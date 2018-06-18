Global Toys and Games Markets 2016-2018 & 2024

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Toys and Games in US$ Million by the following Product Types:



Games and Puzzles

Infant and Preschool

Activity and Construction Toys

Dolls and Action Figures

Vehicle Toys and Ride-Ons

Soft/Plush Toys

Other Toys and Games

The report profiles 192 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Dream International Limited ( Hong Kong )

) Hasbro, Inc. ( USA )

) Integrity Toys, Inc. ( USA )

) JAKKS Pacific Inc. ( USA )

) Kids II, Inc. ( USA )

) K'NEX Limited Partnership Group ( USA )

) LEGO Group ( Denmark )

) Mattel, Inc. ( USA )

) Fisher-Price, Inc. ( USA )

) MEGA Brands, Inc. ( Canada )

) MGA Entertainment, Inc. ( USA )

) NAMCO BANDAI Holdings Inc. ( Japan )

) Playmates Toys, Inc. ( USA )

) Ravensburger AG ( Germany )

) Sanrio Company Ltd. ( Japan )

) Tarata Toys Ltd. ( New Zealand )

) TOMY Company, Ltd. ( Japan )

) VTech Holdings Limited ( Hong Kong )

) LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Toys and Games

Not Just "Playthings"

Down the Time Lane

Global Toys and Games Market Scenario

Current and Future Analysis

Inherent Swings Typify Toys and Games Market

Interactive Toys Seizing Market Share at the Cost of Traditional Toys and Games

Demographics Determine Market Growth

Seasonality in Toy Sales

The 'Christmas Factor'

Dynamic Fashion Trends Make Demand Unpredictable

Competitive Scenario

Table 1: Leading Players in the Global Toys and Games Market (2013, 2015 & 2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hasbro, Lego, Mattel and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

LEGO Endures US Slowdown, Focuses on Expansion

Table 2: Ad and Marketing Spending of Leading Players in Toys and Games Market

Hasbro, LEGO and Mattel for Years 2013 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Number of Cross Industry Partnerships

Problems Associated with Outsourcing of Production to Low Cost Countries

New Toy Design Ideas Come Mostly from Freelance Inventors

Distribution Channel Analysis

Mass Merchandisers Take the Lead

Fragmented Retail Channels

Major Obstacle in Emerging Markets

Online Channels Open New Avenues in Toys Sales

Regulatory Scenario in Key Markets

US

European Union

Japan

Trade

Safety and Environmental Protection Requirements

New Challenges for Toy Exporters



2. DRIVERS, TRENDS AND ISSUES

Key Global Trends

Innovation Propelling Growth

Movies, Cartoons and Toys

A Profitable Equation

Growth Trends in Emerging Markets

Expanding Population Spells Opportunities for the Market

Table 3: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Middle Class Population & Rising Disposable Incomes Promise Growth

Table 4: Global Middle Class Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Share Breakdown for Years 2010, 2020 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Urbanization: A Mega Trend

Table 5: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2010 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Active and Classic Toys Move at a Steady Pace

