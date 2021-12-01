Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Market Research Report 2021

Dec 01, 2021, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transdermal Drug Delivery - Technologies, Markets, and Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for transdermal drug delivery is analyzed according to technologies and therapeutic areas from 2020 to 2030. This market is analyzed according to geographical regions as well.
This report deals with transdermal drug delivery - an approach used to deliver drugs through the skin for therapeutic use as an alternative to oral, intravascular, subcutaneous and transmucosal routes.
Various transdermal drug delivery technologies are described including the use of suitable formulations, carriers and penetration enhancers. The most commonly used transdermal system is the skin patch using various types of technologies. Nanoparticles as well as the use of physical agents to facilitate transcutaneous drug delivery is described.
Microneedle and needleless technologies are also described. Transdermal technologies may be applied for several categories of pharmaceuticals used for the treatment of disorders of the skin or for the systemic effect to treat diseases of other organs.
Several transdermal products and applications include hormone replacement therapy, contraception, management of pain, angina pectoris, smoking cessation and neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease.
Benefits of this report
- Up-to-date one-stop information on transdermal drug delivery
- Description of 100 companies involved and 105 collaborations in this area
- Market analysis 2020-2030
- Market values in major regions
- Strategies for developing markets for transdermal drug delivery
- A selected bibliography of 200 publications
- Text is supplemented by 22 tables and 18 figures
Markets for Transdermal Drug Delivery
- Global markets for drug delivery
- Geographical distribution of transdermal drug delivery markets
- Emerging transdermal drug delivery markets in Asia
- Transdermal technology markets in therapeutic areas
- Angina pectoris
- Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
- Erectile dysfunction
- Hypertension
- Osteoporosis
- Pain therapeutics
- Parkinson's disease
- Smoking cessation
- Transdermal hormone replacement therapy for menopause
- Transdermal testosterone replacement therapy for hypogonadism in the male
- Transdermal contraceptive market
- Markets according to transdermal technologies
- Markets for microneedle-based transdermal drug delivery
- Marketing strategies for transdermal drug delivery
- Marketing advantages of transdermal drug delivery
- Unmet needs in transdermal drug delivery
- Regulatory aspects that affect transdermal drug delivery markets
- Future prospects of transdermal drug delivery
- Growth of new technologies used in transdermal drug delivery
- Prospects of transdermal delivery for drugs coming off patents
- Transdermal delivery of biologicals
- Transdermal delivery of cosmetics
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1. Basics of Transdermal Drug Delivery
2. Transdermal Drug Delivery Technologies
3. Transdermal Therapeutics
4. Markets for Transdermal Drug Delivery
5. Companies involved in transdermal drug delivery
6. References
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/buyyh4
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article