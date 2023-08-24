Global Trade Finance Market Anticipated to Reach USD 5.00 Trillion by 2028, Driven by Digitization Transformation and Economic Recovery

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trade Finance Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Trade Finance Market is poised for robust growth, with forecasts indicating a rise from USD 4.16 trillion in 2023 to an estimated USD 5.00 trillion by 2028, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.74% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Key Insights

Trade finance, a multifaceted domain encompassing lending, factoring, letters of credit, and export credit and financing, holds paramount importance in global commerce. A consortium of stakeholders, including buyers, sellers, trade financiers, export credit organizations, and insurers, collaborate to facilitate seamless trade operations. Notably, 80% to 90% of worldwide trade hinges on trade finance, providing the backbone for trade loans and guarantees. While established economies benefit from international banks' low-interest rates and fees, less developed nations often face exorbitant fees, thereby inflating trade costs.

Moreover, the landscape of trade finance is undergoing a transformative shift, fueled by technology infusion. The integration of technology, particularly through open APIs, has enabled formerly closed systems to expand their service spectrum, ushering in a new era of trade facilitation.

Market Trends

Digitization Transformation Driving Growth

The trade finance industry has embraced digitization at an accelerated pace, pivoting from considering early adopters to necessitating digital transformation. Corporate treasurers, dispersed across geographical boundaries and time zones, are increasingly seeking streamlined digital solutions. Fintech companies are capitalizing on this trend, leveraging digital tools to facilitate due diligence, Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, and other operational facets. Collaboration between traditional banks and fintech entities is gaining prominence as they synergistically support one another.

United States Leading in North America

In the North American region, the United States is emerging as a dominant force in trade finance. The adoption of blockchain technology is reshaping trade finance paradigms, paving the way for novel business opportunities. A confluence of factors, including demand for enhanced security in trading, intensified SME engagement in trade financing, trade agreements, and competitive dynamics, is propelling the trade finance industry's expansion. Robust integration of digital technologies by American multinational corporations promises heightened supply-chain efficiency and transparency, further invigorating trade finance.

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

The COVID-19 pandemic, while causing unprecedented disruptions, also underscored the pivotal role of trade finance. Swift vaccine distribution aided global economic revival in 2021, albeit with supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures. While funding availability during the pandemic filled a critical gap, high associated costs discouraged borrowing, particularly among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The pandemic heightened default risk perceptions, leading to an increased percentage of SME application rejections.

Industry Landscape

The trade finance landscape is characterized by a select group of industry leaders. Pioneering companies such as Citi Group Inc., Santander Bank, and Scotia Bank are pivotal players driving market dynamics. The sector's outlook emphasizes the paramount importance of technological integration and collaborative efforts between traditional financial institutions and fintech innovators.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Increasing Adoption of Digitization in Trade Finance
  • Enhanced International Trade Activities and Agreements

Market Restraints

  • High Costs Associated with Trade Finance

Key Players

A selection of prominent entities highlighted in this report includes:

  • Citi Group Inc.
  • Santander Bank
  • Scotiabank
  • Commerzbank
  • Nordea Group
  • Unicredit
  • Standard Chartered Bank
  • Arab Bank
  • Societe Generale
  • Rand Merchant Bank
  • Rabobank
  • China Construction Bank
  • BNP Paribas

As the Trade Finance Market embarks on a transformative journey driven by technology and economic recovery, these dynamics and industry stakeholders are set to shape its trajectory.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/49v2hp

