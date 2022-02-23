Global Toys Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Feb 23, 2022, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Toys Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global toys market reached a value of US$ 156.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 249.6 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Toys are playthings used to foster learning and growth in infants and children at an early stage of their development. They also boost the intelligence quotient (IQ), increase motor development, improve concentration and creativity, and promote the personality and communication skills. They are generally made using wood, metal, textiles, polyethylene, polypropylene, ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), styrene-derived polymers, and technical plastics like polyamide, polycarbonate, or polymethyl methacrylate. Nowadays, leading players are introducing innovative toys manufactured using biodegradable polymers like plasticized polyvinyl chloride (PVC). They are also offering hi-tech electronic toys through online distribution channels.
Toys Market Trends:
Introducing physical activity and educational toys at an early stage of a child's development enhances their senses, imagination, and social skills. This, in confluence with the rising concerns among parents about the social and emotional development of their child, represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Moreover, playschools are offering science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys, such as boxes, blocks, musical instruments, and jigsaw puzzles, in their education to instill creativity and problem-solving skills in kids.
Apart from this, the thriving e-commerce industry on account of the increasing reliance on smartphones and the growing internet penetration is driving the sales of innovative electronic and digital toys over conventional battery-operated toys. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of tech-savvy electronic toys among children as well as adults that depict action figures like Batman, Superman, Ironman, and Captain America is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, governments of numerous countries are encouraging companies to design and introduce toys based on culture, ethos, and local folklore and heroes, which is anticipated to drive the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global toys market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, age group and sales channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Action Figures
- Building Sets
- Dolls
- Games and Puzzles
- Sports and Outdoor Toys
- Plush
- Others
Breakup by Age Group:
- Up to 5 Years
- 5 to 10 Years
- Above 10 Years
Breakup by Sales Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Department Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Clementoni Spa, Funskool Ltd., Hasbro Inc., Lego A/S (Kirkbi A/S), Mattel Inc., Playmobil (Brandstatter Group), Pressman Toy Corporation (Goliath B.V.), Simba Dickie Group, Spin Master, Talicor Inc., Thinkfun Inc. (Ravensburger North America Inc.) and Tomy Company Ltd.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How has the global toys market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global toys market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the age group?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global toys market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Toys Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Action Figures
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Building Sets
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Dolls
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Games and Puzzles
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Sports and Outdoor Toys
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Plush
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Age Group
7.1 Up to 5 Years
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 5 to 10 Years
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Above 10 Years
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Sales Channel
8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Specialty Stores
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Department Stores
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Online Stores
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Clementoni Spa
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Funskool Ltd.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Hasbro Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Lego A/S (Kirkbi A/S)
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Mattel Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Playmobil (Brandstatter Group)
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Pressman Toy Corporation (Goliath B.V.)
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Simba Dickie Group
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Spin Master
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.10 Talicor Inc.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Thinkfun Inc. (Ravensburger North America Inc.)
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 Tomy Company Ltd.
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zdt1vy
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article