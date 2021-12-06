Global Track and Trace Solutions Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Track and Trace Solutions Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global track and trace solutions market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2015-2020. Track and trace (T&T) solutions help organizations in managing their supply chain and mitigating risks associated with counterfeit products. They offer transparency, product ID verification services, facilitate the hassle-free movement of products, and assist in the management of packaging and logistics.

Consequently, T&T solutions are utilized for both personal and business purposes as they save fuel and insurance costs, provide customer services and offer the latest information via SMS alerts or emails. At present, they are gaining prominence for monitoring supply chain in different end use industries.



One of the primary factors bolstering the market growth includes the availability of the latest technologies for T&T activities. For instance, barcode technology is widely being adopted as a T&T solution on account of its various benefits, including improved stock visibility, reduced disparities in cost, and ensured safety and compliance. Similarly, radio-frequency identification (RFID) is also gaining popularity as another T&T solution as it utilizes transmitter-receiver systems for contact-free identification and locates objects and living beings using radio waves.

Furthermore, government authorities of various countries are providing legislative support to companies dealing with counterfeit activities, which, in turn, is strengthening the market growth across the world. Other major factors anticipated to foster the market growth include the burgeoning pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and the escalating demand for aggregation systems and automated serialization in the healthcare industry. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global track and trace solutions market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ACG Worldwide, Antares Vision S.p.A., Axway, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Optel Vision Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Seidenader Maschinenbau GmbH (Korber AG), Siemens AG, Sys-Tech Solutions Inc. (Dover Corporation), TraceLink Inc., Uhlmann Group and Zebra Technologies Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global track and trace solutions market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global track and trace solutions market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global track and trace solutions market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Track and Trace Solutions Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Hardware

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Printing and Marking Solutions

6.1.2.2 Monitoring and Verification Solutions

6.1.2.3 Labelling Solutions

6.1.2.4 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Plant Manager Software

6.2.2.2 Line Controller Software

6.2.2.3 Bundle Tracking Software

6.2.2.4 Others

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Barcode

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 RFID

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Serialization Solutions

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Major Types

8.1.2.1 Bottle Serialization

8.1.2.2 Label Serialization

8.1.2.3 Carton Serialization

8.1.2.4 Others

8.1.3 Market Forecast

8.2 Aggregation Solutions

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Major Types

8.2.2.1 Bundle Aggregation

8.2.2.2 Case Aggregation

8.2.2.3 Pallet Aggregation

8.2.3 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

9.1 Pharmaceutical

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Medical Device

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Food and Beverages

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Cosmetics

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 ACG Worldwide

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Antares Vision S.p.A.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.3 Axway

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Optel Vision Inc

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Robert Bosch GmbH

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Seidenader Maschinenbau GmbH (Korber AG)

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Siemens AG

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Sys-Tech Solutions Inc. (Dover Corporation)

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 TraceLink Inc.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Uhlmann Group

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 Zebra Technologies Corporation

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cs0jea

