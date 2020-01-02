Global Trade of Softwood Lumber Slowed in Late 2019 but was Still on Pace to be Higher Than in 2018 - Russia, Belarus, Germany and Finland Have Boosted Their Lumber Sales the Most This Year

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a brief excerpt from the newly released market report Wood Resource Quarterly. To read the full 56-page quarterly report, please visit www.WoodPrices.com to initiate a subscription.

Global Softwood Lumber Trade

Russia has surpassed Canada to become the world's largest exporter of softwood lumber, and is on track to ship almost 32 million m 3 of lumber in 2019 (23% of globally traded lumber this year). Despite slowing economies in North America , Europe and Asia , lumber imports to these markets were higher in 2019 than in 2018.

Lumber Market - North America

Lumber production has fallen in both the US and Canada in 2019 because of disappointingly low activity in the US housing market and meager demand for North American lumber in overseas markets. From January to September in 2019, lumber exports from Canada were down 5% y-o-y, while US shipments fell as much as 23%.

Lumber markets - China

China imported 15% more softwood lumber in the first nine months of 2019 than during the same period in 2018. Importation has trended upward for over five years.

Lumber Market - Germany

Germany's exports of softwood lumber reached a ten-year record high of 8.2 million m 3 in 2018, which was 10% higher than the previous year and 23% more than in 2014. Exports have continued to grow in 2019, with the biggest increases coming in shipments to China , the US, the UK and India . The development in trade with China has been quite remarkable, with export volumes surging from 102,000 m 3 during the first nine months of 2018 to 580,000 m 3 during the same period in 2019.

