Global Trade Management Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $1.98 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.2%

27 Jun, 2023, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trade Management Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global trade management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.2% to reach $1.98 billion by 2030 from $1 billion in 2023.
This report on global trade management market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global trade management market by segmenting the market based on component, functionality, deployment type, enterprise size, end-use sector and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the trade management market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Emerging Trend of Digitization
- Rapid Industrialization
- Increasing Public and Private Investments in Various Logistics Infrastructural Projects
Challenges
- Organizations Resistant to Change Legacy Systems
- Lack of Capabilities to Manage GTM Systems
Companies Mentioned
- 3rdwave
- Accuity
- Aptean
- BDP International
- Cargowise
- Descartes
- E2Open
- Expeditors
- Infor
- Livingston International
- Noatum Logistics
- Oracle
- QAD Precision
- SAP
- Thomson Reuters
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Component
- Solution
- Trade Functions
- Vendor Management
- Import/Export Management
- Invoice Management
- Service
- Consulting
- Implementation
by Functionality
- Trade Function
- Trade Compliance
- Trade Finance
- Trade Consulting
- Others
by Deployment Type
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
by Enterprise Size
- Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
by End-Use Sector
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Transportation and Logistics
- Aerospace and Defense
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Other Applications
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
