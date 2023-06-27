Global Trade Management Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $1.98 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.2%

DUBLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trade Management Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global trade management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.2% to reach $1.98 billion by 2030 from $1 billion in 2023.

This report on global trade management market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global trade management market by segmenting the market based on component, functionality, deployment type, enterprise size, end-use sector and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the trade management market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Emerging Trend of Digitization

Rapid Industrialization

Increasing Public and Private Investments in Various Logistics Infrastructural Projects

Challenges

Organizations Resistant to Change Legacy Systems

Lack of Capabilities to Manage GTM Systems

Companies Mentioned

3rdwave

Accuity

Aptean

BDP International

Cargowise

Descartes

E2Open

Expeditors

Infor

Livingston International

Noatum Logistics

Oracle

QAD Precision

SAP

Thomson Reuters

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Component

Solution

Trade Functions

Vendor Management

Import/Export Management

Invoice Management

Service

Consulting

Implementation

by Functionality

Trade Function

Trade Compliance

Trade Finance

Trade Consulting

Others

by Deployment Type

Cloud-based

On-premises

by Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

by End-Use Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Other Applications

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

