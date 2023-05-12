Global Trampolines Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030 - Manufacturers Roll Out Trampolines with Smart, Interactive and Educational Features

May 12, 2023, 21:45 ET
Global Trampolines Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030
The global market for Trampolines estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Round Trampolines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rectangular & Square Trampolines segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Trampolines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$647.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$363.6 Million by the year 2030.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
- Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
- With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic
- A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play:
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Leisure and Entertainment Business: A General Perspective
- Amusement Parks Experience A Roller-Coaster Ride
- COVID-19 Pandemic Makes Trampoline Parks Bear Brunt of Financial Losses
- Trampoline Emerges as Hot Family Recreational Item as COVID-19 Wipes Out Outdoor Activity
- Mini-Trampolines Gain Demand for Home-Based Workouts as Gyms Remain Closed
- COVID-19 Impact on Chinese Manufacturers Leads to Supply Glitches
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Trampolines: An Introduction
- History
- Types of Trampolines
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Number of Trampoline Parks to Boost Sales
- Major Trends
- Trampoline Parks Diversify to Remain Relevant
- New Technological Innovations Make Trampolines Smarter
- Rise in Concerns Over Overweight and Obesity Boost Uptake of Trampolines as a Fitness Equipment
- Women: An Expanding Demographic Segment for Trampolines
- Health Benefits of Rebounding for Exercise in Postmenopausal Women Bolsters Demand for Mini Trampolines
- Rising Popularity of Trampoline Workouts Among Men Drives Up Demand
- Key Trends in the Children Trampoline Market
- Manufacturers Roll Out Trampolines with Interactive and Educational Features
- Trampoline Parks Witnesses Rise in Average Age of Jumpers
- Distribution of Trampoline Park Jumpers by Age Group
- Introduction of Trampolines without Weight Limit
- Increased Emphasis on Health & Fitness Amid COVID-19 Drives Interest in Trampolining at Home
- Closure of Gyms and Outdoor Facilities and Fitness Routine Changes of People as A Result of COVID-19 Drives Uptake
- Fitness Routine Changes of People as amid COVID-19
- Rise in Number of Sports Enthusiasts and Growing Participation in Sports & Fitness Activities Fuels Demand for Licensed Products
- Participation in Sports & Fitness Activities Favors Growth in Trampoline Market
- Fitness Routine Changes of People as a Result of COVID-19 Outbreak
- Trampoline Injuries Drive the Need for Development of Safer Equipment
- In-Ground Trampolines Get Popular
- NASA Trains Astronauts with Trampolines
- Trampolining Event in Olympics
- Online Distribution Channel for Trampoline on Rise
- Online Ticket Booking on Rise for Trampoline Parks
- Rising Disposable Incomes: A Major Driving Factor
- Trampoline Prices Spike Amidst Rising Shipping Costs: A Major Challenge
