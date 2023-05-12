Global Trampolines Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030 - Manufacturers Roll Out Trampolines with Smart, Interactive and Educational Features

DUBLIN, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trampolines: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Trampolines Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030

The global market for Trampolines estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Round Trampolines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rectangular & Square Trampolines segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR

The Trampolines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$647.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$363.6 Million by the year 2030.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play:

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Leisure and Entertainment Business: A General Perspective

Amusement Parks Experience A Roller-Coaster Ride

COVID-19 Pandemic Makes Trampoline Parks Bear Brunt of Financial Losses

Trampoline Emerges as Hot Family Recreational Item as COVID-19 Wipes Out Outdoor Activity

Mini-Trampolines Gain Demand for Home-Based Workouts as Gyms Remain Closed

COVID-19 Impact on Chinese Manufacturers Leads to Supply Glitches

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Trampolines: An Introduction

History

Types of Trampolines

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Number of Trampoline Parks to Boost Sales

Major Trends

Trampoline Parks Diversify to Remain Relevant

New Technological Innovations Make Trampolines Smarter

Rise in Concerns Over Overweight and Obesity Boost Uptake of Trampolines as a Fitness Equipment

Women: An Expanding Demographic Segment for Trampolines

Health Benefits of Rebounding for Exercise in Postmenopausal Women Bolsters Demand for Mini Trampolines

Rising Popularity of Trampoline Workouts Among Men Drives Up Demand

Key Trends in the Children Trampoline Market

Manufacturers Roll Out Trampolines with Interactive and Educational Features

Trampoline Parks Witnesses Rise in Average Age of Jumpers

Distribution of Trampoline Park Jumpers by Age Group

Introduction of Trampolines without Weight Limit

Increased Emphasis on Health & Fitness Amid COVID-19 Drives Interest in Trampolining at Home

Closure of Gyms and Outdoor Facilities and Fitness Routine Changes of People as A Result of COVID-19 Drives Uptake

Fitness Routine Changes of People as amid COVID-19

Rise in Number of Sports Enthusiasts and Growing Participation in Sports & Fitness Activities Fuels Demand for Licensed Products

Participation in Sports & Fitness Activities Favors Growth in Trampoline Market

Fitness Routine Changes of People as a Result of COVID-19 Outbreak

Trampoline Injuries Drive the Need for Development of Safer Equipment

In-Ground Trampolines Get Popular

NASA Trains Astronauts with Trampolines

Trampolining Event in Olympics

Online Distribution Channel for Trampoline on Rise

Online Ticket Booking on Rise for Trampoline Parks

Rising Disposable Incomes: A Major Driving Factor

Trampoline Prices Spike Amidst Rising Shipping Costs: A Major Challenge

