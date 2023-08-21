Global Trail Camera Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Increased Spending on Wildlife Research and Monitoring Fuels Adoption and Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trail Camera Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Pixel Size (Below 8 MP, 8 to 12 MP, 12 MP to 16 MP, 17 MP to 21 MP, 22 MP to 30 MP, Above 30 MP), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global trail camera market size is expected to reach USD 175.1 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2030

The market is largely driven by factors such as the increased spending on wildlife research and monitoring, coupled with increasing scope of application in outdoor security.



An increase in wildlife conservation policies by developing governments to preserve wildlife from illegal hunting and poaching offers a great opportunity for companies to collaborate on such projects. Owing to such conservation policies, extensive monitoring of different species by the governments is surging the demand for cameras equipped with the latest features.



Growing interest and popularity of wildlife photography and hunting activities are driving professionals to spend more on trail cameras. Trail cameras have become a popular way to capture photographs of animals in the environment. This is the major driving force behind the market expansion. Many television networks including Discovery and National Geographic broadcast high-definition wildlife videos. The public's increased interest in learning more about animals has fueled the market expansion.



8 to 12 MP emerged as the largest segment and accounted for a share of over 55.0% in 2021. This segment is expected to be dominant during the forecast period. The 17 to 21 MP segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030 as several consumers seek and research trail cameras that are rugged, waterproof, and designed for extended and unsupervised use outdoors with additional features such as night vision, low glow infrared, HD video, high-quality image resolution, and fast trigger speed technology.



Trail Camera Market Report Highlights

Increasing spending on wildlife research and monitoring is expected to remain a key factor driving the market

In 2022, North America held the largest share of over 30.9%. North America has emerged as the most lucrative market for trail cameras and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period

held the largest share of over 30.9%. has emerged as the most lucrative market for trail cameras and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period Asia Pacific is expanding rapidly owing to lucrative opportunities and a growing consumer base in the region. Rising end-user awareness, an increase in the number of applications, and the presence of leading manufacturers in the region are all likely to provide a plethora of growth opportunities

is expanding rapidly owing to lucrative opportunities and a growing consumer base in the region. Rising end-user awareness, an increase in the number of applications, and the presence of leading manufacturers in the region are all likely to provide a plethora of growth opportunities Trail cameras with image/video resolution between 8 and 12 MP are witnessing a rapid surge in demand to get higher quality pictures as these have advanced camera processors that click a higher resolution image

In terms of application, wildlife monitoring and research dominated the market with a share of over 61.8% in 2022. Trail cameras have become an increasingly popular tool for viewing wildlife and are used in wildlife research to study animal activity and behavior

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $101.7 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $175.1 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0 % Regions Covered Global

