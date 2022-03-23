Global Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 10; Released: February 2022

Executive Engagements: 16459

Companies: 51 - Players covered include ABB; Alstom S.A; Aselsan A.S; Bombardier Inc; CAF, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.; China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited; DEUTA-WERKE GmbH; EKE-Electronics Ltd; Hitachi Ltd; Knorr-Bremse AG; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Siemens AG; Strukton Rail AB; Thales Group; Toshiba Corporation and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Solution (Communication-Based Train Control, Positive Train Control, Integrated Train Control); Component (Vehicle Control Unit, Human Machine Interface, Mobile Communication Gateway, Other Components); Train Type (Diesel Multiple Units, Metros & High-Speed Trains, Electric Multiple Units)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026

Train Control Management System (TCMS) represents an advanced control system that controls and manages flow of information between trains and sub-systems like air conditioners or doors. The rise in popularity of TCMS is led by the increasing deployment of communication-based train control (CBTC). Growth in the global market is driven by the growing focus on railway operators to increase throughput, ensure passenger safety and improve network responsiveness. The increasing use of rail network for commuting is likely to drive governments to modernize the infrastructure for faster passenger transport. The market is bound to receive a major impetus from government efforts to establish smart cities along with smart railway infrastructure. Investments in large-scale public transport infrastructure including bullet trains and high-speed trains are expected to make public transport easier and faster. The market growth is further bolstered by ongoing efforts to improve the energy efficiency of railway infrastructure along with electrification of existing lines, mainly across developing countries like China and India. Expansion of existing rail network lines, especially in Europe, China and India including the One Belt One Road project is likely to drive the market growth. Further, growing complexity of railway networks and concerns regarding cyber-attacks are prompting countries to implement secure, safe and reliable operating platforms to maintain uninterrupted rail operations. The integration of sophisticated software to enable hardware-independent and safety-certified embedded solutions while ensuring reliable operations of critical components in TCMS is expected to considerably improve their functionality and augment adoption of these systems.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period. Communication-Based Train Control, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Positive Train Control segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.1% share of the global Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) market. CBTC (Communications-based Train Control) system utilizes communication between the track equipment and the train for accurate signaling. PTC (Positive Train Control) systems provide positive signals to the train for movement. The train receives the set of guidelines on how far the train the train can move as per the given instructions.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $335.2 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $639.1 Million by 2026

The Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$335.2 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 13.21% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$639.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$692.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Expansion of existing rail network lines, especially in Europe, China and India including the One Belt One Road project is likely to drive growth in these regions. The European Train Control System (ETCS), a component of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS), is focused on improving the signaling and control across the railway networks in EU. Because of the safety and efficiency, it offers in railway network operations, the ETCS standard gained wider traction in several non-EU nations as well. Infrastructure boom in emerging economies including China and India is expected to present lucrative growth opportunities in Asia-Pacific region.

Integrated Train Control Segment to Reach $884.9 Million by 2026

Integrated train control system refers to central traffic control room systems that manage, control and supervise train movement for mainline and mass transit over a wide geographical area. It enables passenger and freight railroads to boost operational efficiency, safety, cybersecurity, and cost-effectiveness. The system allows traffic controllers to follow train movements in real-time, which is essential for smooth traffic and to ensure safety. In the global Integrated Train Control segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$424.9 Million will reach a projected size of US$707.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$108.9 Million by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.