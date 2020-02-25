Global Traffic Management Market (2019 to 2024) - Key Players Include Cisco, SWARCO & Siemens Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Traffic Management Market by Solution (Smart Signaling, Route Guidance and Route Optimization, Traffic Analytics, and Smart Surveillance), Hardware (Display Boards, Sensors, and Surveillance Cameras), Service, System and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size is expected to grow from USD 30.6 billion in 2019 to USD 57.9 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.6% during the forecast period, mainly due to the growing urbanization and increasing traffic congestion arising out of it.



Factors, such as the rising urban population and high demographic rates, growing government initiatives for traffic management, and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) working models are expected to drive the growth of the market. According to the United Nations (UN) World Urbanization Prospects, 2018, 55% of the world's population already resides in urban areas, and this rate is expected to reach 68% by 2050. The population growth is expected to eventually increase the urban traffic congestion rate and generate the need for smart transportation and traffic management solutions.



Emerging economies, such as China, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and India are investing a significant amount in the development of transportation infrastructure, as the transportation segment is one of the largest revenue generators across growing nations. Developed nations, such as the US, the UK, and Germany are adopting multiple initiatives to encourage the use of public transportation services. Thus, the upgradation of existing transportation infrastructure and the advancement of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) systems to meet the rising population needs are expected to drive investments in the traffic management market in the coming years.



Hardware segment to lead the traffic management market in 2019



The hardware segment includes display boards, sensors, and surveillance cameras. Hardware is an important aspect of traffic management. It is majorly used in data collection processes. The data collected through hardware devices form the base of the Intelligent Traffic System (ITS) functions. These devices include automatic vehicle identifiers, Global Positioning System (GPS)-based automatic vehicle locators, sensors, and cameras. The hardware mainly records data, such as traffic count, surveillance, travel speed and travel time, location, vehicle weight, and delays. The hardware devices are connected to the servers that are generally located at data collection centers, which store large amounts of data for further analysis.



Dynamic traffic management system segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Dynamic Traffic Management System (DTMS) segment uses simulation models combined with real-time traffic and origin-destination information to predict the effects of various traffic management strategies. This enables users for more effective management and provision of traffic, enabling information to be shared in a better manner. Route choice, journey travel time, and departure time data are collected from several sources of real-time information, such as vehicle detection sensors, pedestrian presence sensors, speed sensors, and surveillance cameras. The travel information is then used along with simulation models to predict network flow patterns and travel times. This information is predicted with various combinations of management strategies, such as incident management, ramp metering, signal control, and traveler information. Based on these predictions, optimal strategies are selected, and travel time predictions and route recommendations are made available to travelers.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



APAC is expected to experience extensive growth opportunities during the forecast period. APAC is home to nearly 40% of the world's population. The region is highly diverse in terms of implementing traffic management technologies. On one side, countries such as China, India, and South Korea, are rapidly growing and simultaneously dealing with congestion issues and population explosion, while on the other side, there are small and high-tech islands of Singapore and Japan. The citizens of Thailand are extremely dependent on cars for urban transportation, resulting in heavy traffic congestions.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the traffic management market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Traffic Management Market

4.2 Traffic Management Market, By Component, 2019-2024

4.3 Market By Solution, 2019-2024

4.4 Market By Hardware, 2019-2024

4.5 Market By Service, 2019-2024

4.6 Market By System, 2019-2024

4.7 Traffic Management Market Share Across Countries, 2019

4.8 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Urban Population and High Demographic Rates

5.2.1.2 Growing Government Initiatives for Traffic Management Across Cities

5.2.1.3 Rising Need for Real-Time Traffic Information Systems

5.2.1.4 Regulatory Frameworks and Government Policies to Reduce Global Carbon Emissions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardized and Uniform Technologies

5.2.2.2 Recovering Roi From Legacy Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of IoT and Sensor Technologies in Traffic Management

5.2.3.2 Penetration of Analytics in Traffic Management Network Systems

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Multiple Sensors and Touchpoints Pose Data Fusion Challenges