Toy Licensing Gains Prominence

Impact of 3D Printing on Toy Companies

DIY 3D Printing Poses Significant Threat to Toys and Games Market

Changing Concepts for Girls' Toys

Outdoor and Sports Toys Attract Parents

Toys as Collectibles

A Growing Trend

Run Away Success of New Characters and Reality Television Shows

Educational Toys Market on the Rise

STEM-Themed Toys Spurs Growth in Educational Toys Market

STEAM Extends to STREAM

Innovation: The Key to Success in Educational Toys Market

Construction Craze

Electronic and Intelligent Toys-Transforming Education

Virtualization of Toys

A New Tech Driven Strategy

Growing Preference for Advanced Toys Adversely Impacts Growth Prospects

Fidget Spinners

The New Hand Toy Top Hogging Limelight

Craze Turns into Menace and Panic



3. SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS

Games and Puzzles

Traditional Games Continue to Interest Children in the Video Game Era

The Return of Board Games

Move towards Digitization

A Challenge to Overcome

Creators of Traditional Games Ally with Digital Game Developers to Stay Relevant

Manufacturers take Technology Infusion into Games to the Next Level

Market Trends

Infant and Preschool Toys

Factors Influencing Infant and Preschool Toy Demand

Latin America and Asia-Pacific to Showcase Impressive Growth

Activity and Construction Toys

Construction Toys

It's a Boy Thing

Leading Brands in the Market

Dolls and Action Figures

Dolls and Action Figures

A Leading Traditional Toy Segment

Controversies and Growth go Hand-in-Hand in the Dolls Market

Doll Manufacturers Diversify

Dolls Increasingly Used as a Medium to Spread Social Awareness

Life-Like Interactive Dolls

Capturing Fancy of All

Barbie: Mattel's Trump Card

Soft and Plush Toys

Soft and Plush Toys Still Popular for Gifting Purposes

Infant Plush Toys in Demand

Winter Witnesses Highest Sales

Popularity Grows for Soft Toy Replicas of Endangered Species

Sports Mascots also Drive Growth



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

UNO Rolls Out UNO ColorADD

ZURU Rolls Out Series 2 of Hamsters in a House

VTech Launches Range of Infant, Baby, Toddler and Preschool Toys

LeapFrog Launches New Collection of Infant and Preschool Learning Toys

Merge Debuts Merge Cube at Walmart

JAKKS Pacific Launches JAKKS Care Package

Spin Master Unveils Pre-school Toy Line

Mattel and WWE Launch Girls' Fashion Dolls Line

Spin Master Rolls Out Hatchimals and PAW Patrol Toys in China

Playtime PR Introduces Two New Games

Woofy Woops and Spin to Sing

Moose Games to Launch Flipside

LeapFrog Unveils New Toys in Infant and Preschool Toy Collection

LeapFrog Introduces LeapPad Ultimate

VTech and LeapFrog Launch Pop-a-Balls

Wannaple' and Buffalo Games Unveils New Line of Preschool Games and Puzzles

Jakks Pacific Rolls Out Cuppatinis Range of Dolls

Merge Rolls Out Holocube

Fisher-Price Unveils Think & Learn Smart Cycle

MGA Entertainment Introduces Num Noms

LeapFrog Introduces LeapStart Interactive Learning System

LeapFrog Rolls Out Three New Toys

Barbie Honors Female Heroes with New Misty Copeland Doll

JAKKS Pacific Launches Warcraft-Inspired Toys

American Girl Debuts Premium Construction Toys for Girls

Hasbro Introduces My Little Pony-Inspired Toys

VTech Adds New Products to Baby Amaze Baby Doll Line

VTech Expands Infant and Preschool Product Range

Playmates and DreamWorks to Launch New Toy Line

Warner Bros Releases Three New Games and Puzzles

Alex Brands Unveils New products at Toy Fair 2016

Funnybone Toys Launches New Products

Barbie Expands Fashionistas Line

LEGO Introduces LEGO Dimensions

MGA Rolls Out Project Mc

MGA Relaunches Bratz Fashion Doll Franchise

Funko Unveils Dorbz Vinyl Toys

Little Tikes Launches New Toys for Active Play

MGA Rolls Out Three New Lalaloopsy Products

Smart Toys and Games Launches New Brain-Building Games

MGA Entertainment Unveils New Fashion Doll Line

Little Tikes Introduces New Toys for 2015

MGA Entertainment Unveils Hispanic Inspired Doll Collection

Alex Brands Unveils New Collections

Alex Brands Introduces New World of ZOOB Line

Ravensburger Unveils New Puzzle Collection for Adults

Simba Toys Unveils Safiras Collection

VTech Unveils New Learning Products for Children

VTech Adds New Collections to its Friends and Animals, Go! Go! Smart Wheels Lines

VTech Unveils Flipsies Collection for Girls

VTech Unveils Kidizoom

K'NEX Unveils K-FORCE

K'NEX Reveals New Collections

Hasbro Unveils New Playskool Line

Disney Unveils "LINE: Disney Tsum Tsum"

LeapFrog Unveils LeapTV

Sago Sago Introduces New Plush Toy Line Reflecting Sago Mini Characters

Sanrio Unveils New Lineup of Products

Mattel Launches New Toy Lineup

Nickelodeon Rolls Out Dual-Language Preschool Learning Toys Inspired by Dora the Explorer

Reeves Launches Partnership with Wow Toys by Unveiling Two Brand New Lines

BioWare Rolls Out Dragon Age: Inquisition

Hasbro Introduces Toy Box Tools

K'NEX Introduces LINCOLN LOGS Play it Forward Sweepstakes

K'NEX Introduces New Additions

K'NEX Launches New Additions of K'NEX Building Sets Line

K'NEX Rolls Out First Line of Titanfall Building Sets

K'NEX Joins Hands with PopCap Games, Introduces First Line of Plants vs. Zombies Building Sets

K'NEX Rolls Out New Additions to Super Mario Building Sets

K'NEX Unveils 25 New Products

Playmates Toys Unveils New Toy Line Based On the TMNT Movie



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

JAKKS and Disney Sign Deal Toy Licensing for Incredibles 2

Acamar Extends Toy Licensing Deal with Fisher-Price

Bigjigs Takes Over Didicar Brand

Aristocrat Acquires Plarium

Spin Master Takes Over Aerobie

Spin Master Inks Partnership with Feld Entertainment

Hape Takes Over Marbel Toys

JAKKS Pacific and Chicco Sign Agreement

Funnybone and FoxMind Merge

SpinMaster Acquires Marbles

Privet Capital Takes Over Vivid Toy Group

VTech Merges with LeapFrog

Disney Buys MakieLab

VTech and LeapFrog Sign Strategic Partnership

Mattel Inks Partnership with Alibaba

Psyonix and Zag Toys Sign Exclusive Partnership Deal

Funko Buys Underground Toys

Mattel Inks Strategic Deals with Two Korean Toy Companies

PlayMonster Acquires Automoblox

American Girl Partners with Toys"R"Us

Spin Master Acquires Swimways

Starbreeze Takes Over ePawn

JAKKS Pacific Inks Distribution Agreement with Headstart Sign

SpinMaster Takes Over Toca Boca

VTech Acquires LeapFrog

MGA Entertainment Partners with Toysmith

McFarlane's Toys Teams Up with Respawn

Patch Products Acquires Roominate

Mattel Buys Fuhu

PBS Kids and Whole Foods Market Join Hands for PlanToys

Disney Consumer Products and Disney Interactive Merge

Mc Farlane Toys Partners with HBO Global Licensing

Spin Master to Buy Cardinal Industries

Propel Equity Partners Acquires Juratoys

JAKKS Pacific Inks Agreement with LAFIG and Sony Pictures Consumer Products

Spiral Toys Partners with Jay@Play and On Demand Global for Interactive Toys

Ravensburger Acquires BRIO

LEGO Group Partners with Warner Bros to Launch Lego Building Sets Inspired by Classic Animated Series Scooby-Doo

Hasbro Calls on Transformers Fans for New Character Designs

JAKKS Pacific Signs Licensing Agreement with Sony Pictures Consumer Products and LAFIG for Smurf-Tastic Toys

JAKKS Pacific Obtains Licensing Rights for Warcraft

JAKKS Obtains Licensing Agreement for Halo from Microsoft Studios

Hasbro Plans to Buy DreamWorks Animation

Goliath Takes Over Pressman Toy

Rocap Acquires Spiral Toys

Starbreeze Takes Over Geminose

Mattel Acquires MEGA Brands

Asmodee Announces Merger Plans With Fantasy Flight

P.S. XO Joins Hands with Seedling

University Games Takes Over Briarpatch

Propel Equity Acquires Assets of Summit Products

Hasbro Inks Deal With Disney Hasbro

3D Systems Co-Ventures with Hasbro

Scientific Games Expands License Deals with Hasbro

JAKKS Secures Licensing Deal with Microsoft Studios

JAKKS Enters Into Joint Venture with Meisheng Culture

Disguise Secures Licensing Agreement with DreamWorks Animation

JAKKS Signs Agreement with SKECHERS

JAKKS Inks Licensing Agreement with Nickelodeon

Sanrio Joins Hands with Select Los Angeles Restaurants to Launch Hello Kitty's Hungry Hunt

Playmates Joins Hands with Nickelodeon to Expand Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Toy Line



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 192 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 206)

The United States (96)

(96) Canada (8)

(8) Japan (4)

(4) Europe (54)

(54) France (2)

(2)

Germany (12)

(12)

The United Kingdom (22)

(22)

Italy (4)

(4)

Spain (4)

(4)

Rest of Europe (10)

(10) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (43)

(Excluding Japan) (43) Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5vlrmg/global_toys_and?w=5



