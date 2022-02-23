Global Toys Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Toys Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global toys market reached a value of US$ 156.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 249.6 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Toys are playthings used to foster learning and growth in infants and children at an early stage of their development. They also boost the intelligence quotient (IQ), increase motor development, improve concentration and creativity, and promote the personality and communication skills. They are generally made using wood, metal, textiles, polyethylene, polypropylene, ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), styrene-derived polymers, and technical plastics like polyamide, polycarbonate, or polymethyl methacrylate. Nowadays, leading players are introducing innovative toys manufactured using biodegradable polymers like plasticized polyvinyl chloride (PVC). They are also offering hi-tech electronic toys through online distribution channels.



Toys Market Trends:

Introducing physical activity and educational toys at an early stage of a child's development enhances their senses, imagination, and social skills. This, in confluence with the rising concerns among parents about the social and emotional development of their child, represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Moreover, playschools are offering science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys, such as boxes, blocks, musical instruments, and jigsaw puzzles, in their education to instill creativity and problem-solving skills in kids.

Apart from this, the thriving e-commerce industry on account of the increasing reliance on smartphones and the growing internet penetration is driving the sales of innovative electronic and digital toys over conventional battery-operated toys. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of tech-savvy electronic toys among children as well as adults that depict action figures like Batman, Superman, Ironman, and Captain America is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, governments of numerous countries are encouraging companies to design and introduce toys based on culture, ethos, and local folklore and heroes, which is anticipated to drive the market.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global toys market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, age group and sales channel.



Breakup by Product Type:

Action Figures

Building Sets

Dolls

Games and Puzzles

Sports and Outdoor Toys

Plush

Others

Breakup by Age Group:

Up to 5 Years

5 to 10 Years

Above 10 Years

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Department Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Clementoni Spa, Funskool Ltd., Hasbro Inc., Lego A/S (Kirkbi A/S), Mattel Inc., Playmobil (Brandstatter Group), Pressman Toy Corporation (Goliath B.V.), Simba Dickie Group, Spin Master, Talicor Inc., Thinkfun Inc. (Ravensburger North America Inc.) and Tomy Company Ltd.



