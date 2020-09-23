Global Traffic Technologies Launches Opticom 360, an AI-Powered, Cloud-Based Telematics Platform Designed to Optimize Municipal Fleets

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Traffic Technologies, LLC (GTT), the global market leader in traffic signal priority control systems, announces the launch of its smart city platform for mobility management – Opticom 360. The solution uses the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide an integrated suite of fleet management applications, including vehicle location, driver performance and a host of options to enhance efficiency and safety, including traffic signal priority control. Opticom 360 revolutionizes the public sector space by bringing together a smart city version of traffic signal priority control and end-to-end fleet management functionalities, all under a single, connected cloud platform.

"First-responders, transit managers, public works directors and traffic managers have significant responsibility for the safety and quality of life of others. Their priority is to get to and move people, safely and efficiently," said Nicole Rennalls, GTT's president. "Cities with fleets can now utilize Opticom 360's capabilities to get a real-time view of their vehicles, teams and traffic infrastructure, all on the same screen."

Opticom 360 is built on the latest cloud technology stack, leveraging second by second GPS data, video data and traffic light priority data, to simplify smart city operations and provide holistic situational awareness. The underlying AI engine can work through multiple terabytes of data instantaneously to provide analytics, alerts and actionable insights. With smart city and mobility in mind, the platform can easily integrate with other city infrastructure and mobile assets to shape cities' connected futures.

Key features of the Opticom 360 platform are:

Core fleet management functions – End-to-end fleet management, with functions that increase driver and fleet safety, optimize maintenance and compliance processes, increase fuel efficiencies, ensure proper vehicle usage and reduce administration time by eliminating paper processes

"Opticom priority control has led the industry for more than five decades, but as cloud computing has become pervasive, it's now feasible to leverage connected vehicles and intersections to provide municipalities with so much more, including optimization of mobility overall," said Chad Mack, GTT's head of product management. "We have gone beyond tactical data and on to more strategic insights, leveraging AI to drive meaningful, actionable decisions."

Opticom 360 is possible due to an inter-company partnership between GTT and Teletrac Navman and is rooted in the integration of the patented emergency vehicle traffic signal preemption capabilities of GTT's Opticom smart city solution and the AI-enabled, end-to-end fleet optimization features of Teletrac Navman's fleet management platform. Together, GTT and Teletrac Navman are bringing forth more than eighty years of expertise to optimize operations, increase efficiencies, collect intelligent data insights, optimize vehicle maintenance and reduce total cost of vehicle ownership, in addition to providing priority control for municipal vehicles, all of which can play a role in saving taxpayer money and more importantly, saving lives.

The exclusive connected offering can be purchased through GTT and is available in North America as of today. To learn more, go to GTT.com/Opticom360.

About Global Traffic Technologies

GTT provides a clear path to smarter and safer mobility for communities worldwide. GTT's Opticom intelligent transportation solutions help to increase safety, minimize traffic congestion and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while maximizing resource efficiency and performance. Thousands of emergency, transit and traffic agencies have trusted the innovative, comprehensive Opticom traffic solutions for more than 50 years. Headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, GTT is the market leader in traffic management systems, having an installed base of more than 180,000 connected devices in over 3,100 municipalities worldwide, including 41 of the 50 largest U.S. cities. To learn more, please visit www.gtt.com.

