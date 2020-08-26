Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Industry
Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Market to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2027
Aug 26, 2020, 11:10 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Transdermal Drug Delivery estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cardiovascular, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the CNS segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799828/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Transdermal Drug Delivery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.
Pain Management Segment to Record 6.6% CAGR
In the global Pain Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$754.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$854.6 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 136-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Antares Pharma, Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Durect Corporation
- Iontera, Inc.
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Novartis AG
- Pantec Biosolutions AG
- Tesa Labtec GmbH
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799828/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Transcritical CO2 Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Transdermal Drug Delivery Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Transdermal Drug Delivery Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Transdermal Drug Delivery Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Cardiovascular (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Cardiovascular (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Cardiovascular (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: CNS (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: CNS (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: CNS (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Pain Management (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Pain Management (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Pain Management (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Dermatology (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Dermatology (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Dermatology (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Transcritical CO2 Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Transdermal Drug Delivery Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Transdermal Drug Delivery Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: Transdermal Drug Delivery Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Transdermal Drug Delivery Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Transdermal Drug Delivery Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 24: Canadian Transdermal Drug Delivery Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Transdermal Drug Delivery in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 26: Japanese Transdermal Drug Delivery Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 27: Transdermal Drug Delivery Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for Transdermal Drug Delivery in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Transdermal Drug Delivery Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese Transdermal Drug Delivery Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Transcritical CO2 Systems Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Transdermal Drug Delivery Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Transdermal Drug Delivery Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Transdermal Drug Delivery Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European Transdermal Drug Delivery Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 35: Transdermal Drug Delivery Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European Transdermal Drug Delivery Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Transdermal Drug Delivery Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 38: French Transdermal Drug Delivery Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: French Transdermal Drug Delivery Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Transdermal Drug Delivery Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German Transdermal Drug Delivery Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Transdermal Drug Delivery Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for Transdermal Drug Delivery in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Transdermal Drug Delivery Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian Transdermal Drug Delivery Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Transdermal Drug Delivery in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 47: United Kingdom Transdermal Drug Delivery Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Transdermal Drug Delivery Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Transdermal Drug Delivery Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 50: Transdermal Drug Delivery Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Transdermal Drug Delivery Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Transdermal Drug Delivery Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Transdermal Drug Delivery Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Transdermal Drug Delivery Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 55: Rest of World Transdermal Drug Delivery Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 56: Transdermal Drug Delivery Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of World Transdermal Drug Delivery Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799828/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker