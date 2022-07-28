Global Trade Management Market Report 2022: Advanced Features to Link With Existing Corporate Systems & New Innovations in Supply Chain as a Service Present Opportunities

Jul 28, 2022, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN , July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trade Management Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical (Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public, Healthcare and Life Sciences), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global trade management market size to grow to USD 1.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0% from 2021 to 2026. The major factors fueling the trade management market include increasing volume of international trade, emerging trend of digitization, government regulations and compliances, to boost the growth of trade management market across the globe during the forecast period.
Services to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Trade management services are vital to ensure the proper integration of trade management solutions with the complex network infrastructure placed in enterprises. Trade management services facilitate the smooth functioning of the solutions over a period of time by monitoring, maintaining, and upgrading the critical aspects of trade management solutions. Trade management helps accelerate the cross-border supply chain by automating and streamlining trade processes, handling control costs, reducing the risk of penalties and fines, and clearing customs faster. The services considered for this report are consulting, implementation and integration, and support and maintenance.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Volume of International Trade
- Emerging Trend of Digitalization
- Government Regulations and Compliances
Restraint
- Organizations Resistant to Change Legacy Systems or Adopt New Technologies
Opportunities
- Advanced Features to Link With Existing Corporate Systems
- New Innovations in Supply Chain as a Service
- Increase in Consumer Expectations for Free and Fast Delivery
Challenges
- Lack of Capabilities to Manage GTM Systems
- Increase in Complexities Related to Trade Management
Share this article