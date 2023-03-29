Global Traditional Wound Management Products Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2030 - Trend towards Home Care and Self-Treatment Boost Demand

DUBLIN, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Traditional Wound Management Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Traditional Wound Management Products Market to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Traditional Wound Management Products estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Gauzes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Bandages segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR



The Traditional Wound Management Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Providing Wound Care Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Impact on the Healthcare Sector

Telemedicine, Remote Patient Monitoring Takes Center Stage

Home Care Gains Preference Led by Low Risk of Exposure

Physician Visits and Office-Based Labs and Ambulatory Surgery Centers Emerge as Other Viable Options

Wounds & Wound Management: A Prelude

Traditional Wound Care Market

Product Scope and Definitions

Emerging Markets Drive Growth Opportunities

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Wounds Propel Global Traditional Wound Management Market

Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds: Select Statistics

Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days)

Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smart Bandages Gain Interest

Smartphone-controlled Smart Bandages

Spray Bandages: An Emerging Area of Growth

Adhesive Bandages Explore Novel Design Variations

Select Recent Product Developments and Innovations

Recent Innovations

Traditional Burn Care Dressings Give Way to Advanced Products

First-Aid Sustains Demand for Adhesive Bandages

Gauze: Still a Highly Used Product

Topical Ointments: An Ever-Green Wound Management Solution

Trend towards Home Care and Self-Treatment Boost Demand

Advanced Wound Care Options Impact Market Growth

Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers Drive Focus on Novel Treatment Solutions

Pressure Ulcer Occurrence Rate Based on the Length of Surgery

Growing Focus on Developing Patient-Centric Products Hurt Market Prospects

Reduced Economic Costs Triggers Transition to Advanced Products

Traditional Gauze Dressing Vs. Foam Dressing

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

Rising Incidence of Diabetes to Propel Market Growth

Diabetic Foot Ulcers: An Expanding Area of Focus

Growing Obesity Levels Fuel Demand

Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 100 Featured)

3M Healthcare

Healthcare B.Braun Melsungen AG

Beiersdorf AG

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cremer S.A.

Johnson & Johnson

Medline Industries, Inc

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Paul Hartmann AG

Vernacare

Zee Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ac6ymt

