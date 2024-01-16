Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Clinical Pipeline Research Report 2023: Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Competitive Landscape

16 Jan, 2024, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transdermal Drug Delivery Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Transdermal Drug Delivery Pipeline Report provides comprehensive information about the Transdermal Drug Delivery pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices is a medicated adhesive patch that is placed on the skin to deliver a specific dose of medication through the skin and into the bloodstream.
Scope
- Extensive coverage of the Transdermal Drug Delivery under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Transdermal Drug Delivery and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment / industry
Reasons to Buy
- Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of Transdermal Drug Delivery under development
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
- In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 Transdermal Drug Delivery Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 Transdermal Drug Delivery - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Transdermal Drug Delivery - Pipeline Products by Segment
3.3 Transdermal Drug Delivery - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.4 Transdermal Drug Delivery - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.5 Transdermal Drug Delivery - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.6 Transdermal Drug Delivery - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Transdermal Drug Delivery - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Transdermal Drug Delivery Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Transdermal Drug Delivery - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Transdermal Drug Delivery Companies and Product Overview
6 Transdermal Drug Delivery - Recent Developments
7 Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- 3P Biotechnologies Inc
- 4P Therapeutics LLC
- Abionic SA
- Actuated Medical Inc
- Adynxx Inc
- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc
- AerMedX Ltd
- Agile Therapeutics Inc
- Allergan Ltd
- American Chemical Society
- AMW GmbH
- Amzell BV
- Apogee Technology Inc
- Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp
- ASCIL Biopharm
- Avecho Biotechnology Ltd
- Avro Life Sciences
- BioNxt Solutions Inc.
- Boryung Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Burke Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Candesant Biomedical Inc
- Carnegie Mellon University
- Cassava Sciences Inc
- CB Scientific Inc
- Cerimon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Inactive)
- Chrono Therapeutics Inc
- Cipla Ltd
- Clexio Biosciences Ltd
- Corium Inc
- Daewon Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- DBV Technologies SA
- DD Therapeutics LLC (Inactive)
- Delpor Inc
- Dermisonics Inc
- Dharma Therapeutics, Inc. (Inactive)
- Diomics Corp
- Dong-A ST Co Ltd
- Drexel University
- DURECT Corp
- Echo Therapeutics Inc
- Emplicure AB
- Endo International Plc
- Endomimetics LLC
- Extend Biosciences Inc
- Fe3 Medical Inc
- Futura Medical Plc
- Georgetown University
- Georgia Institute of Technology
- Georgia State University
- GlobeStar Therapeutics Corp
- Henley Ion LLC
- Hera Health Solutions
- Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co Inc
- I M Sechenov Moscow State Medical University
- Icure Pharmaceutical Inc
- ImmunoMatrix LLC
- ImmuPatch
- Indian Institute of Science
- Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
- Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Institute of Materials Research & Engineering
- Intercell AG (Inactive)
- Interstitial NS
- Isis Biopolymer Inc (Inactive)
- James J. Peters VA Medical Center
- Janisys
- Jiaxing Xinwen Biotechnology Co Ltd
- Jubilee Biotech
- Karolinska Institute
- Kindeva Drug Delivery LP
- KTH Royal Institute of Technology
- Leo Pharma AS
- Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
- Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG
- Luye Pharma Group Ltd
- Magnetar Medical Devices Ltd
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Mayne Pharma Group Ltd
- Medherant Ltd
- MEDRx Co Ltd
- MedRx, Inc.
- Microdermics Inc
- Micron Biomedical Inc
- Micropoint Technologies Pte Ltd
- Mineed Technology Co Ltd
- Mycrodose Therapeutics Inc
- MyLife Technologies
- Nanyang Technological University
- National Dental Centre Singapore
- National University of Singapore
- Nemaura Pharma Ltd
- NeuroDerm Ltd
- Nexgel Inc
- Nitto Denko Corp
- North Carolina State University
- Nova Graphene Ballistics Inc
- Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc
- NutriBand Inc
- Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Ohio State University
- Osprey Medical Inc
- Pantec Biosolutions AG
- PassPort Technologies Inc
- Pebble Inc
- PharmaTher Holdings Ltd
- Privo Technologies Inc
- Prometheon Pharma LLC
- Purdue University
- Quadmedicine
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Radius Health Inc
- Rescue Biomedical LLC
- Ryah Medtech Inc
- Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Corp
- Sanofi
- Satio Inc
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.
- Shenox Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Sinsin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- SK Chemicals Co Ltd
- Skinject Inc
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc
- Sparsha Pharma International Pvt Ltd
- Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology
- Stanford University
- Starton Therapeutics Inc
- Suzhou Reveda Medical Co Ltd
- Swansea University
- Syntropharma Ltd
- Taho Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Teikoku Pharma USA Inc
- tesa Labtec GmbH
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Texas Tech University
- The Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation
- TheraJect Inc
- Therapeutic Systems Research Laboratories Inc
- TheraSolve NV (Inactive)
- Theratech, Inc.
- Theris Medical Inc
- Thrudermic LLC
- Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Transcu Group Limited (Inactive)
- Transdermal Delivery Solutions Corp
- Transdermal Specialties Inc
- TransPharma Medical Ltd (Inactive)
- Transport Pharmaceuticals Inc
- University of Connecticut Health Center
- University of Helsinki
- University of Hong Kong
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University of Iowa
- University of South Florida
- University of the Philippines Manila
- University of the Witwatersrand
- University of Tokyo
- University of Toronto
- University of Washington
- Vaxess Technologies Inc
- Vaxxas Pty Ltd
- Verndari Inc
- ViiV Healthcare UK Ltd
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Vyteris, Inc. (Inactive)
- Wellfully Ltd
- Xel Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Zambon Italia Srl
- Z-Cube Srl
- Zosano Pharma Corp
- Zylo Therapeutics LLC
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ekj2bf
