Licensing Agreement with Nickelodeon
Sanrio Joins Hands with Select Los Angeles Restaurants to Launch Hello Kitty's Hungry Hunt
Playmates Joins Hands with Nickelodeon to Expand Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Toy Line
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 192 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 206)
- The United States (96)
- Canada (8)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (54)
- France (2)
- Germany (12)
- The United Kingdom (22)
- Italy (4)
- Spain (4)
- Rest of Europe (10)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (43)
- Middle East (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5vlrmg/global_toys_and?w=5
