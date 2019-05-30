Global Trace Contaminant Detection in Air Technologies Sensors Market Report 2019: 2016-2017 Data & CAGR Projections Through 2022

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Air: Technologies & Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for sensors for trace air contaminant detection is segmented by product and pollutant. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 are given for product and pollutant segments and regional markets with estimated values derived from manufacturers' total revenues.

Rising air pollution around the world is propelling the adoption of trace contaminant detection sensors for continuous detection, monitoring and assessment of pollutants. These air pollutants can cause a negative impact on the environment and human health. Trace contaminant detection sensors can monitor inorganic, organic, physical and biological pollutants and provide air contamination levels in real time. Rising global air pollution is a major concern and causes diseases such as lung cancer, stroke and breathing problems.

Initiatives taken by the governing bodies around the world to control air pollution are the major force driving the adoption of sensors to monitor air contamination levels. Programs such as the National Emission Ceilings Directive (European Union), 13th Five-Year Plan on Air Pollution Prevention and Control in key regions (China), Clean Air Act (U.S.), National Clean Air Agreement (Australia) and others are aimed at improving air monitoring services and air quality. The World Health Organization has also launched the BreatheLife program, the Air Quality Monitoring Program and others to monitor and enhance the quality of air.

The Report Includes:

An overview of the global markets and technologies pertaining to sensor modules used in air trace contaminant detection

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Characterization and quantification of market potential for sensor modules used in trace contaminant detection in air market on the basis of product category, pollutants type, geographical regions and application areas

Information on market dynamics and growth driving factors such as stricter government regulations, environment protection acts, technological advancements in sensors and adoption of smart air network in manufacturing industries etc.

Assessment of the vendor competitive landscape and their market share analysis

Company profiles of leading global players, including Analog Devices, Figaro Engineering Inc., Honeywell Sensing and Productivity Solutions, Omron Electronics, Parallax Inc., and Vernier

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Regulations/Standards

World-Class Emissions Standards

European Union

India

China

United States

Australia

Japan

Canada

South Africa

Supply Chain Analysis

Suppliers of Sensors for Trace Air Contamination Detection

Manufacturers of Sensors for Detecting Trace Contaminant in the Air

End Users

Market Factors

Market Overview

Products

Indoor Monitoring

Outdoor Monitoring

Wearables

Overview by Pollutant

Inorganic Pollutants

Organic Pollutants

Physical Pollutants

Biological Pollutants

Regional Analysis

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product

Indoor Monitoring

Particle Pollution

Gaseous Pollution

Biological Pollution

Outdoor Monitoring

Wearables

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Pollutant

Inorganic Pollutants

Next Generation Air Measurement Technologies

Trace Element Contaminants

Other Inorganic Contaminants

Biological Pollutants

Health Effects of Biological Pollutants

Organic Pollutants

Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs)

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)

Physical Pollutants

Particulate Matter

Other Physical Pollutants

Other Pollutants

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Region

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Latin America

Middle East and South Africa

Chapter 7 Market Drivers

Increasing Levels of Air Pollution

Government Initiatives for Environment Monitoring

Ambitious Satellite Program

Under2 Coalition

India National Clean Air Programme

Unmask My City

U.S.- China Green Ports and Vessels Initiative

and Vessels Initiative Clean Air Nation Movement

Technological Advancements in Sensors

Adoption of Smart Air Network in Manufacturing Industries

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Adafruit

Alphasense

Amphenol Advanced Sensors

AMS Ag

Analog Devices

Bluesens Gas Sensor Gmbh

Bright Sensors Sa

Carlo Gavazzi U.K . Ltd.

. Ltd. Dexter Research Center, Inc.

Dfrobot

Figaro Engineering Inc.

GHI Electronics

Honeywell Sensing And Productivity Solutions

Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Ion Science

Mikroelektronika

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

New Cosmos Electric Co. Ltd.

Omron Electronics

Orion Srl (Merged With Unitec)

Parallax Inc.

Purpleair

Sensirion Ag

SGX Sensortech

Siemens Ag

Spec Sensors

Surrey Sensors Ltd.

Uhoo

Vernier

Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.