5.2.4.2 Security Threats and Hackers Challenge the Growth of the Market

5.2.4.3 Low Penetration of Dsrc Protocol

5.3 Traffic Management Projects

5.3.1 Smart City Bhubaneswar, India

5.3.2 Cavite-Laguna Expressway (Calax), Philippines

5.3.3 Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah Causeway, Kuwait

5.3.4 Vilnius Traffic Management System, Lithuania

5.3.5 Thompsons Roadways Project, Melbourne, Australia

5.3.6 Elizabeth River Tunnels Project, United States

5.3.7 Inuvik to TuKToyaKTuk Highway Projects, Canada

5.3.8 Cost Road Junction Upgrade, United Kingdom

5.3.9 Smart City Kochi, India

5.4 Traffic Management: Ecosystem

5.5 Use Cases

5.6 Global Traffic Index



6 Traffic Management Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.3 Hardware

6.4 Services



7 Traffic Management Market, By Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Smart Signaling

7.2.1 Smart Signaling: Market Drivers

7.3 Route Guidance and Route Optimization

7.3.1 Route Guidance and Route Optimization: Market Drivers

7.4 Traffic Analytics

7.4.1 Traffic Analytics: Market Drivers

7.5 Smart Surveillance

7.5.1 Smart Surveillance: Market Drivers

7.5.2 Video Management Software

7.5.3 Video Management Software: Market Drivers

7.5.4 Video Analytics

7.5.4.1 Video Analytics, By Application

7.5.4.1.1 Automatic Number Plate Recognition

7.5.4.1.2 Facial Recognition

7.5.4.1.3 Pedestrian Detection

7.5.4.1.4 Incident Detection



8 Traffic Management Market, By Hardware

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Display Boards

8.2.1 Display Boards: Market Drivers

8.2.2 Multifunctional Boards

8.2.3 Vehicle Detection Boards

8.2.4 Communication Boards

8.3 Sensors

8.3.1 Sensors: Market Drivers

8.3.2 Vehicle Detection Sensors

8.3.3 Pedestrian Presence Sensors

8.3.4 Speed Sensors

8.4 Surveillance Cameras

8.4.1 Surveillance Cameras: Market Drivers

8.4.2 Internet Protocol Cameras

8.4.3 Analog Cameras

8.5 Others



9 Traffic Management Market, By Service

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Consulting

9.2.1 Consulting: Market Drivers

9.3 Deployment and Integration

9.3.1 Integration and Deployment: Market Drivers

9.4 Support and Maintenance

9.4.1 Support and Maintenance: Market Drivers



10 Traffic Management Market, By System

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Urban Traffic Management and Control

10.2.1 Urban Traffic Management and Control: Market Drivers

10.3 Adaptive Traffic Control System

10.3.1 Adaptive Traffic Control System: Market Drivers

10.4 Journey Time Measurement System

10.4.1 Journey Time Measurement System: Market Drivers

10.5 Predictive Traffic Modeling System

10.5.1 Predictive Traffic Modeling System: Market Drivers

10.6 Incident Detection and Location System

10.6.1 Incident Detection and Location System: Market Drivers

10.7 Dynamic Traffic Management System

10.7.1 Dynamic Traffic Management System: Market Drivers



11 Traffic Management Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 North America: Market Drivers

11.2.2 United States

11.2.3 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Europe: Traffic Management Market Drivers

11.3.2 United Kingdom

11.3.3 Germany

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Asia Pacific: Market Drivers

11.4.2 Australia and New Zealand

11.4.3 China

11.4.4 Japan

11.4.5 Singapore

11.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Traffic Management Market Drivers

11.5.2 Israel

11.5.3 Qatar

11.5.4 United Arab Emirates

11.5.5 South Africa

11.5.6 Rest of Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America

11.6.1 Latin America: Market Drivers

11.6.2 Brazil

11.6.3 Mexico

11.6.4 Rest of Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.1.1 Visionary Leaders

12.1.2 Innovators

12.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.1.4 Emerging Companies

12.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.3 Business Strategy Excellence

12.4 Ranking of Key Players for the Traffic Management Market, 2019



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Cisco

13.3 SWARCO

13.4 Siemens

13.5 IBM

13.6 Kapsch TrafficCom

13.7 LG CNS

13.8 Indra Sistemas

13.9 Cubic

13.10 Accenture

13.11 Iteris

13.12 Cellint

13.13 Metro Infrasys

13.14 Gtt

13.15 Jenoptik

13.16 FLIR

13.17 Esri

13.18 PTV

13.19 IntelliVision

13.20 Transcore

13.21 IMTAC

13.22 Garmin

13.23 EFKON

13.24 Lanner Electronics

13.25 Citilog

13.26 Q-Free

13.27 Savari

13.28 Dahua Technology

13.29 Telegra Europe

13.30 Chetu

13.31 Telit

13.32 Huawei

13.33 International Road Dynamics

13.34 Rapid Flow Technologies

13.35 Advance Access

13.36 Advantech

13.37 Redflex

13.38 TRL Software

13.39 INRIX

13.40 Tomtom

13.41 Right-To-Win



