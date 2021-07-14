FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 8; Released: June 2021 Executive Pool: 353 Companies: 77 - Players covered include JumpSport, Inc.; Jumpking International; Multiplay International Ltd.; Plum Products Ltd.; Pure Fun; Skywalker Holdings; Sportspower Ltd.; UpperBounce; Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product Type (Round Trampolines, Rectangular & Square Trampolines, Other Product Types); End-Use (Commercial, Consumer) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Trampolines Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026

Trampoline, first introduced to the home market more than four decades ago, is currently an extremely popular fun and play activity worldwide. The equipment is used by people for bouncing for recreational and competitive purposes. Growth in the global market is being primarily driven by rising number of trampoline parks, along with the use of high-quality raw materials for manufacturing trampolines with enhanced features. In recent years, indoor trampoline parks have globally emerged as new action-packed alternatives for family entertainment. Recent studies have also found that jumping and rebounding on a trampoline is much more effective as compared to jogging and is equivalent to moderate-to-vigorous intensity strength training and cardiovascular workout, which is increasing people's interest in visiting trampoline parks. The growing awareness of trampoline exercise as a means that provides a heart-pumping, low-impact, full-body, anti-gravity cardio and strength training workout for people of ages, is therefore enabling the trampolines to get wider attention. In addition, the increased use of ecommerce channels for distributing and selling trampolines, supported by growing internet penetration, is bolstering growth. Manufacturers are also focusing on the development of springless trampolines with the aim of reducing the risk of hard impacts and injuries.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Trampolines estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Round Trampolines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rectangular & Square Trampolines segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.8% share of the global Trampolines market. The most common of the trampoline types is the round trampoline. These trampolines dominate the market and remain widely popular among consumers, owing to their single and focused bounce space, small size, and easy storage within households.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $479.9 Million by 2026

The Trampolines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 41.58% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$479.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$509.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America represents the largest regional market for trampolines, attributed to the growing consciousness among parents about providing adequate physical activities for their children.

Rectangular & Square Trampolines Segment to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026

Rectangular trampolines are generally used by expert trampolinists and professional gymnastics. The rectangular design provides the highest lift to the highly trained user as against a conventional round trampoline. They are far more expensive than other trampoline models. Further, the rectangular shape is also most preferred for commercial trampolines. In the global Rectangular & Square Trampolines segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$821.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$78.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period. More

