Global Traditional Wound Management Products Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2030 - Trend towards Home Care and Self-Treatment Boost Demand

Global Traditional Wound Management Products Market to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Traditional Wound Management Products estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Gauzes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Bandages segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR
The Traditional Wound Management Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Providing Wound Care Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- COVID-19 Impact on the Healthcare Sector
- Telemedicine, Remote Patient Monitoring Takes Center Stage
- Home Care Gains Preference Led by Low Risk of Exposure
- Physician Visits and Office-Based Labs and Ambulatory Surgery Centers Emerge as Other Viable Options
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Wounds & Wound Management: A Prelude
- Traditional Wound Care Market
- Product Scope and Definitions
- Emerging Markets Drive Growth Opportunities
- Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Wounds Propel Global Traditional Wound Management Market
- Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds: Select Statistics
- Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days)
- Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Smart Bandages Gain Interest
- Smartphone-controlled Smart Bandages
- Spray Bandages: An Emerging Area of Growth
- Adhesive Bandages Explore Novel Design Variations
- Select Recent Product Developments and Innovations
- Recent Innovations
- Traditional Burn Care Dressings Give Way to Advanced Products
- First-Aid Sustains Demand for Adhesive Bandages
- Gauze: Still a Highly Used Product
- Topical Ointments: An Ever-Green Wound Management Solution
- Trend towards Home Care and Self-Treatment Boost Demand
- Advanced Wound Care Options Impact Market Growth
- Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers Drive Focus on Novel Treatment Solutions
- Pressure Ulcer Occurrence Rate Based on the Length of Surgery
- Growing Focus on Developing Patient-Centric Products Hurt Market Prospects
- Reduced Economic Costs Triggers Transition to Advanced Products
- Traditional Gauze Dressing Vs. Foam Dressing
- MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
- Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver
- Rising Incidence of Diabetes to Propel Market Growth
- Diabetic Foot Ulcers: An Expanding Area of Focus
- Growing Obesity Levels Fuel Demand
- Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 100 Featured)
- 3M Healthcare
- B.Braun Melsungen AG
- Beiersdorf AG
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Cremer S.A.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medline Industries, Inc
- Molnlycke Health Care AB
- Paul Hartmann AG
- Vernacare
- Zee Medical
