Global Transdermal CNS Therapeutics Market Research 2023

Transdermal CNS drug patches offer the advantages of ease of use, painlessness, disposability, control of drug delivery and avoidance of first-pass metabolism by the liver. Advances in synthetic materials and patch design have led to patches that are more esthetically acceptable and that are capable of delivering sustained dosing of active compounds for several days in a smaller package.

Growth in demand for drug patches is being driven by several factors - factors with strong demographic and population trend underpinnings. Further improvements to transdermal transport and the introduction of new patch designs will keep this segment expanding through 2028

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. The Market Opportunity

Transdermal Drug Delivery Dynamics

Demand Drivers

Patch Manufacturing Dynamics

Release Liners

Backing Films

Semi-permeable Membranes

Adhesives

3. Markets for Transdermal CNS Therapeutics

ADHD

Daytrana

Methylphenidate (Daytrana - Noven)

Alzheimer's Disease

Rivastigmine (Exelon - Novartis)

Aricept Transdermal - Recent Activity

Exelon

Depression

Antidepressants

Selegiline (EMSAM - Mylan)

Nausea

Alkaloids

Scopolamine (Transderm Scop) GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Health

Granisetron (Sancuso - ProStrakan)

Parkinson's Disease

Levodopa

Rotigotine (Neupro - Schwarz/UCB))

Schizophrenia

Asenapine (Secuado - Noven)

Transdermal CNS Drug Product Analysis and Market Assessments

FDA Approved Transdermal CNS Prescription Products

CNS Stimulants

AChE Inhibitors

Atypical Antipsychotics

Alkaloids

Dopamine Agonists

5-HT3 Receptor Antagonists

MAO Inhibitors

4. Strategic Factors and Branding Issues

5. Company Profiles

Agile

Allergan

Alvogen

Amneal Pharma

Averitas

Bayer Healthacere

Berlex Labs

Boehringer Inelheim

Breckenridge

Corium

Forest Labs

Galen Specialty

GlaxoSmith Klein

Hisamitsu

Janssen Pharma

Kyowa Kirin

LTS Lohmann

Mylan Technologies

Nitto Denko

Novartis

Noven

PurduePharma

Schwarz

Scilex Pharms

Somerset

Teikoku Pharma USA

UCB Inc

US Pharma

Watson Labs

